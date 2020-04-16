VanadiumCorp reports 87.3 m grading 0.64% V2O5 and 53.37% Fe2O3 at Lac Doré, Québec − Additional Davis Tube testing results include 9.2 m grading 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5

TSX-V: "VRB"

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results for an additional seven (7) drillholes from the Company's summer-fall 2019 infill and extension drilling program at its Lac Doré Vanadium property, as well as Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork results for 19 additional composite samples from six (6) drillholes. Assay results are reported for holes LD-19-016, LD-19-017, LD-19-020, LD-19-025, LD-19-029, LD-19-034 and LD-19-036, bringing the total number of holes with complete results received to fourteen (14) out of 35 holes drilled in 2019. The Lac Doré Vanadium property is located 27 km east-southeast from the city of Chibougamau, in Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, Northern Québec. The Chibougamau area is host to several vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) deposits, including the Southwest and Armitage deposits on the adjacent Blackrock property (BlackRock Metals Inc.) and the South and North Zone deposits on the Mont Sorcier project to the North (Vanadium One Iron Corp).

The 2019 drill program targeted the Company's Lac Doré Vanadium prospect where historical drilling and surface channel sampling conducted between 1958 and 2013 have revealed the presence within property limits of massive, semi-massive and disseminated bands of VTM mineralization along a 2-km long by 200-m wide and minimum 200 m deep corridor.

The Lac Doré Vanadium property lies on the southern flank of the Lac Doré anorthosite complex of Chibougamau and straddles the layered magmatic zone, which hosts the VTM mineralization. This layered magmatic zone has been traced by historical geophysics, drilling and mapping over a linear distance of 20 km.

Highlights :

Complete assay results received for an additional seven (7) drill (Figure 1).

All seven holes intersected significant VTM mineralization.

Best intercepts include:

Hole LD-19-016 intersected 31.6 m * grading 0.66% V 2 O 5 (Table 2; Figure 2), including 4.0 m * grading 0.73% V 2 O 5 ;

Hole LD-19-017 intersected 39.5 m * grading 0.65% V 2 O 5 , including 6.0 m * grading 0.77% V 2 O 5 (Table 2; Figure 3);

Hole LD-19-020 intersected 7.4 m * grading 0.81 % V2O5 (from 127.7 m to 135.1 m core-length; Table 2; Figure 4);

Hole LD-19-025 intersected 52.4 m * grading 0.69% V2O5, including 11.2 m * grading 0.74 % V2O5

Hole LD-19-029 intersected 87.3 m * grading 0.64% V2O5 Table 2; Figure 6;

LD-19-034 intersected 31.0 m * grading 0.55% V2O5 including 10.1 m * grading 0.66 % V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 7);

Hole LD-19-036 intersected 19.1 m * grading 0.58% V2O5 including 8.7 m * grading 0.68 % V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 5);

Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork on composite samples of VTM mineralized core from drillholes LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-019, LD-19-023 and LD-19-037 (Table 1) show magnetite contents ranging from ~22% to 62%, and included the following results:

13.7m * containing 41.9% magnetics with 1.40% V 2 O 5 (LD-19-001)

9.5m * containing 28.3% magnetics with 1.58% V 2 O 5 ; (LD-19-002)

9.2m * containing 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V 2 O 5 (LD-19-005)

12.5m * containing 50.4% magnetics with 1.38% V 2 O 5 (LD-19-019)

10.6m * containing 61.5% magnetics with 1.10% V 2 O 5 (LD-19-023)

6.1m * containing 21.5% magnetics with 1.70% V 2 O 5 (LD-19-037)

High-vanadium concentrates have low TiO 2 values, ranging from 1.21% to 6.33% in >1.5% V 2 O 5 samples

* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-023, and LD-19-037, -55° for LD-19-019).

Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp, states: "We feel that these additional assay results are our best to date, and the second batch of Davis Tube tests continues to show consistent zones where magnetite concentrate grades exceed of 1.5% V 2 O 5 . We look forward to more results from drillcore assays and Davis Tube testwork over the coming weeks."

Davis Tube testwork results

Results from the first batch of samples submitted for Davis Tube Testwork is shown in Table 2 below.

Table 1: Summary of Davis Tube results for drillholes LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-019, LD-19-23 and LD-19-037, with percentages of magnetics and magnetite concentrates grades for Fe 2 O 3 , V 2 O 5 , TiO 2 , SiO 2 and Al 2 O 3 , intersected core lengths, estimated true thicknesses, and magnetite-bearing stratigraphic zones.

Sample BHID FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE

LENGTH

(m) ESTIMATED

TRUE

THICKNESS (m) Zone Mag

% Fe2O3

(%) TiO2

(%) V2O5

(%) SiO2

(%) Al2O3

(%) DT2-1 LD-19-001 198.0 212.8 14.8 13.4 P2 41.9 91.40 7.79 1.40 0.84 0.80 DT2-2 272.8 278.5 5.7 5.2 P1 35.4 94.10 4.87 1.56 1.19 0.83 DT2-3 307.0 318.1 11.1 10.1 P1 28.1 92.70 6.33 1.55 0.89 0.76 DT2-4 LD-19-002 91.3 104.3 13.0 11.8 P2 62.3 85.70 11.20 1.15 1.56 1.44 DT2-5 165.3 176.6 11.3 10.2 P1 28.3 93.00 4.95 1.58 1.18 1.10 DT2-6 181.0 185.9 4.8 4.4 P1 25.2 95.00 4.27 1.63 0.80 0.75 DT2-7 LD-19-005 121.3 135.9 14.6 13.2 P2 33.6 97.20 3.14 1.49 0.53 0.56 DT2-8 243.0 254.0 11.0 10.0 P1 24.6 98.20 2.08 1.67 0.53 0.45 DT2-9 LD-19-019 48.7 63.9 15.2 12.5 P2 50.4 92.70 7.22 1.38 0.40 0.58 DT2-10 134.3 145.4 11.1 9.1 P1 26.6 95.80 2.44 1.62 0.83 0.69 DT2-11 LD-19-023 18.7 30.3 11.6 10.5 P3 60.9 86.60 13.10 0.98 0.67 0.60 DT2-12 69.0 80.8 11.8 10.7 P2 61.5 85.60 13.00 1.10 1.34 1.03 DT2-13 128.3 135.8 7.5 6.8 P2 27.1 96.20 2.64 1.52 0.81 0.91 DT2-14 199.5 204.5 5.0 4.5 P2 44.9 90.50 8.15 1.46 0.97 0.92 DT2-15 213.0 223.3 10.3 9.3 P2 38.9 89.90 8.71 1.39 0.95 0.86 DT2-16 LD-19-037 99.2 105.4 6.2 5.6 P3 46.6 92.80 6.45 1.21 0.77 0.81 DT2-17 229.5 237.9 8.4 7.6 P2 57.4 84.50 12.00 1.28 0.77 3.16 DT2-18 291.1 297.8 6.7 6.1 P2/P1 21.5 95.20 1.21 1.70 1.87 1.35 DT2-19 303.7 315.9 12.2 11.1 P1 23.4 96.10 2.78 1.64 0.76 0.69

True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-023, LD-19-037 and -55 forLD-19-019).

