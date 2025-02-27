|
27.02.2025 22:00:00
Value adjustment of properties
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Charlottenlund, February 27, 2025
Announcement no. 272
Value adjustment of properties
Based on a broker valuation from a German commercial real estate agent, the company's board of directors has assessed the German real estate portfolio of the German High Street Properties-Group at EUR 91.1 million as of 31.12.2024 resulting in a positive gross value adjustment of EUR 1.6 million in the 4th quarter 2024 compared to the most recent property value in the 3rd quarter report of 2024 and a positive gross value adjustment of EUR 0,1 million as of 31.12.2024 compared to 31.12.2023.
German properties valuation EUR 91.1 million as of 31.12.2024
The net total negative value adjustment for the period January 1 to December 31, 2024, is EUR 0.2 million, which is the sum of the positive gross value adjustment of EUR 0,1 million in 2024 as mentioned above adjusted for the period's building improvements totaling EUR 0.3 million.
The reason for the increased property value in the 4th quarter of 2024 is due to increasing rental income in a market with stable capitalization factors.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board
