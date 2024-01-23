|
23.01.2024 15:39:11
Van Lanschot Kempen successfully launched and priced €100 million of Additional Tier 1 notes
Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 23 January 2024
On 22 January 2024, Van Lanschot Kempen successfully launched and priced €100 million of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes in PerpNC5.7 format with a 8.875% fixed coupon. The notes with ISIN XS2746119952 will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The deal was oversubscribed and placed with a broad range of European institutional investors.
Van Lanschot Kempen mandated Morgan Stanley as sole lead manager for this transaction.
The settlement of these notes is expected to take place on Monday 29 January 2024. Subject to the completion of settlement of these notes, Van Lanschot Kempen intends to call its outstanding AT1 notes with ISIN XS1892756682, which has a first call date of 1 April 2024.
Media Relations
Maud van Gaal
T +31 20 354 45 85
mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations
Judith van Tol
T +31 20 354 45 90
investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
About Van Lanschot Kempen NV
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through its long-term focus, it creates positive financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.
For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com
Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and targets.
Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any
information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.
Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.
In relation to the securities a base prospectus has been drawn up and is expected to be approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The prospectus and other information will be published on, and can thereafter be obtained from: https://www.vanlanschotkempen.com/en-nl/about-us/investor-relations/debt-investors/library
This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.