Davis Tube tests were carried out at SGS Canada Inc's facilities in Val d'Or, Quebec. Samples were composited over the intervals in Table 1 using pulp rejects from samples previously prepared for assay. The samples had already been pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. Composites were prepared using relative proportions based on weights of the core samples submitted (i.e. these are weighted-average composites). The composite was further pulverized to 80% passing 38 μm, and a 20g subsample of the composite was taken for the Davis Tube testing. Samples were added to the Davis tube and the tube was allowed to agitate for a period of four (4) minutes, after which the magnets were interrupted, and the magnetic concentrate was collected. The tailings were collected in a pail. Both the magnetic concentrate and non-magnetic tailings were filtered, dried, and weighed. The two products were analyzed for Major elements SiO 2 , Al 2 O 3 , Fe 2 O 3 , MgO, CaO, Na 2 O, K 2 O, TiO 2 , P 2 O 5 , MnO, Cr 2 O 3 , V 2 O 5 , and LOI by Whole Rock Analysis (WRA), as per the procedure outlined below. QAQC protocol was for two samples to be subject to repeat tests.

Table 2: Summary of the significant intersections, with weighted average grades for V 2 O 5 , Fe 2 O 3 and TiO 2 , intersected core lengths, and estimated true thicknesses.

HOLE-ID FROM



(m)

TO



(m)

CORE

LENGTH

(m)

True

Thickness

(Luke) V2O5

(%)

Fe2O3

(%)

TiO2

(%)

Zone LD-19-016 2.90 24.70 21.8 19.8 0.43 49.76 11.66 P3 LD-19-016 51.30 60.20 8.9 8.1 0.55 55.37 12.89 P2 INCLUDING 53.00 55.10 2.1 1.9 0.64 63.41 14.75

AND 57.00 60.20 3.2 2.9 0.66 62.22 15.26

LD-19-016 66.90 102.25 35.4 32.1 0.66 53.73 10.63 P2 INCLUDING 68.00 72.00 4.0 3.6 0.73 65.50 14.59

AND 84.00 94.50 10.5 9.5 0.75 57.80 11.07

AND 98.50 102.25 3.8 3.4 0.79 57.99 10.52

LD-19-016 108.20 124.50 16.3 14.8 0.67 49.35 8.45 P2 INCLUDING 108.20 112.50 4.3 3.9 0.81 58.97 10.50

AND 123.00 124.50 1.5 1.4 0.95 67.50 11.50

LD-19-016 132.90 133.90 1.0 0.9 0.83 61.70 10.30 P1 LD-19-016 141.00 150.70 9.7 8.8 0.61 43.08 7.08 P1 INCLUDING 145.10 146.80 1.7 1.5 0.94 65.10 10.70

AND 149.80 150.70 0.9 0.8 0.96 67.30 10.90

LD-19-016 155.85 159.40 3.6 3.3 0.82 57.08 9.18 P1 LD-19-016 173.70 183.00 9.3 8.4 0.56 39.56 6.09 P0 LD-19-017 6.30 50.40 44.1 40.0 0.65 51.76 10.09 P2-A INCLUDING 24.00 30.00 6.0 5.4 0.77 58.35 11.25

AND 33.00 35.75 2.8 2.5 0.78 56.90 10.40

AND 39.00 50.40 11.4 10.3 0.69 49.36 8.43

LD-19-017 55.15 61.75 6.6 6.0 0.60 42.15 6.89 P2 INCLUDING 55.15 58.85 3.7 3.4 0.67 46.62 7.60

AND 61.00 61.75 0.8 0.7 0.90 61.50 10.10

LD-19-017 82.85 103.60 20.8 18.9 0.48 34.60 5.12 P1 INCLUDING 91.90 94.00 2.1 1.9 0.70 49.10 7.41

AND 99.00 100.50 1.5 1.4 0.73 50.90 7.79

LD-19-020 115.30 137.20 21.9 16.8 0.72 55.31 10.93 P2 INCLUDING 118.30 120.20 1.9 1.5 0.83 62.93 13.22

AND 127.70 135.10 7.4 5.7 0.81 60.48 11.81

LD-19-020 139.30 147.10 7.8 6.0 0.76 55.38 10.46 P2 INCLUDING 142.10 142.60 0.5 0.4 0.92 65.50 12.60

AND 144.00 147.10 3.1 2.4 0.89 63.77 11.90

LD-19-020 153.70 173.30 19.6 15.0 0.68 49.48 8.59 P2 INCLUDING 153.70 156.20 2.5 1.9 0.80 56.82 10.31

AND 158.90 163.70 4.8 3.7 0.82 58.63 10.38

AND 166.00 167.40 1.4 1.1 0.89 64.40 10.90

AND 170.00 173.30 3.3 2.5 0.90 64.13 10.78

LD-19-020 184.60 197.00 12.4 9.5 0.60 43.39 6.98 P1 INCLUDING 186.90 188.10 1.2 0.9 0.94 66.50 10.80 P1 AND 191.00 192.90 1.9 1.5 0.87 63.07 10.09 P1 AND 195.80 197.00 1.2 0.9 0.95 67.60 11.10 P1 LD-19-025 1.50 10.20 8.7 6.7 0.34 43.97 9.27 P2 LD-19-025 26.00 27.70 1.7 1.3 0.36 52.88 10.66 P2 LD-19-025 30.40 33.50 3.1 2.4 0.36 47.79 10.46 P2 LD-19-025 45.15 63.00 17.9 13.7 0.43 54.73 12.75 P2 LD-19-025 63.95 66.35 2.4 1.8 0.35 43.50 10.62 P2 LD-19-025 67.80 75.85 8.1 6.2 0.47 53.64 13.68 P2 LD-19-025 78.90 86.00 7.1 5.4 0.48 51.71 13.29 P2 LD-19-025 101.90 105.10 3.2 2.5 0.41 43.99 10.37 P2 INCLUDING 101.90 103.00 1.1 0.8 0.54 57.50 14.00 P2 LD-19-025 110.65 138.60 28.0 21.4 0.53 54.24 12.55 P2 INCLUDING 121.50 127.05 5.6 4.3 0.64 62.61 15.18

AND 134.35 138.60 4.3 3.3 0.66 63.93 14.42

LD-19-025 140.70 141.65 1.0 0.8 0.73 67.00 15.40 P2 LD-19-025 153.30 216.9 63.6 48.7 0.69 56.39 11.48 P2 INCLUDING 153.30 164.50 11.2 8.6 0.74 65.96 14.62

