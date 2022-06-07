Values and Inventory Levels Continue to Ascend for Piston Single, Turboprop, and Jet Aircraft

LINCOLN, Neb., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Sandhills Global market reports covering the aviation industry, inventory levels for pre-owned aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces remained lower in May 2022 than in May 2021 but showed significant month-to-month growth. Values, meanwhile, continue to climb among all categories of piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the worldwide used aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. It describes and quantifies important trends in the buying and selling of used piston single, turboprop, and jet aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

The Sandhills EVI for used piston single aircraft showed gains in both inventory levels and asking values in May.

Inventory levels were up 5.5% in May compared to April; total inventory was similar to year-ago levels, up 2.5% year-over-year in May.

The Sandhills EVI showed asking values were up 3.1% M/M in May, with a 25% YOY gain.

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop Aircraft

The Sandhills EVI also posted increases in inventory levels and asking values for used turboprop aircraft in May, although current inventory levels are historically low.

Inventory levels increased 5.5% M/M in May but decreased 59% YOY.

The Sandhills EVI showed asking values for used turboprops were up 5.5% M/M in May, with a noteworthy YOY increase of 32%.

Global Used Jet Aircraft

The worldwide used jet aircraft category, which comprises Light, Mid, Super Mid, and Large classes in Sandhills market reports, posted double-digit inventory increases in May while asking values ascended as well.

Inventory levels in this category increased 17% M/M in May but remain lower than last year, down 49% YOY.

Asking values were up 2.3% M/M in May for used jets according to the Sandhills EVI. Asking values remain higher than last year as well, up 31.3% YOY in May.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

