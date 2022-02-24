Van Lanschot Kempen: commission income up 30% and net profit at €143.8 million

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 24 February 2022





Net profit surged to € 14 3 .8 million (2020: € 49 . 8 million ) on the back of strong growth in commission income , book profit s on the sale of private equity stakes and the release from loan loss provisions

Client assets grew by 14 % to € 131 . 1 billion and AuM added 13 % to € 112 . 1 billion

Record net AuM inflows at Private Clients of € 3 . 8 billion

Net AuM outflows at Wholesale & Institutional Clients of € 4 . 0 billion

Capital ratio robust at 23 . 7 % (2020: 24 . 3%)

Return on equity up to 15 . 7%

Dividend proposed at €2.00 per share (2020: €0.70 per share)





Maarten Edixhoven, Chair, said: "2021 was an excellent year for Van Lanschot Kempen, bringing both organic and inorganic growth, strong net profit and a solid capital position. The integration of the Hof Hoorneman Bankiers acquisition and our partnership with Mercier Vanderlinden are making excellent progress.

"Creating and preserving financial and natural value across generations is the very essence of what Van Lanschot Kempen is about. Our clients increasingly recognise our sustainable solutions, but we’re aware that we still have big strides to make – and so we’ll be stepping up our activities in this area. In addition, starting this year we’ll be using a single brand – Van Lanschot Kempen – for all our activities, one step at a time. This should further boost our position as an independent, specialist wealth manager in Western Europe.

"Over the past few months, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the organisation, clients and employees, and it’s great to experience entrepreneurial spirit and client focus all across the company. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients, employees and shareholders for their confidence, as well as for the warm welcome I’ve received from them.”

Client assets and assets under management

In 2021, client assets grew to €131.1 billion (2020: €115.0 billion). Assets under management (AuM) climbed to €112.1 billion (2020: €99.0 billion) on the back of a market performance of €9.5 billion and Mercier Vanderlinden’s AuM of €3.8 billion. Net inflows at Private Clients were very high at €3.8 billion, whereas Wholesale & Institutional Clients saw net outflows of €4.0 billion. With margins on Private Clients inflows higher than those on outflows at Wholesale & Institutional Clients, the combination made for a significant improvement in management fees, further aided by the positive market performance. Savings and deposits rose to €11.7 billion (2020: €10.1 billion).

In 2021, we completed the acquisition of our 70% stake in Belgium-based wealth manager Mercier Vanderlinden. We are very pleased with this new collaboration, as it eminently fits in with our strategy to become a key player in Belgium as an independent specialist wealth manager. Total client assets in Belgium grew to €10.7 billion by the end of 2021. Last year, we also welcomed Hof Hoorneman Bankiers’ employees and clients, according to plan. These clients now have access to our offering of products and services.

2021 results

In 2021, net results increased to €143.8 million (2020: €49.8 million). Commission income, the core of our income flows, added 30% to €385.5 million, predominantly because of higher recurring commissions. Interest income was stable at €153.6 million (2020: 152.1 million), underpinned by growth in the loan portfolio and negative interest charged on savings.

PERFORMANCE REPORT / PRESENTATION / WEBCAST

For a detailed discussion of Van Lanschot Kempen’s results and balance sheet, please refer to our performance report and presentation on the 2021 full-year results at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/results. In a conference call on 24 February at 9:00 am CET, we will discuss our 2021 full-year results in greater detail. This may be viewed live at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/results and played back at a later date.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional information, go to vanlanschotkempen.com/financial.



FINANCIAL CALENDAR

11 May 2022 Publication of 2022 first-quarter trading update

11 May 2022 Capital Markets Day

12 May 2022 Retail Investor Day

25 May 2022 Annual General Meeting

27 May 2022 Ex-dividend date

9 June 2022 2021 dividend payment date

25 August 2022 Publication of 2022 half-year results

4 November 2022 Publication of 2022 third-quarter trading update



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Attachment