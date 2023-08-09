Valvoline Promotes Lori Flees To Succeed Sam Mitchell As CEO

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV), a preventive automotive maintenance company, announced Wednesday that Sam Mitchell is retiring as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 30, 2023.

Mitchell will be succeeded by Lori Flees, current President of Retail Services since April 2022, as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Flees will also join the Company's Board. She will continue in her role as President, in addition to serving as the Company's CEO.

Flees started her career in the automotive industry 35 years ago within General Motor's GMC Truck division. After 17 years at Bain & Co., a global strategy consulting firm, Flees spent nearly a decade at Walmart where most recently she led all aspects of Walmart's Health & Wellness business across more than 4,800 locations.

She joined Walmart to lead corporate strategy and development, and later moved into leadership roles that included the incubation of new retail capabilities via the deployment of emerging technologies, strategic partnership development with companies such as Google and Microsoft, and the leadership of the pharmacy and optical business of Sam's Club.