|
20.06.2022 07:00:46
Valora becomes Swiss convenience market leader with avec
|
Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Valora is significantly expanding its cooperation with Oel-Pool. The foodvenience provider is taking over 71 additional shops from the service station operator and will be converting them into modern avec stores. This will not only significantly increase Valoras presence in the convenience business at service stations, but will also create the largest network of convenience outlets in Switzerland with around 370 avec stores by the end of 2023.
Thanks to the strengthened cooperation with Oel-Pool, Switzerlands leading service station operator, Valora has reached a further milestone in its growth-oriented food strategy. With the expansion of its convenience presence at service stations, the higher-margin share of food in Valoras overall category mix continues to grow.
The gradual takeover of the 71 service station shops from Oel-Pool is expected to take place from April 2023. The shops are located at BP service stations in Western, North-western and Eastern Switzerland. They are to be gradually converted into avec stores with a comprehensive range of convenience products. All locations are secured over the long term.
A collaboration with Oel-Pools fuel company Moveri and the acquisition of 39 service station shops (primarily operated under the brand APERTO) was announced back in summer 2021. Most of these stores were transferred to the avec sales outlet network between January and May 2022. Thanks to the expanded cooperation with Oel-Pool, Valora will increase its presence at Swiss service stations to over 170 stores by the end of 2023, including Tamoil locations. The foodvenience provider expects to achieve sales of over CHF 300 million per year in the service station business in the medium term.
Thanks to the cooperation with Oel-Pool / Moveri and the ongoing conversion of k kiosk sales outlets into avec stores, the entire avec network in Switzerland will grow to around 370 sales outlets by the end of 2023. This makes the avec brand, which was modernised in summer 2018, the convenience provider with the highest number of sales outlets in Switzerland.
Service station shops are an ideal complement to the foodvenience business
The expanded cooperation with Oel-Pool confirms our belief that the foodvenience business will remain attractive in the future, says Michael Mueller, CEO of the Valora Group. In addition to locations in city centres, transport hubs such as train stations and airports, and shopping centres, service station shops fit perfectly into our store portfolio. Moreover, the avec brand and the food share in our business will be further strengthened.
Valora has been active in the service station business in Switzerland for around 20 years. In addition to Tamoil shops with a strong presence in French-speaking Switzerland and the greater Zurich area, Valora was also able to gradually expand its portfolio of locations in German-speaking Switzerland. The majority of customers shop at service stations without refuelling. They come by because of the good location, long opening hours and the convenience range.
The takeover of the 71 service station shops from Oel-Pool still requires the approval of the Swiss Competition Commission (WEKO).
Picture credits: Stefano Schröter | Oel-Pool
This ad hoc announcement is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.
About Valora
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:
Disclaimer
End of ad hoc announcement
1378701 20-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Valora AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Valora becomes Swiss convenience market leader with avec (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|Valora avanciert mit avec zur Schweizer Convenience-Marktführerin (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Valora eröffnet am Bahnhof Zürich Altstetten neuen avec Hybridstore (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Valora opens new avec hybrid store at Zurich Altstetten station (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Valora tritt in Deutschland in den boomenden Fast-Casual-Markt ein (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Valora enters the booming fast-casual market in Germany (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|Valora refinances with EUR 100 million Schuldschein issue and extends debt maturity profile markedly (EQS Group)
|
02.05.22
|Valora refinanziert mit Schuldscheindarlehen von EUR 100 Mio. und verlängert Fälligkeitsprofil der Schulden markant (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Valora AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Valora AG
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDeutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.