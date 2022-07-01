Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Valora finalises the acquisition of Frittenwerk and enters the booming fast-casual market



01.07.2022 / 17:45



Media release Valora has successfully closed the announced acquisition of Frittenwerk, a trendy format based in Germany. It is thus becoming an active player in the attractive fast-casual market and taking the next strategic step in its evolution towards experiential dining with familiar self-service processes. Frittenwerk has been a part of the Valora Group since 1 July 2022. By buying this established brand, Valora is further developing its food service business, which is currently mainly focused on takeaway offerings and tapping a new market. Together with Frittenwerk, it aims to profit from the development of the fast-casual segment, which boasts above-average growth compared to the overall market. Frittenwerk for its part should be further strengthened by its merger with Valora and enjoy accelerated growth. The intention is to double the current network of 27 locations by 2025 and to more than triple the 2021 EBITDA of around EUR 2.5 million. To achieve this and maintain the strength of the brand, Frittenwerk will be managed in the most decentralised way possible by its founding team and current employees from its headquarters in Düsseldorf. Valora at the same time expects a substantial amount of the know-how and expertise gained through the creative Frittenwerk concept to carry over to its other formats. Photo credit: KIEPER FilmFotografie | Frittenwerk This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom. About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok. as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the worlds leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Groups registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.



More information is available at www.valora.com. About Frittenwerk

The first Frittenwerk restaurant in Düsseldorf-Bilk already won the Railway Station Shop of the Year award in its first year of operation and was nominated for the Leaders Club Award as having one of the top six most innovative dining concepts. Years of development and learning followed before a second restaurant opened in 2016. Today, there are restaurants in Cologne (2x), Aachen, Frankfurt (2x), Essen (2x), Düsseldorf (4x), Stuttgart, Wolfsburg, Dortmund, Braunschweig, Karlsruhe, Hamburg, Oberhausen, Münster (2x), Neumünster (2x), Berlin (2x), Heidelberg and Leipzig. Restaurants will open in Mainz and Koblenz in mid-2022. The companys own food truck, FRITTENWERK Der Truck, has also been touring the country since 2018. More information is available at www.frittenwerk.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact: Investor Relations

Annette Carrer-Martin

Fon +41 61 467 21 23

ir@valora.com Media Relations

Christina Wahlstrand

Fon +41 61 467 24 53

media@valora.com Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements referring to topics that are not based on historical fact and cannot otherwise be proven by referring to past events. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties as well as known and unknown risks. These uncertainties and risks, along with other factors, may mean that actual future events and developments, including Valoras results, financial position and development, significantly deviate from what was explicitly or implicitly stated or assumed in the forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this document only apply at the time of publication. Valora is not obligated to review or update forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments or for any other reasons. This media release is not intended as a recommendation to buy securities.

End of Media Release

