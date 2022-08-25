Van Lanschot Kempen announces EGM related to capital return proposal

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 25 August 2022



On 6 October 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide on its proposal to return capital in the amount of €1.50 per share. The proposed capital return, announced on the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen’s half-year results on 25 August 2022, would see a return to its shareholders of €1.50 per Class A share in issue. De Nederlandsche Bank has approved the capital return.



If the shareholders agree to the capital return, payment will, in principle, take place in December 2022. This will be charged to the proportion of the share premium reserve available for distribution and the total share capital in issue will be unchanged. After the capital return, the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital objective of 15%, plus an M&A add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions.

At its Capital Markets Day on 11 May 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen announced that it intends to pay out to its shareholders any extra capital in excess of its CET 1 ratio of 17.5%, subject to approval by its regulator. The proposed capital return is in line with this.

The capital return proposal and resolutions to amend the Articles of Association to effect this return will be put to a vote at the EGM scheduled to take place in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on 6 October 2022 at 3.00 pm. The notification, agenda and explanatory notes, and the proposals to amend the Articles of Association can be accessed at Shareholders’ meetings.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Professional Solutions, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and targets.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment