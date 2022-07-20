|
20.07.2022 23:00:00
Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend
LEXINGTON, Ky., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Sep. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2022.
About ValvolineTM
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's leading supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.
TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Sean T. Cornett
+1 (859) 357-3155
ir@valvoline.com
Media Relations
Michele Gaither Sparks
+1 (859) 230-8097
michele.sparks@valvoline.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-declares-quarterly-dividend-301590508.html
SOURCE Valvoline Inc.
