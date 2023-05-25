Van Lanschot Kempen: 2023 AGM decisions and outcomes

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 25 May 2023

On 25 May 2023, Van Lanschot Kempen shareholders adopted the 2022 financial statements during the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.



The AGM appointed Elizabeth Nolan and reappointed Frans Blom as members of the Supervisory Board.

In addition, Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders approved the proposed payment of a cash dividend of €1.75 per Class A ordinary share.

All other agenda items were adopted as well.

The full agenda and notes are available at vanlanschotkempen.com/agm.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

29 May 2023 Ex-dividend date

6 June 2023 2022 dividend payment date

24 August 2023 Publication of 2023 half-year results

2 November 2023 Publication of 2023 third-quarter trading update

