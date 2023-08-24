Van Lanschot Kempen announces EGM related to capital return proposal

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 24 August 2023



On 5 October 202, Van Lanschot Kempen will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to decide on its proposal to return capital in the amount of €2.00 per Class A share in issue. This proposal is announced on the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen’s half-year results on 24 August 2023. De Nederlandsche Bank has approved the capital return.

If the shareholders agree to the capital return, payment will, in principle, take place in December 2023. This will be charged to the proportion of the share premium reserve available for distribution and the total share capital in issue will be unchanged. After the capital return, the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital objective of 15%, plus an M&A add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions.

This objective was shared in May 2022. At that time, the intention to return additional capital above a CET 1 ratio of 17.5% to shareholders was also shared. At the time of the announcement, excess capital stood at €145 million, €61 million of which has since been returned. Through the now proposed return, we are returning approximately €86 million.

The capital return proposal and resolutions to amend the Articles of Association to effect this return will be put to a vote at the EGM scheduled to take place in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, on 5 October 2023 at 3.00 pm. The notification, agenda and explanatory notes, and the proposals to amend the Articles of Association can be accessed at Shareholders’ meetings.

