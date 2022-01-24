24.01.2022 23:00:00

Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2022.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electrichybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple service and product channels over the years. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit www.valvoline.com.

