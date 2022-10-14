|
14.10.2022 17:45:38
Valoras new Board of Directors
|
Valora Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
At todays Extraordinary General Meeting of Valora Holding AG, four representatives of the new majority shareholder Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) were elected to the new Board of Directors. FEMSA CEO Daniel Alberto Rodríguez Cofré is the new Chairman of the Board. This Board election forms a part of the change in governance after the conclusion of FEMSAs acquisition of Valora.
At the Extraordinary General Meeting held in Basel without the presence of the shareholders, shareholders could exercise their voting rights exclusively via the independent proxy. The proxy represented the votes of 4,263,557 registered shares of Valora Holding AG, equivalent to 97.12% of the share capital.
The shareholders elected FEMSA CEO Daniel Alberto Rodríguez Cofré as the new Chairman and Francisco Camacho Beltrán, Chief Corporate Officer of FEMSA, Carlos Arenas Cadena, CEO of the FEMSA Proximity Division, and Salvador Alfaro Hernández, CFO of the FEMSA Proximity Division, as members of the new Board of Directors. The latter three persons were also elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee.
The previous members of Valoras Board of Directors resigned from the Board as planned at the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Together with the members of the Group Executive Board, which Valora will continue to manage as announced, they were granted discharge for the 2022 financial year by the shareholders.
More information about the Extraordinary General Meeting of Valora Holding AG and the CVs of the new members of the Board of Directors are available on this link.
About Valora
1464471 14.10.2022 CET/CEST
