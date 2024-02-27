Van Lanschot Kempen to appoint Damla Hendriks as Chief Risk Officer

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 27 February 2024



Van Lanschot Kempen’s Supervisory Board intends to appoint Damla Hendriks to the position of Chief Risk Officer as a member of the Management Board as from 1 June 2024. Damla will succeed Wendy Winkelhuijzen, who, as announced on 7 September 2023, will take on responsibility for Private Clients Netherlands and Investment Banking Clients within the Management Board from 1 June 2024.

Damla Hendriks (1985) has broad experience in the financial sector, and risk management in particular. She currently is Chief Financial Officer at Achmea Turkey’s non-life subsidiary. Previously she has held positions at NN Life and Pensions, where she served as Head of Enterprise Risk Management and Regulatory Affairs.

Frans Blom, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: "We’re really pleased to be welcoming Damla to Van Lanschot Kempen. She combines solid international experience in the financial sector, in both the first and second lines, with an energetic and entrepreneurial personality. I’m convinced she’ll excel at leading the risk and compliance function at Van Lanschot Kempen, building from the strong foundation that Wendy created.”

Damla Hendriks said: "Van Lanschot Kempen is a versatile company with a comprehensive wealth management offering and a unique personal client approach. I'm thrilled to be contributing to that. The great thing about risk and compliance is that it’s such a broad and essential field for a wealth manager focused on preserving its clients' assets. The position has technical aspects, but also covers important topics such as behaviour and culture. I'm eager to enhance all these facets further within Van Lanschot Kempen. I really look forward to working with the risk and compliance team and returning to the Netherlands with my family after a great time in Istanbul.”

Damla Hendriks’s appointment has been approved by De Nederlandsche Bank and Van Lanschot Kempen’s Works Council has issued positive advice. The Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 May 2024 will be notified of the intended appointment.

Upon the departure of Richard Bruens, the intended composition of Van Lanschot Kempen’s Management Board will be as follows from 1 June 2024:



Maarten Edixhoven, Chair, Private Clients Belgium

Jeroen Kroes, Chief Financial Officer

Damla Hendriks, Chief Risk Officer

Arjan Huisman, Chief Operating Officer

Erik van Houwelingen, Investment Management Clients

Wendy Winkelhuijzen, Private Clients Netherlands, Investment Banking Clients



