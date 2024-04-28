|
28.04.2024 20:25:00
Valoe's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report Have Been Disclosed. The Financial Statements Are Unaudited.
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 28 April 2024 at 21.25 Finnish time
VALOE’S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED. THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE UNAUDITED.
Valoe Corporation's Annual Report 2023 has been disclosed. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements, and the Corporate Governance Statement. In addition, the company has disclosed the Remuneration Report for 2023.
The Auditor elected by Valoe’s 2023 Annual General Meeting resigned in December 2023 as the company has disclosed. The company will elect a new auditor at its Annual General Meeting. Thus, the Directors’ Report and Financial Statements are unaudited.
Valoe will report its Financial Statements and Directors’ Report in a single electronic format after they have been audited. The Annual Report and the Remuneration Report for 2023 are available in Finnish and in English on the company’s website at www.valoe.com.
In Mikkeli, 28 April 2024
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
