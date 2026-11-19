Valvoline Aktie
WKN DE: A2ARFC / ISIN: US92047W1018
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19.11.2026 19:59:29
Valvoline: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 19, 2026, Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its 20th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, which measures sales at locations open at least a year, as annual systemwide sales surpassed $4 billion. The auto maintenance provider continues to expand its retail store network and protect profitability despite severe cost inflation in key raw materials. Three things management said stand out.
Rising base oil costs, a key refined input for finished lubricants, squeezed product margins throughout the fourth quarter. Valvoline offset those higher supply expenses by adjusting retail prices without harming customer retention rates.
The purchase of Breeze, a quick lube chain of over 160 stores, generated minimal dilution to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Faster general and administrative expense synergies allowed Valvoline to convert acquired locations to its primary brand ahead of schedule.
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Nachrichten zu Valvoline Inc
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19.11.26
|Ausblick: Valvoline veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.11.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Valvoline stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Valvoline vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Valvoline zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Valvoline Inc
|33,40
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