AND 192.00 196.00 4.0 3.1 0.75 59.98 11.58

AND 197.00 206.00 9.0 6.9 0.77 57.75 11.19

AND 211.80 216.85 5.1 3.9 0.82 59.85 11.09

LD-19-025 223.60 224.55 1.0 0.8 0.88 59.10 10.70 P1 LD-19-025 227.30 233.40 6.1 4.7 0.68 48.53 8.40 P1 INCLUDING 227.30 228.90 1.6 1.2 0.88 61.69 10.53

AND 230.90 233.40 2.5 1.9 0.86 60.30 10.65

LD-19-025 246.00 260.60 14.6 11.2 0.58 41.46 6.72 P1 INCLUDING 247.60 249.45 1.9 1.5 0.90 62.39 10.46 P1 AND 253.00 254.85 1.9 1.5 0.90 63.43 10.32 P1 AND 258.80 260.60 1.8 1.4 0.84 58.40 9.25 P1 LD-19-029 5.00 33.30 28.3 21.7 0.44 54.15 13.16 P3 INCLUDING 20.00 26.00 6.0 4.6 0.54 61.30 15.77 P3 LD-19-029 84.30 89.20 4.9 3.8 0.48 53.29 12.49 P2 LD-19-029 93.10 183.00 89.9 68.9 0.67 56.62 11.71 P2 INCLUDING 107.50 111.00 3.5 2.7 0.72 67.29 15.49

AND 114.00 120.00 6.0 4.6 0.72 63.38 13.78

AND 129.00 132.00 3.0 2.3 0.72 61.55 13.10

AND 136.50 139.50 3.0 2.3 0.76 62.85 13.05

AND 142.50 148.50 6.0 4.6 0.72 59.05 12.03

AND 154.50 169.50 15.0 11.5 0.74 56.75 11.16

AND 169.50 174.00 4.5 3.4 0.87 63.80 12.43

AND 178.50 183.00 4.5 3.4 0.79 56.40 10.28

AND 185.00 185.50 0.5 0.4 0.92 66.10 12.30

AND 190.40 195.00 4.6 3.5 0.80 56.92 10.13

AND 196.50 200.20 3.7 2.8 0.81 58.36 10.11

LD-19-029 214.90 234.05 19.2 14.7 0.52 37.16 6.04 P2 INCLUDING 214.90 222.25 7.4 5.7 0.62 44.14 7.35

AND 224.80 226.70 1.9 1.5 1.03 69.90 11.90

AND 230.90 234.05 3.2 2.5 0.84 57.70 9.43

LD-19-029 246.00 253.50 7.5 5.7 0.55 39.90 6.04 P1 INCLUDING 252.00 253.50 1.5 1.1 0.74 52.30 7.98

LD-19-034 101.15 107.00 5.9 5.3 0.43 56.85 13.91 P2 INCLUDING 101.15 102.50 1.4 1.3 0.50 64.90 16.40

LD-19-034 130.60 139.00 8.4 7.6 0.40 44.05 10.21 P2 INCLUDING 134.30 139.00 4.7 4.3 0.49 50.53 12.09

LD-19-034 142.40 149.10 6.7 6.1 0.49 52.55 12.03 P2 INCLUDING 146.20 149.10 2.9 2.6 0.55 57.46 13.03

LD-19-034 156.40 175.50 19.1 17.3 0.60 52.69 11.69 P2 INCLUDING 156.40 158.50 2.1 1.9 0.72 65.80 16.00

AND 162.90 175.50 12.6 11.4 0.68 57.78 12.88

LD-19-034 180.80 215.25 34.5 31.3 0.55 41.90 7.29 P2 INCLUDING 180.80 190.90 10.1 9.2 0.66 48.99 9.35

AND 193.80 195.10 1.3 1.2 0.87 62.60 11.70

AND 201.00 206.90 5.9 5.3 0.67 47.99 8.48

AND 210.60 215.25 4.7 4.3 0.70 49.58 8.54

LD-19-034 221.50 230.30 8.8 8.0 0.55 40.05 6.43 P2 INCLUDING 224.40 226.00 1.6 1.5 0.67 47.60 8.02

AND 229.00 230.30 1.3 1.2 0.73 51.30 8.30

LD-19-034 235.20 237.90 2.7 2.4 0.81 55.91 8.97 P2 LD-19-034 248.30 255.40 7.1 6.4 0.57 40.01 6.08 P1 INCLUDING 253.30 255.40 2.1 1.9 0.70 48.89 7.42

LD-19-036 4.80 6.05 1.3 1.2 0.70 63.10 14.30 P2 LD-19-036 17.75 24.20 6.5 5.9 0.63 56.21 12.25 P2 LD-19-036 27.60 48.90 21.3 19.3 0.58 48.93 9.02 P2 INCLUDING 27.60 36.30 8.7 7.9 0.68 55.82 11.31

AND 39.20 45.00 5.8 5.3 0.72 55.30 10.40

AND 46.00 48.90 2.9 2.6 0.69 52.83 9.29

LD-19-036 50.65 63.35 12.7 11.5 0.66 48.30 8.21 P2 INCLUDING 52.00 54.00 2.0 1.8 0.81 58.25 10.44

AND 56.50 59.40 2.9 2.6 0.73 54.04 9.32

AND 60.30 63.35 3.1 2.8 0.72 49.95 8.53

LD-19-036 83.50 91.70 8.2 7.4 0.51 37.88 5.85 P2 LD-19-036 97.40 100.50 3.1 2.8 0.62 45.51 6.84 P2 INCLUDING 99.00 100.50 1.5 1.4 0.81 56.30 8.95

LD-19-036 113.00 124.60 11.6 10.5 0.49 35.19 5.38 P1 LD-19-036 154.35 158.00 3.7 3.4 0.50 34.68 4.99 P0

* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-016, LD-19-017, LD-19-034 and LD-19-036, -60° for LD-19-020, LD-19-025 and LD-19-029).

LD-19-016 drilled at -45 o to a depth of 192 m

LD-19-017 drilled at -45 o to a depth of 120 m

Hole LD-19-020 drilled at -60 o to a depth of 201 m

LD-19-025 drilled at -60 o to a depth of 270 m

Hole LD-19-029 drilled at -60 o to a depth of 270 m

LD-19-034 drilled at -45 o to a depth of 330 m

LD-19-036 drilled at -45o to a depth of 210 m

2019 exploration program

The summer-fall 2019 exploration program conducted at the Lac Doré Vanadium property was designed by the Company with the aid of mining industry consultants InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec and CSA Global of Vancouver, BC. The exploration program was managed by InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec under the supervision of the Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Québec.

The infill and extension drilling program was the main component of the 2019 exploration program. Thirty-five (35) holes were drilled (total: 9,196 m) within the outline of the corridor hosting banded VTM mineralization that was the focus of historic drilling, including 28 holes drilled to map the continuity of VTM mineralization between historic holes (7,642 m) and seven (7) holes drilled to twin historic holes (total: 1,554 m). The drilling was carried out by Miikan Drilling Ltd of Chibougamau.

