|
01.07.2022 17:45:30
Valora finalises the acquisition of Frittenwerk and enters the booming fast-casual market
|
Valora Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Valora has successfully closed the announced acquisition of Frittenwerk, a trendy format based in Germany. It is thus becoming an active player in the attractive fast-casual market and taking the next strategic step in its evolution towards experiential dining with familiar self-service processes.
Frittenwerk has been a part of the Valora Group since 1 July 2022. By buying this established brand, Valora is further developing its food service business, which is currently mainly focused on takeaway offerings and tapping a new market. Together with Frittenwerk, it aims to profit from the development of the fast-casual segment, which boasts above-average growth compared to the overall market. Frittenwerk for its part should be further strengthened by its merger with Valora and enjoy accelerated growth. The intention is to double the current network of 27 locations by 2025 and to more than triple the 2021 EBITDA of around EUR 2.5 million. To achieve this and maintain the strength of the brand, Frittenwerk will be managed in the most decentralised way possible by its founding team and current employees from its headquarters in Düsseldorf. Valora at the same time expects a substantial amount of the know-how and expertise gained through the creative Frittenwerk concept to carry over to its other formats.
Photo credit: KIEPER FilmFotografie | Frittenwerk
This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.
About Valora
About Frittenwerk
More information is available at www.frittenwerk.com.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
1389371 01.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Valora AGmehr Nachrichten
|
01.07.22
|Valora finalises the acquisition of Frittenwerk and enters the booming fast-casual market (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|Valora schliesst den Erwerb von Frittenwerk ab und tritt damit in den boomenden Fast-Casual-Markt ein (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|Valora becomes Swiss convenience market leader with avec (EQS Group)
|
20.06.22
|Valora avanciert mit avec zur Schweizer Convenience-Marktführerin (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Valora eröffnet am Bahnhof Zürich Altstetten neuen avec Hybridstore (EQS Group)
|
07.06.22
|Valora opens new avec hybrid store at Zurich Altstetten station (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Valora enters the booming fast-casual market in Germany (EQS Group)
|
03.06.22
|Valora tritt in Deutschland in den boomenden Fast-Casual-Markt ein (EQS Group)