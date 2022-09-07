Valspar® Opens its Doors to the Metaverse with the Launch of the Color-verse™

The Interactive Virtual House Showcases Valspar's 2023 Colors of the Year

CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, paint and coatings brand Valspar announces the opening of the Valspar Color-verse™ web experience, a virtual house in the Metaverse featuring colors from the brand's recent 2023 Colors of the Year announcement. Visitors can interact with the 12 Colors of the Year, create their own art with the colors, and play a hyper-casual game, called the "Dash to DIY."

Valspar's Color-verse is a 3D digital home, housed on valsparcolorverse.com, where people can explore and experience Valspar's Colors of the Year color palette in a unique way, meant to encourage visitors to take inspiration from the experience and use the colors in their own home. Following Valspar's 2023 Colors of the Year announcement, the launch of the Color-verse™ web experience enables visitors to demo and view the 12 featured colors in the Color-verse and get inspiration for their next project after experiencing the colors firsthand in the Metaverse. Visitors can navigate via pre-designated checkpoints or free roam using movement controls throughout the house.

Starting today, visitors can go to valsparcolorverse.com to access and navigate the Valspar Color-verse. Through its detail-oriented platform and customizable options, the Valspar Color-verse delivers on customer needs by showcasing the latest paint and design trends as a resource and helping customers choose the right colors for their own home.

"We're thrilled for Valspar to offer customers an unparalleled virtual experience to explore our Colors of the Year. Through the Color-verse, visitors can experience the 12 Colors of the Year firsthand in a way unlike Valspar has ever done before," says Gus Morales, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Sherwin-Williams. "Aside from exploring the 12 Colors of the Year, the home is an engaging space for visitors to create art and play games and encourages visitors to order color chips to see how their top color picks look and feel in their home."

The Color-verse™ features three options to navigate and interact with:

The Paint Wing: Visitors can enter the Paint Wing, an interactive wing where they can choose Valspar's Colors of the Year and select walls of the living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchen to be repainted. Once the "paint mode" is activated, a 3D color palette with the 12 Colors of the Year will open for visitors to select which color they want to paint each room in the house. Within the paint room, visitors can order free paint chips of the 12 colors and try them out for themselves at home.

The Art Wing: Inspired by the nature elements of the 2023 Colors of the Year, the Art Wing invites guests to create their own art of a 3D panorama nature scene using the 12 Colors of the Year. Other guests can "like" the artwork they see, and the artwork can be shared on social media.

The Game Wing*: Visitors can also participate in a hyper-casual game where players navigate the "Dash to DIY." In the game, visitors will maneuver a multi-lane road to Lowe's, where they will pick up points for connecting with paint chips and avoiding obstacles. The scenery will also be colored with Valspar's 2023 Colors of the Year.

To check out Valspar's Color-verse, please visit: valsparcolorverse.com

*Available on desktop and mobile only.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