Drill core samples (half-core) are submitted to SGS Canada Inc.'s facilities in Val d'Or and Quebec City, Quebec for preparation. The entire sample is dried as required and crushed to 75% passing 2 mm. A 1000-1500 g subsample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm and ~150 g subsample taken for head assays.

Samples are then shipped to SGS Canada Inc.'s facility at Lakefield, Ontario for Whole Rock Analysis (WRA) performed by X-Ray Fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF). The SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 standard certified for the methods used, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The suite of elements analysed includes SiO 2 , Al 2 O 3 , Fe 2 O 3 , MgO, CaO, Na 2 O, K 2 O, TiO 2 , P 2 O 5 , MnO, Cr 2 O 3 , V 2 O 5 , and Loss on Ignition (LOI).

Strict QA/QC protocols designed by InnovExplo and CSA Global was implemented to ensure the assay results are relevant, reliable and in accordance with industry standards, CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines (CIM Exploration Guidelines, 2018) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) disclosure requirements.

The QAQC Protocol is as follows:

Minimum 5% appropriate VTM standards to be inserted into the sample stream (i.e. 1 standard per 20 samples);

Minimum 5% blanks to be inserted into the sample stream;

All coarse rejects and pulps to be collected from the laboratory;

5% of pulps to be resubmitted to SGS in later batches as duplicates with new sample numbers;

5% of pulps to be submitted to an umpire laboratory.

The details of the first results received from the laboratory are presented in table below (Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined):

Hole Id From To Core length V2O5 (%) High Grade interval V2O5 (>0.6%) Grade interval V2O5 (>0.3%) Fe2O3 (%) High Grade interval Fe2O3 (>45%) Grade interval Fe2O3 (>30%) TiO2 (%) High Grade interval TiO2 (>9%) Grade interval TiO2 (>5%) LD-19-016 2.9 4.5 1.6 0.47

0.43 % over 56.70 49.76 % over

13.80 11.66 % over

4.5 6.0 1.5 0.46

21.8 m 55.40 21.8 m

13.70 21.8 m

6.0 7.5 1.5 0.57



64.40



16.20



7.5 9.0 1.5 0.45



53.30



12.60



9.0 10.5 1.5 0.44



53.50



11.90



10.5 12.0 1.5 0.39



46.90



10.70



12.0 13.5 1.5 0.31



37.90



8.05





13.5 15.0 1.5 0.51



58.80



13.40





15.0 17.6 2.6 0.49



54.20



13.00





17.6 19.8 2.2 0.08



14.90



1.96





19.8 21.0 1.3 0.46



49.40



11.90





21.0 22.5 1.5 0.55



58.90



14.30





22.5 24.7 2.2 0.46



52.60



12.70





51.3 53.0 1.7 0.47

0.55 % over 51.40

55.37 % over 11.50

12.89 % over

53.0 54.0 1.0 0.68 0.64 % over 8.9 m 67.50 63.41 % over 8.9 m 15.80 14.75 % over 8.9 m

54.0 55.1 1.1 0.61 2.1 m

59.70 2.1 m

13.80 2.1 m



55.1 55.9 0.8 0.11



14.70



2.53





55.9 57.0 1.2 0.52



54.00



11.70





57.0 58.5 1.5 0.68 0.66 % over

64.40 62.22 % over

15.10 15.26 % over



58.5 60.2 1.7 0.64 3.2 m

60.30 3.2 m

15.40 3.2 m



66.9 68.0 1.1 0.54

0.66 % over 53.20

53.73 % over 11.50

10.63 % over

68.0 69.0 1.0 0.76 0.73 % over 35.35 m 66.70 65.50 % over 35.35 m 15.30 14.59 % over 35.35 m

69.0 70.5 1.5 0.74 4.0 m

66.20 4.0 m

14.70 4.0 m



70.5 72.0 1.5 0.71



64.00



14.00





72.0 73.5 1.5 0.63



54.60



11.90



73.5 75.0 1.5 0.67



56.80



12.10



75.0 76.5 1.5 0.64



55.50



11.70



76.5 78.0 1.5 0.71



59.30



12.50



78.0 79.5 1.5 0.68



55.40



11.50





79.5 81.0 1.5 0.22



30.90



3.37





81.0 82.5 1.5 0.70



55.80



11.30





82.5 84.0 1.5 0.60



48.80



9.50





84.0 85.5 1.5 0.70 0.75 % over

57.10 57.80 % over

11.00 11.07 % over



85.5 87.0 1.5 0.71 10.5 m

55.40 10.5 m

10.70 10.5 m



87.0 88.5 1.5 0.82



62.00



11.80





88.5 90.0 1.5 0.69



54.20



10.50





90.0 91.5 1.5 0.77



57.90



11.10





91.5 93.0 1.5 0.73



56.60



10.80





93.0 94.5 1.5 0.80



61.40



11.60





94.5 96.0 1.5 0.41



31.10



5.55





96.0 98.1 2.1 0.48



37.10



6.97





98.1 98.5 0.4 0.03



10.70



0.45





98.5 100.5 2.0 0.75 0.79 % over

55.00 57.99 % over

10.10 10.52 % over



100.5 102.3 1.8 0.84 3.8 m

61.40 3.8 m

11.00 3.8 m



108.2 109.5 1.3 0.82 0.81 % over 0.67 % over 60.40 58.97 % over 49.35 % over 10.60 10.50 % over 8.45 % over

109.5 111.0 1.5 0.81 4.3 m 16.3 m 60.20 4.3 m 16.3 m 10.70 4.3 m 16.3 m

111.0 112.5 1.5 0.79



56.50



10.20





112.5 114.0 1.5 0.60



44.00



7.72





114.0 115.5 1.5 0.77



57.00



9.85





115.5 117.3 1.8 0.77



56.00



9.61





117.3 119.0 1.7 0.22



19.60



2.87





119.0 120.0 1.0 0.80



57.50



9.81





120.0 121.5 1.5 0.27



24.10



3.44





121.5 123.0 1.5 0.65



46.90



7.89





123.0 124.5 1.5 0.95 0.95 % over 1.5 m

67.50 67.50 % over 1.5 m

11.50 11.50 % over 1.5 m

LD-19-016 132.9 133.9 1.0 0.83 0.83 % over 1.0 m

61.70 61.70 % over 1.0 m

10.30 10.30 % over 1.0 m

141.0 142.6 1.6 0.79

0.61 % over 55.70

43.08 % over 9.48

7.08 % over 142.6 145.1 2.5 0.42

9.7 m 30.20

9.7 m 4.94

9.7 m 145.1 146.8 1.7 0.94 0.94 % over 1.7 m

65.10 65.10 % over 1.7 m

10.70 10.70 % over 1.7 m

146.8 148.3 1.5 0.31



23.30



3.66





148.3 149.8 1.5 0.44



31.40



5.13





149.8 150.7 0.9 0.96 0.96 % over 0.9 m

67.30 67.30 % over 0.9 m

10.90 10.90 % over 0.9 m



155.9 158.0 2.2 0.77 0.82 % over

54.20 57.08 % over

8.71 9.18 % over



158.0 159.4 1.4 0.89 3.6 m

61.50 3.6 m

9.91 3.6 m



173.7 175.5 1.8 0.57

0.56 % over 39.20

39.55 % over 6.56

6.09 % over

175.5 177.0 1.5 0.37

9.3 m 26.30

9.3 m 4.05

9.3 m

177.0 178.5 1.5 0.60



42.60



6.54





178.5 180.0 1.5 0.54



38.90



5.79





180.0 181.5 1.5 0.56



39.60



5.93





181.5 183.0 1.5 0.73



50.80



7.56



LD-19-017 6.3 8.0 1.7 0.70

0.65 % over 63.90

51.76 % over 15.20

10.09 % over 8.0 9.0 1.0 0.53

44.10 m 51.10

44.10 m 11.50

44.10 m 9.0 10.5 1.5 0.67



61.90



14.10



10.5 12.0 1.5 0.78



67.40



15.70



12.0 13.5 1.5 0.68



60.50



13.40



13.5 15.0 1.5 0.70



60.00



13.30





15.0 16.5 1.5 0.67



55.60



12.10





16.5 18.0 1.5 0.70



56.90



12.30





18.0 19.5 1.5 0.68



55.50



11.60





19.5 21.0 1.5 0.67



53.60



10.60



21.0 22.5 1.5 0.67



52.00



10.50



22.5 24.0 1.5 0.61



49.50



9.60



24.0 25.5 1.5 0.76 0.77 % over

59.20 58.35 % over

11.60 11.25 % over

25.5 27.0 1.5 0.73 6.0 m

54.60 6.0 m

10.60 6.0 m

27.0 28.5 1.5 0.77



58.10



11.10





28.5 30.0 1.5 0.82



61.50



11.70





30.0 31.5 1.5 0.58



42.90



8.05





31.5 33.0 1.5 0.56



41.40



7.44





33.0 34.5 1.5 0.71 0.78 % over

52.90 56.90 % over

9.48 10.40 % over



34.5 35.8 1.3 0.86 2.8 m

61.70 2.8 m

11.50 2.8 m



35.8 37.5 1.8 0.17



25.30



2.51





37.5 39.0 1.5 0.14



15.80



2.12





39.0 40.5 1.5 0.72 0.69 % over

52.60 49.36 % over

9.22 8.43 % over



40.5 42.2 1.7 0.80 11.4 m

58.10 11.4 m

10.20 11.4 m



42.2 43.8 1.7 0.53



38.20



6.00





43.8 45.3 1.5 0.85



60.30



10.50





45.3 46.0 0.8 0.20



13.70



1.83





46.0 47.8 1.8 0.71



50.40



8.67





47.8 48.6 0.8 0.31



24.60



4.02





48.6 50.4 1.9 0.93



63.80



11.00





55.2 56.3 1.1 0.75 0.67 % over 0.60 % over 49.80 46.62 % over 42.15 % over 8.52 7.60 % over 6.89 % over

56.3 57.2 1.0 0.44 3.7 m 6.6 m 34.30 3.7 m 6.6 m 4.92 3.7 m 6.6 m

57.2 58.9 1.7 0.74



51.60



8.53





58.9 61.0 2.2 0.38



27.70



4.56





61.0 61.8 0.8 0.90 0.90 % over 0.8

61.50 61.50 % over 0.8

10.10 10.10 % over 0.8



65.9 67.6 1.7 0.69 0.69 % over 1.7 m

47.60 47.60 % over 1.7 m

7.75 7.75 % over 1.7 m



82.9 84.4 1.6 0.49

0.48 % over 35.80

34.60 % over 5.37

5.12 % over

84.4 86.0 1.6 0.45

20.8 m 32.10

20.8 m 4.84

20.8 m LD-19-017 86.0 87.5 1.5 0.47



34.10



4.97



87.5 89.0 1.5 0.52



35.70



5.34



89.0 90.6 1.6 0.57



40.00



5.92



90.6 91.9 1.3 0.16



12.70



1.75



91.9 94.0 2.1 0.70 0.70 % over 2.1 m

49.10 49.10 % over 2.1 m

7.41 7.41 % over 2.1 m

94.0 95.7 1.7 0.51



37.20



5.33





95.7 96.5 0.8 0.19



15.20



1.88





96.5 98.1 1.6 0.58



40.10



6.07





98.1 99.0 0.9 0.16



12.10



1.87





99.0 100.5 1.5 0.73 0.73 % over 1.5 m

50.90 50.90 % over 1.5 m

7.79 7.79 % over 1.5 m



100.5 102.0 1.5 0.44



32.90



4.76





102.0 103.6 1.6 0.39



29.20



4.18



LD-19-020 115.3 116.8 1.5 0.73

0.72 % over 57.30

55.31 % over 12.20

10.93 % over 116.8 118.3 1.5 0.63

21.90 m 50.60

21.90 m 10.10

21.90 m 118.3 119.2 0.9 0.80 0.83 % over

60.30 62.93 % over

12.80 13.22 % over

119.2 120.2 1.0 0.85 1.9 m

65.30 1.9 m

13.60 1.9 m

120.2 122.0 1.8 0.64



50.10



9.96



122.0 122.9 0.9 0.77



59.60



12.00





122.9 123.5 0.6 0.37



30.80



5.82





123.5 124.1 0.6 0.70



60.50



11.00





124.1 125.0 0.9 0.76



57.70



11.70





125.0 125.7 0.7 0.73



57.10



10.90





125.7 126.2 0.5 0.15



17.60



2.70





126.2 127.7 1.5 0.69



53.50



10.30





127.7 129.2 1.5 0.80 0.81 % over

60.80 60.48 % over

12.10 11.81 % over



129.2 129.7 0.5 0.90 7.4 m

66.90 7.4 m

13.20 7.4 m



129.7 131.2 1.5 0.73



55.20



10.90





131.2 132.7 1.5 0.79



59.10



11.30





132.7 133.8 1.1 0.79



57.90



11.20



133.8 135.1 1.3 0.92



67.50



13.10



135.1 136.2 1.1 0.73



55.70



10.70



136.2 137.2 1.0 0.52



41.60



7.90



139.3 140.8 1.5 0.47

0.76 % over 35.40

55.38 % over 6.50

10.46 % over

140.8 141.7 0.9 0.89

7.8 m 62.20

7.8 m 12.70

7.8 m

141.7 142.1 0.4 0.35



28.10



4.60





142.1 142.6 0.5 0.92 0.92 % over 0.5 m

65.50 65.50 % over 0.5 m

12.60 12.60 % over 0.5 m



142.6 144.0 1.4 0.79



58.00



11.00





144.0 144.8 0.8 0.84 0.89 % over

59.80 63.77 % over

11.20 11.90 % over



144.8 146.3 1.5 0.87 3.1 m

63.10 3.1 m

11.80 3.1 m



146.3 147.1 0.8 0.96



69.00



12.80





153.7 155.1 1.4 0.73 0.80 % over 0.68 % over 53.70 56.82 % over 49.48 % over 9.69 10.31 % over 8.59 % over

