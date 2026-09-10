Value Has Outperformed Growth in 2026: 3 Surprising Tech Stocks Leading the Way

Growth stocks have helped power the market higher for much of the past decade, but in 2026, value stocks have outperformed. As of the close of trading on Sept. 4, the Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) had produced a 19.8% return year to date, while the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) was up 9%.

However, some of the stocks helping lead the charge in the value realm may surprise you, because the category includes three tech stalwarts.

Up more than 250% year to date, Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has certainly played a role in value's outperformance. Those gains have boosted the stock to a position as the Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF's second-largest holding. Micron has been seeing explosive growth, but with a forward P/E of less than 5.5, it's still classified as a value stock.

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