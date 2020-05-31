Valor Global, Leading Customer Care Solutions Provider, Announces They Are Hiring Hundreds of Employees in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the announced acquisition of customer care solutions company Pro Service Boise in March of this year, Valor Global is looking to hire hundreds of employees for their newest location. Valor Global, which is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, is hiring for several notable customer service clients including T-Mobile and Sprint. While all Valor Global team members will be working remotely during the pandemic, applicants must reside in the Meridian/Boise area.

Valor Global, a women and minority-owned company, prides itself on the diversity of their employees, with minorities and women making up 74% of the leadership team. At their Boise location, Valor Global plans to launch its community initiatives with local charities including volunteer programs, monetary and in-kind donations, mentorship, Dream Manager Program as well as provide other great benefits for their employees. For a full list of Valor Global employee benefits and application details, visit: https://www.valorglobal.com/careers/

About Valor Global

Valor Global is a women-owned, Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and CA Public Utility (CPUC) Clearinghouse Diversity Supplier organization with over 3,000 employees providing Extra Ordinary Customer Experience that powers the world's most leading brands by infusing culture, innovation leveraging best in class technology, operational excellence using LEAN and Agile framework and extraordinary people.

Valor is the industry leader in NPS, CSAT, retention in Customer Care, Account Management, First party collections, and technical support. Valor delivers cost effective, robust 24/7, bilingual, onshore and offshore support models.

