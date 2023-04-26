Value-Driven Growth Model Sets Strong Foundation for the Year

PRESS RELASE

First-quarter 2023 standard sales of 1,674 million euros, up +2.2% organically year-on-year and + 6 .5% excluding Other activities

Distribution segment benefiting from expanding grid investments in Europe and North America and renewable energy projects more globally

Accelerating i nnovation and d eployment of s olutions: + 100% g rowth in Connected Objects and 40 million euros i nvestment in Autun p lant for Fire Safety Technology

Healthy adjusted backlog 1 for Generation & Transmission at 3.2 billion euros, up +3 2 % compared to March 2022 with unique risk-reward model

202 3 guidance confirmed underpinned by strategic focus on value - driven growth an d Nexans’ transformation platform

Step-up in Electrification Pure Player strategic roadmap : Exclusive negotiations to divest Telecom Systems Antitrust clearance obtained for Reka Cables acquisition in Finland - closing of the transaction imminent

Paris, April 26th, 2023 – Today, Nexans published its financial information for the first quarter of 2023. Commenting on the Group’s performance, Christopher Guérin, Nexans’ Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We continued our momentum from a successful 2022 and began 2023 with a strong start. Our success can be attributed to our strategic approach that combines value-driven growth with a focus on our key customers.

We are proud to announce that our recent innovations and solutions have led to exceptional development, with a growth rate of over 100% in Connected Objects in just one quarter. Furthermore, we are investing 40 million euros in our Autun plant in France over the next three years to accelerate the deployment of our Fire Safety technology.

We are continuing to pursue our strategy of inorganic regional growth in the Electrification market, with the Reka Cables acquisition in Finland to be finalized imminently. We actively work towards a safer and more sustainable world by applying our E3 performance model of economics, engagement, and the environment to all of our business decisions.

We are confident that we will achieve our 2023 financial objectives thanks to a resilient electrification tailwind and our proven ability to execute on our commitments, even in uncertain times.”

CONSOLIDATED SALES BY SEGMENT

(in millions of euros)

At standard metal prices

Copper reference at €5,000/t Q1 20222 Q1 2023 Organic growth

Q1 2023 vs.

Q1 2022 Sequential growth Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022 Electrification 927 942 -0.1% -1.3% Generation & Transmission 246 200 -10.7% -25.8% Distribution 242 277 +7.1% +10.5% Usages 439 465 +1.5% +6.9% Non-electrification (Industry & Solutions) 367 449 +22.3% +14.3% Total Group (excl. Other activities) 1,294 1,391 +6.5% +3.2% Other activities 329 282 -14.4% -13.2% Total Group 1,623 1,674 +2.2% +0.0%

NB: Any discrepancies are due to rounding

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to various expected or unexpected risks and uncertainties that could have a material impact on the Company’s future performance.

Readers are invited to visit the Group’s website where they can view and download the 2022 Universal Registration Document, which includes a description of the Group’s risk factors.

1 Pro forma adjusted backlog, including Special Telecom.

2 Pro forma sales at standard non-ferrous metal prices. The detailed impact of changes is set out in the appendix to this press release.

