25.04.2023 14:15:00
Valoe received an order for product development and prototyping from a US military and space company. The order will generate monetary value in 2024 if the cooperation continues.
Valoe Corporation Inside information 25 April 2023 at 15.15 (Finnish time)
Valoe Oyj has received an order from a remarkable US company operating in the military and space industries to collaborate on the development and prototyping of a photovoltaic application. In terms of value, the order is equivalent to early-stage development projects Valoe has previously received and will not significantly impact Valoe’s revenue or profit in 2023. However, Valoe expects the development cooperation to continue after the first phase. In such case, the collaboration would generate monetary value from 2024 onwards.
This order is another proof of interest of the leading global companies in Valoe’s solar technology and skills. We expect the collaboration to continue and to become significant also in monetary terms in 2024," says Iikka Savisalo, CEO of Valoe.
In Mikkeli 25 April 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
