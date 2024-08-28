28.08.2024 13:35:00

Valoe Postpones the Disclosure of Its Half-Year Financial Report

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         28 August 2024 at 14.35 Finnish time

        

Unlike previously announced, Valoe Corporation ("the Company) will disclose its Half-year Financial Report on Monday 30 September 2024. The Company has previously announced that the Report was scheduled to be published on 29 August 2024. Valoe postpones the disclosure because the Half-year Financial Report has not yet been completed due to the restructuring proceedings in the Company.

In Mikkeli 28 August 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger warten vor NVIDIA-Zahlen ab: ATX-Anleger agieren zunächst vorsichtig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt gehen Anleger wenig deutliche Engagements ein. Am deutschen Markt ist unterdessen ein Plus zu sehen. In Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die roten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen