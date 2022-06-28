Van Lanschot Kempen successfully issued inaugural €500 million Soft Bullet Covered Bond

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 28 June 2022

27 June 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen successfully issued its inaugural €500 million long 5 year Soft Bullet Covered Bond with a 2.500% fixed coupon. The deal had a final order book of over €700 million and was placed with a broad range of European institutional investors.



The transaction further strengthens and diversifies Van Lanschot Kempen’s funding profile. The bonds are rated AAA by Standard & Poor’s.

Van Lanschot Kempen’s Soft Bullet Covered Bond Programme is Dutch law-based and backed by a pool of Dutch residential mortgage loans. It is registered with De Nederlandsche Bank and is both UCITS-compliant and CRD-compliant.

Van Lanschot Kempen mandated ABN AMRO, Credit Suisse, LBBW, Natixis and Rabobank as Joint Lead Managers for this transaction.

