Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plans

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 23 February 2023

On 23 February 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 350,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). At the closing price of 22 February 2023, the programme will cost €9.8 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plans.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen’s 2023 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then. Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen.

Updates on the share buy-back programme will be announced in press releases and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis on Share buy-back programmes.