155.1 156.2 1.1 0.88 2.5 m 19.60 m 60.80 2.5 m 19.60 m 11.10 2.5 m 19.60 m

156.2 156.8 0.6 0.61



43.40



7.59





156.8 158.3 1.5 0.73



52.30



9.56





158.3 158.9 0.6 0.39



29.20



5.03





158.9 160.0 1.1 0.77 0.82 % over

55.80 58.63 % over

9.89 10.38 % over



160.0 161.5 1.5 0.89 4.8 m

62.70 4.8 m

11.20 4.8 m



161.5 162.4 0.9 0.59



44.10



7.57





162.4 163.7 1.3 0.94



66.40



11.80





163.7 164.5 0.8 0.14



12.80



1.73





164.5 166.0 1.5 0.37



28.40



4.86





166.0 167.4 1.4 0.89 0.89 % over 1.4 m

64.40 64.40 % over 1.4 m

10.90 10.90 % over 1.4 m



167.4 168.9 1.5 0.26



21.90



3.54





168.9 170.0 1.1 0.45



33.50



5.41





170.0 171.5 1.5 0.85 0.90 % over

60.70 64.13 % over

10.30 10.78 % over

LD-19-020 171.5 172.5 1.0 0.97 3.3 m

69.30 3.3 m

11.50 3.3 m

172.5 173.3 0.8 0.90



64.10



10.80



184.6 185.6 1.0 0.46

0.60 % over 33.20

43.39 % over 5.48

6.98 % over 185.6 186.9 1.3 0.56

12.4 m 41.30

12.4 m 6.73

12.4 m 186.9 188.1 1.2 0.94 0.94 % over 1.2 m

66.50 66.50 % over 1.2 m

10.80 10.80 % over 1.2 m



188.1 189.5 1.4 0.26



20.90



2.80





189.5 191.0 1.5 0.60



43.60



7.10





191.0 192.0 1.0 0.92 0.87 % over

65.20 63.07 % over

10.60 10.09 % over



192.0 192.9 0.9 0.82 1.9 m

60.70 1.9 m

9.52 1.9 m



192.9 194.4 1.5 0.30



22.10



3.59





194.4 195.8 1.4 0.41



30.40



4.90





195.8 197.0 1.2 0.95 0.95 % over 1.2 m

67.60 67.60 % over 1.2 m

11.10 11.10 % over 1.2 m

LD-19-025 1.5 3.0 1.5 0.45

0.34 % over 55.80

43.97 % over 12.40

9.27 % over 3.0 4.5 1.5 0.31

8.7 m 40.40

8.7 m 8.72

8.7 m 4.5 6.0 1.5 0.32



42.90



9.14



6.0 7.4 1.4 0.32



42.90



8.76



7.4 8.4 1.0 0.23



31.60



6.25



8.4 9.4 1.0 0.35



46.00



9.43





9.4 10.2 0.8 0.35



45.30



9.17





26.0 27.0 1.0 0.36

0.36 % over 51.40 52.88 % over

10.50 10.66 % over



27.0 27.7 0.7 0.37

1.7 m 55.00 1.7 m

10.90 1.7 m



30.4 31.9 1.5 0.32

0.36 % over 44.90 47.79 % over

9.56 10.46 % over



31.9 33.5 1.6 0.39

3.1 m 50.50 3.1 m

11.30 3.1 m



45.2 46.0 0.9 0.48

0.43 % over 63.50 54.73 % over

15.50 12.75 % over



46.0 47.5 1.5 0.44

17.9 m 54.90 17.9 m

13.20 17.9 m



47.5 49.0 1.5 0.48



58.30



13.70





49.0 50.5 1.5 0.39



49.50



11.20



50.5 52.0 1.5 0.53



63.30



14.80



52.0 53.5 1.5 0.49



61.30



14.30



53.5 55.0 1.5 0.43



55.20



12.70



55.0 56.5 1.5 0.36



52.70



11.00



56.5 57.7 1.2 0.45



57.70



13.10





57.7 58.0 0.3 0.36



45.90



10.80





58.0 59.5 1.5 0.48



59.80



14.90





59.5 61.0 1.5 0.40



53.90



13.20





61.0 61.3 0.3 0.39



51.30



12.50





61.3 62.0 0.7 0.04



12.60



1.40





62.0 63.0 1.0 0.40



52.40



12.30





64.0 65.1 1.1 0.37

0.35 % over 42.40

43.50 % over 11.10 10.62 % over



65.1 65.6 0.5 0.09

2.4 m 24.10

2.4 m 0.92 2.4 m



65.6 66.4 0.8 0.47



56.00



15.40





67.8 69.0 1.2 0.45

0.47 % over 56.20

53.64 % over 13.40

13.68 % over

69.0 70.0 1.0 0.46

8.1 m 57.40

8.1 m 13.90

8.1 m

70.0 70.9 0.9 0.52



63.00



15.70





70.9 71.6 0.7 0.18



26.30



4.67





71.6 72.0 0.4 0.47



31.90



17.90





72.0 73.5 1.5 0.55



60.20



15.40





73.5 75.0 1.5 0.52



59.00



14.90





75.0 75.9 0.8 0.47



47.40



11.90





78.9 80.4 1.5 0.57

0.48 % over 62.30

51.71 % over 15.90

13.29 % over

80.4 81.9 1.5 0.48

7.1 m 56.20

7.1 m 13.80

7.1 m

81.9 82.5 0.6 0.54



58.20



14.80





82.5 83.0 0.5 0.36



41.80



9.94



LD-19-025 83.0 84.0 1.0 0.41



44.90



11.10



84.0 84.8 0.8 0.29



30.60



7.05



84.8 86.0 1.2 0.60



53.50



16.00



89.0 90.1 1.1 0.63 0.63 % over 1.1 m

61.20 61.20 % over 1.1 m

16.50 16.50 % over 1.1 m

101.9 103.0 1.1 0.54 0.54 % over 1.1 m 0.41 % over 57.50 57.50 % over 1.1 m 43.99 % over 14.00 14.00 % over 1.1 m 10.37 % over

