19.02.2024 11:45:00

Value adjustment of properties

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, 19 February 2024

Announcement no. 252

Value adjustment of properties

Based on a broker valuation from a German commercial real estate agent, the company's board of directors has assessed the German real estate portfolio of the German High Street Properties group at EUR 91.0 million as of 31.12.2023, resulting in a negative value adjustment of EUR 2.0 million in the 4th quarter 2023 compared to the most recent property value in the 3rd quarter report of 2023.

The total negative value adjustment in the fiscal year 2023 is thus EUR 5.0 million.

German property valuation since 31.12.2021:
German properties valuation EUR 100.7 million as of 31.12.2021
German properties valuation EUR 99.2 million as of 30.09.2022
German properties valuation EUR 96.0 million as of 31.12.2022
German properties valuation EUR 93.0 million as of 31.09.2023
German properties valuation EUR 91.0 million as of 31.12.2023

The reason for the decrease in property value from the 4th quarter of 2023 is a combination of lower rent levels for retail leases and an increasing yield requirement on German high street properties, along with a significant slowdown in the number of property transactions.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu German High Street Properties AS (B)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu German High Street Properties AS (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

German High Street Properties AS (B) 118,00 0,00% German High Street Properties AS (B)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Asien schließen uneins
Während der heimische Markt um die Nulllinie pendelt, zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten indes im Verlauf uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen