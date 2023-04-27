27.04.2023 18:35:00

VALOE’S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         27 April 2023 at 19.35 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2022 has been disclosed. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, the Auditor’s Report and the Corporate Governance Statement. In addition, the company has disclosed the Remuneration Report for 2022.

The Annual Report and the Remuneration Report for 2022 are available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.

In Mikkeli 27 April 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

 

Attachments


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cencorp Corporation