103.0 103.8 0.8 0.45

3.2 m 50.70

3.2 m 12.70

3.2 m

103.8 104.4 0.6 0.11



14.70



2.86





104.4 105.1 0.7 0.43



40.20



8.45





110.7 112.0 1.3 0.54

0.53 % over 61.40

54.24 % over 14.60

12.55 % over

112.0 113.0 1.0 0.54

27.95 m 55.90

27.95 m 13.80

27.95 m

113.0 114.0 1.0 0.57



57.20



14.00





114.0 115.0 1.0 0.55



57.40



14.00





115.0 116.0 1.0 0.63



62.30



15.50





116.0 117.0 1.0 < 0.01



0.49



0.10





117.0 118.5 1.5 0.48



48.10



11.70





118.5 119.6 1.1 0.46



47.40



11.50





119.6 121.1 1.5 0.58



57.90



14.10





121.1 121.5 0.4 0.39



45.20



9.81





121.5 122.5 1.0 0.59 0.64 % over

57.30 62.61 % over

14.30 15.18 % over



122.5 123.0 0.5 0.66 5.6 m

65.00 5.6 m

15.80 5.6 m



123.0 124.5 1.5 0.59



59.10



13.90





124.5 126.0 1.5 0.70



68.80



16.70





126.0 127.1 1.1 0.64



62.70



15.40





127.1 128.3 1.3 0.07



27.30



1.29





128.3 129.7 1.4 0.72



67.60



16.40





129.7 131.2 1.5 0.57



57.10



13.10





131.2 132.1 0.9 0.19



24.50



4.63





132.1 133.2 1.1 0.65



66.60



14.80





133.2 133.8 0.6 0.50



54.00



11.30





133.8 134.4 0.5 0.10



17.10



2.37



134.4 135.4 1.0 0.60 0.66 % over

60.50 63.93 % over

13.30 14.42 % over

135.4 136.0 0.7 0.61 4.3 m

61.20 4.3 m

13.60 4.3 m

136.0 137.5 1.5 0.71



67.50



15.40



137.5 138.6 1.1 0.68



63.80



14.60



140.7 141.7 1.0 0.73 0.73 % over 0.95 m

67.00 67.00 % over 0.95 m

15.40 15.40 % over 0.95 m



153.3 154.0 0.7 0.70 0.74 % over 0.69 % over 62.50 65.96 % over 56.39 % over 13.80 14.62 % over 11.48 % over

154.0 155.5 1.5 0.73 11.2 m 63.55 m 63.70 11.2 m 63.55 m 13.80 11.2 m 63.55 m

155.5 157.0 1.5 0.74



66.50



14.80





157.0 158.5 1.5 0.76



69.30



15.40





158.5 160.0 1.5 0.70



64.10



14.20





160.0 161.5 1.5 0.75



65.20



14.50





161.5 163.0 1.5 0.78



69.30



15.60





163.0 164.5 1.5 0.76



65.20



14.40





164.5 165.8 1.3 0.61



55.20



11.80





165.8 167.1 1.3 0.65



56.30



12.20





167.1 167.6 0.5 0.13



19.70



2.77





167.6 169.0 1.4 0.64



55.10



11.90





169.0 170.5 1.5 0.66



57.30



12.30





170.5 171.5 1.0 0.67



58.30



12.30





171.5 172.3 0.8 0.60



53.20



11.30





172.3 173.5 1.2 0.62



53.60



11.30





173.5 175.0 1.5 0.62



52.90



11.00





175.0 176.5 1.5 0.61



52.50



10.90





176.5 178.0 1.5 0.73



61.70



12.80





178.0 179.5 1.5 0.67



53.00



11.60





179.5 181.0 1.5 0.65



51.70



10.90



LD-19-025 181.0 182.5 1.5 0.73



60.40



12.50



182.5 184.0 1.5 0.75



60.60



12.50



184.0 185.5 1.5 0.55



46.00



8.93



185.5 187.0 1.5 0.76



61.20



12.20



187.0 188.5 1.5 0.78



63.30



12.40



188.5 190.0 1.5 0.58



47.40



9.13



190.0 191.0 1.0 0.79



61.50



12.20





191.0 192.0 1.0 0.46



38.40



7.33





192.0 193.5 1.5 0.76 0.75 % over

62.10 59.98 % over

11.70 11.58 % over



193.5 195.0 1.5 0.76 4.0 m

60.10 4.0 m

11.50 4.0 m



195.0 196.0 1.0 0.73



56.60



11.50





196.0 196.7 0.7 0.66



50.30



10.40





196.7 197.0 0.3 0.57



44.40



8.63





197.0 198.5 1.5 0.78 0.77 % over

58.70 57.75 % over

11.50 11.19 % over



198.5 199.7 1.2 0.84 9.0 m

62.60 9.0 m

12.30 9.0 m



199.7 201.0 1.3 0.68



51.90



10.10





201.0 202.0 1.0 0.74



52.30



10.70





202.0 203.5 1.5 0.77



57.90



11.00





203.5 205.0 1.5 0.85



63.60



12.10





205.0 206.0 1.0 0.72



54.60



10.20





206.0 206.9 0.8 0.67



49.10



9.38





206.9 208.0 1.2 0.26



22.10



4.14





208.0 209.0 0.9 0.26



22.40



4.07





209.0 210.5 1.6 0.77



55.70



10.20





210.5 211.8 1.3 0.63



46.80



8.43





211.8 213.0 1.2 0.80 0.82 % over

57.50 59.85 % over

10.60 11.09 % over



213.0 214.5 1.5 0.77 5.05 m

57.00 5.0 m

10.60 5.0 m



214.5 216.0 1.5 0.87



62.40



11.50





216.0 216.9 0.8 0.87



63.70



11.90





223.6 224.6 1.0 0.88 0.88 over 0.95 m

59.10 59.10 over 0.95 m

10.70 10.70 over 0.95 m



227.3 228.3 1.0 0.95 0.88 % over 0.68 % over 66.00 61.69 % over 48.53 % over 11.30 10.53 % over 8.40 % over

