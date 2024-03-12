|
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 5 March 2024 – 11 March 2024
Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 12 March 2024
In the period from 5 March 2024 until 11 March 2024 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 91,538 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €31.98 per share for a total amount of €2,927,785.
These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 700,000 of own shares, which was announced on 22 February 2024. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 215,529.
More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on Share buy-back.
About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and nonfinancial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.
For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com
