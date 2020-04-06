Vampire doctor connects survivors of COVID-19 with neighbors who need their blood

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Would you stay at home if you held the medicine that would save your neighbor's life?" asked Dr. Charles Runels, MD, the inventor of the Vampire Facelift® procedure.

People who survive coronavirus (COVID-19) harbor within their blood the antibodies that fought the virus and won. The FDA recently approved the use of the plasma from these survivors (convalescent plasma) to be given as a life-saving treatment to those who may still be fighting to survive acute COVID-19 infection.

The problem is that physicians treating the sick struggle to quickly find the blood of a local person who has survived COVID-19, and so who can donate the life-saving convalescent plasma. Thousands of COVID-19 survivors now hold within their bodies the medicine that could save their neighbor's life, but the survivors do not know where to go to donate their blood.

"Just like Ford converted from making cars to making ventilators, our organization, the Cellular Medicine Association, switched our focus from cosmetic medicine and sexual medicine to how to connect the acutely ill with the survivors of COVID-19," said Dr. Runels. "Since we've been doing research with plasma and with specific procedures surrounding plasma for the past 11 years, this is an easy transition for us."

Over two thousand physicians and nurse practitioners in over 50 countries who are members of the Cellular Medicine Association usually focus on doing the procedures invented by Dr. Runels—the Vampire Facelift®, the Vampire Facial®, the O-Shot®, and the Priapus Shot®. Now they recognize a more urgent need and want to get the word out about their new service.

"Since we are experts with plasma, I thought we could help by creating an easy way to connect potential donors with physicians looking for the plasma of those people who have recovered so that those still sick with coronavirus can quickly receive the life-saving blood of their neighbors.

"We built a website that connects everyone (the well and the sick) and features protocols both to stay well and to get well from coronavirus; the website is COVID19Switchboard.org," said Dr. Runels. "The switchboard works in every country (using Google Translate) with a way for COVID-19 survivors and physicians caring for the sick to find each other. There is nothing for sale there and no way to give a donation. It's just a completely free place where people looking for blood can find it and those wanting to give blood can know where to give."

The Vampire doctor helps other doctors find blood.

