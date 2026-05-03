BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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03.05.2026 22:05:00
Value Legend Bill Miller Just Bought Shares in These 2 Stocks
Value stocks have outperformed growth stocks across the board so far in 2026, and that shouldnʻt be too surprising to market watchers.Growth stocks had become overvalued after a three-year bull market, and investors decided to either cash out or rotate into safer investments, including cheaper value stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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