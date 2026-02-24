Valvoline Aktie

WKN DE: A2ARFC / ISIN: US92047W1018

24.02.2026 18:15:34

Valvoline Adds 200 Stores, Grows Sales 11%, but One Fund Still Sold Off $67 Million in Stock

Wasatch Advisors cut its holding in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) by 2,082,251 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $66.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 12, 2026, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Wasatch Advisors reduced its position in Valvoline by 2,082,251 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $66.85 million based on the average closing price in the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $130.56 million, a figure that reflects both trading and market price changes.Valvoline Inc. is a leading provider of automotive maintenance products and quick-lube services, operating a broad network of branded service centers and distributing products worldwide. The company leverages its established brand and extensive distribution channels to address the needs of both retail and commercial customers. Its integrated model and global reach support a competitive position in the automotive aftermarket sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
