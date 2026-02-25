Maiden Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MWHY / ISIN: US5602921042
|
25.02.2026 08:28:31
Valterra spritzes up maiden year with R5.3bn special dividend
VALTERRA Platinum is to pay shareholders a special dividend of R5.3bn taking its final dividend for the 2025 financial year to R11.5bn, equal to R43/share and representing 71% of headline earnings for the year.A base cash dividend of R6.2bn, equal to R23/share was declared in terms of Valterra’s payout policy of 40% of headline earnings. This takes the total dividend for the group’s maiden financial year since demerging from Anglo American to R45/share.The payout is an extraordinary recovery in fortunes for Valterra, largely driven by an 89% improvement in platinum group metal prices in the second half of 2025 to finish the year at $2,562/oz. Valterra produced about 10% less PGMs in concentrate but exceeded sale guidance after selling down metal inventory.Given that the average realised price for the year increased 26% and 22%, year-on-year, to $1,852 and R32,611 per PGM ounce, headline earnings came in 98% stronger at R63.48/share. As of June 30, the group reported net debt of R4.9bn but by December 30 it was net cash R11.5bn.“We expect the strong fundamental drivers to continue underpinning PGM prices over the medium to long term,” said Craig Miller, CEO of Valterra Platinum. “We move into 2026 with momentum, clarity and an unwavering focus on value creation,” he said. The post Valterra spritzes up maiden year with R5.3bn special dividend appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Nachrichten zu Maiden Holdings Ltd -144A-
