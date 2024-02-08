Valoe’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 February 2024 at 15.35 (Finnish time)

In 2024, Valoe Corporation will publish a financial statements release, an annual report, a half-year financial report and two business reviews as follows:

Financial statements release 2023 on Wednesday 27 March 2024

Business review for January-March 2024 on Wednesday 29 May 2024

Half year report for January-June 2024 on Thursday 29 August 2024

Business review for January-September 2024 on Thursday 14 November 2024

The Annual Report 2023 will be published on the company’s home page during the week 17/2024 at the latest.

Valoe Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 31 May 2024.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.