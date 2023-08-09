09.08.2023 13:41:01

Valvoline Promotes Lori Flees To Succeed Sam Mitchell As CEO

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV), a preventive automotive maintenance company, announced Wednesday that Sam Mitchell is retiring as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2023.

Mitchell will be succeeded by Lori Flees, current President of Retail Services since April 2022, as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Flees will also join the Company's Board. She will continue in her role as President, in addition to serving as the Company's CEO.

Flees started her career in the automotive industry 35 years ago within General Motor's GMC Truck division. After 17 years at Bain & Co., a global strategy consulting firm, Flees spent nearly a decade at Walmart where most recently she led all aspects of Walmart's Health & Wellness business across more than 4,800 locations.

She joined Walmart to lead corporate strategy and development, and later moved into leadership roles that included the incubation of new retail capabilities via the deployment of emerging technologies, strategic partnership development with companies such as Google and Microsoft, and the leadership of the pharmacy and optical business of Sam's Club.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Valvoline Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Valvoline Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Valvoline Inc 31,40 -2,48% Valvoline Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne verzeichnete. Am US-Aktienmarkt gab es eine positive Tendenz. An den asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen