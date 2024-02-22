Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2023

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 22 February 2024



Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its Annual Report 2023. The report offers shareholders and other stakeholders a comprehensive view of Van Lanschot Kempen’s performance in 2023.

The full annual report – consisting of the directors’ report, the annual accounts, the remuneration report and other appendices – can be downloaded from the website: Financial results (vanlanschotkempen.com)





FINANCIAL CALENDAR

30 April 2024 Publication of first-quarter 2024 trading update

23 May 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

27 May 2024 Ex-dividend date

4 June 2024 2023 dividend payment date

20 June 2024 Investor Day

22 August 2024 Publication of 2024 half-year results

1 November 2024 Publication of third-quarter 2024 trading update

Media Relations

Maud van Gaal

T +31 20 354 45 85

mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com



Investor Relations

Judith van Tol

T +31 20 354 45 90

investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and nonfinancial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

