Van Lanschot Kempen completes share buy-back programme

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 6 May 2020

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully completed its share buy-back programme. In the last period, between 4 May 2021 and 5 May 2021, Van Lanschot Kempen repurchased 17,700 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares) at an average price of €24.21 per share for a total amount of €428,567.



A total of 400,000 shares have been repurchased under the programme at an average price of €23.63 per share, representing a total amount of €9,451,734.

The programme was announced on 25 February 2021. The repurchased shares will be used to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under existing remuneration policies and share plans.

More information, including a detailed overview of all repurchase transactions under this programme, is available at www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