228.3 228.9 0.6 0.76 1.60 m 6.1 m 54.50 1.6 m 6.1 m 9.25 1.6 m 6.1 m

228.9 230.1 1.2 0.22



17.70



2.85



230.1 230.9 0.8 0.43



31.70



5.42



230.9 231.5 0.5 0.88 0.86 % over

61.70 60.30 % over

10.50 10.65 % over

231.5 231.8 0.3 0.52 2.50 m

38.10 2.5 m

6.31 2.5 m

231.8 232.5 0.8 0.97



67.30



11.70



232.5 233.4 0.9 0.88



61.00



11.30



246.0 246.8 0.8 0.70

0.58 % over 49.80

41.46 % over 8.53

6.72 % over

246.8 247.6 0.8 0.41

14.60 m 29.10

14.60 m 4.95

14.60 m

247.6 248.4 0.8 0.94 0.90 % over

63.30 62.39 % over

10.80 10.46 % over



248.4 249.5 1.0 0.87 1.85 m

61.70 1.8 m

10.20 1.8 m



249.5 250.0 0.6 0.36



27.60



4.39





250.0 251.2 1.2 0.24



17.90



2.94





251.2 252.2 1.0 0.60



43.40



7.03





252.2 253.0 0.8 0.57



41.60



6.69





253.0 253.9 0.9 0.99 0.90 % over

69.20 63.43 % over

11.30 10.32 % over



253.9 254.3 0.3 0.43 1.85 m

32.70 1.8 m

5.25 1.8 m



254.3 254.9 0.6 1.04



72.70



11.80





254.9 256.0 1.2 0.29



22.40



3.47





256.0 256.9 0.9 0.42



30.10



4.95





256.9 257.2 0.3 0.67



38.60



8.19





257.2 258.0 0.8 0.16



16.20



1.22





258.0 258.8 0.8 0.20



17.10



2.53





258.8 260.0 1.2 0.80 0.84 % over

55.90 58.40 % over

8.82 9.25 % over



260.0 260.6 0.6 0.91 1.80 m

63.40 1.8 m

10.10 1.8 m

LD-19-029 5.0 7.0 2.0 0.47

0.44 % over 59.80

54.15 % over 14.90

13.16 % over 7.0 9.2 2.2 0.41

28.3 m 53.50

28.3 m 12.30

28.3 m 9.2 9.9 0.7 0.06



15.90



1.55



9.9 12.0 2.1 0.46



57.90



14.40



12.0 14.0 2.0 0.36



49.20



11.40





14.0 16.0 2.0 0.44



54.10



12.80





16.0 18.0 2.0 0.42



52.00



12.40





18.0 20.0 2.0 0.45



53.70



13.40





20.0 22.0 2.0 0.57 0.54 % over

63.90 61.30 % over

16.60 15.77 % over



22.0 24.0 2.0 0.53 6.0 m

60.40 6.0 m

15.60 6.0 m



24.0 26.0 2.0 0.52



59.60



15.10





26.0 27.6 1.6 0.46



54.80



13.40





27.6 29.0 1.4 0.22



33.40



7.30





29.0 31.0 2.0 0.44



53.40



12.80





31.0 33.3 2.3 0.50



58.90



14.10





84.3 86.4 2.1 0.41

0.48 % over 48.60

53.29 % over 11.20

12.49 % over

86.4 87.8 1.4 0.50

4.9 m 56.70

4.9 m 13.30

4.9 m

87.8 89.2 1.4 0.55



56.90



13.60





93.1 95.0 1.9 0.72

0.64 % over 71.90

53.37 % over 17.00

10.67 % over

95.0 96.2 1.2 0.59

113.90 m 58.50

113.90 m 13.90

113.90 m

96.2 97.3 1.1 0.09



14.10



2.28





97.3 99.5 2.2 0.59



61.20



13.60





99.5 101.9 2.4 0.68



66.00



15.00





101.9 103.2 1.3 0.24



39.80



5.40





103.2 104.5 1.3 0.66



60.90



14.40





104.5 106.0 1.5 0.69



65.00



14.80





106.0 107.5 1.5 0.63



60.40



14.00





107.5 109.0 1.5 0.73 0.72 % over

68.20 67.29 % over

15.60 15.49 % over



109.0 111.0 2.0 0.71 3.5 m

66.60 3.5 m

15.40 3.5 m



111.0 112.5 1.5 0.41



41.70



8.43





112.5 114.0 1.5 0.66



60.80



13.50





114.0 115.5 1.5 0.76 0.72 % over

68.00 63.38 % over

14.90 13.78 % over



115.5 117.0 1.5 0.71 6.0 m

62.30 6.0 m

13.70 6.0 m



117.0 118.5 1.5 0.67



59.70



12.70



118.5 120.0 1.5 0.72



63.50



13.80



120.0 121.5 1.5 0.69



60.40



13.10



121.5 123.0 1.5 0.66



59.20



12.30



123.0 124.5 1.5 0.67



58.00



12.30



124.5 126.0 1.5 0.49



43.50



9.17





126.0 127.5 1.5 0.64



55.20



11.70





127.5 129.0 1.5 0.59



50.90



10.60





129.0 130.5 1.5 0.71 0.72 % over

60.80 61.55 % over

12.90 13.10 % over



130.5 132.0 1.5 0.73 3.0 m

62.30 3.0 m

13.30 3.0 m



132.0 133.5 1.5 0.63



53.50



11.20





133.5 136.5 3.0 0.62



53.90



10.90





136.5 138.0 1.5 0.78 0.76 % over

65.60 62.85 % over

13.60 13.05 % over



138.0 139.5 1.5 0.73 3.0 m

60.10 3.0 m

12.50 3.0 m



139.5 141.0 1.5 0.62



54.50



10.60





141.0 142.5 1.5 0.61



50.80



10.50





142.5 144.0 1.5 0.70 0.72 % over

58.20 59.05 % over

12.00 12.03 % over



144.0 145.5 1.5 0.67 6.0 m

55.70 6.0 m

11.20 6.0 m



145.5 147.0 1.5 0.74



60.60



12.40





147.0 148.5 1.5 0.76



61.70



12.50





148.5 150.0 1.5 0.60



50.00



9.89





150.0 151.5 1.5 0.61



49.80



9.88





151.5 153.0 1.5 0.61



50.60



9.91





153.0 154.5 1.5 0.68



56.10



10.90





154.5 156.0 1.5 0.83 0.74 % over

66.10 56.75 % over

13.20 11.16 % over



156.0 157.5 1.5 0.63 15.0 m

49.80 15.0 m

10.10 15.0 m



157.5 159.0 1.5 0.78



59.90



12.20





159.0 160.5 1.5 0.62



50.10



9.70



LD-19-029 160.5 162.0 1.5 0.71



56.00



10.90



162.0 163.5 1.5 0.77



58.50



11.50



163.5 165.0 1.5 0.75



56.10



11.00



165.0 166.5 1.5 0.81



60.10



11.60



166.5 168.0 1.5 0.75



57.50



11.10



168.0 169.5 1.5 0.72



53.40



10.30



169.5 171.0 1.5 0.85 0.87 % over

62.80 63.80 % over

12.00 12.43 % over



171.0 172.5 1.5 0.85 4.5 m

63.40 4.5 m

12.20 4.5 m



172.5 174.0 1.5 0.91



65.20



13.10





174.0 175.5 1.5 0.64



47.60



8.93





175.5 177.0 1.5 0.29



22.10



4.13





177.0 178.5 1.5 0.54



40.90



7.33





178.5 180.0 1.5 0.72 0.79 % over

52.20 56.40 % over

9.44 10.28 % over



180.0 181.5 1.5 0.82 4.5 m

58.10 4.5 m

10.60 4.5 m



181.5 183.0 1.5 0.82



58.90



10.80





183.0 184.0 1.0 0.25



30.20



3.61





184.0 185.0 1.0 0.17



24.20



2.41





185.0 185.5 0.5 0.92 0.92 % over 0.5 m

66.10 66.10 % over 0.5 m

12.30 12.30 % over 0.5 m



185.5 187.5 2.0 0.11



17.20



1.59





187.5 189.0 1.5 0.10



15.90



1.44





189.0 190.4 1.4 0.16



15.70



2.27





190.4 192.0 1.6 0.83 0.80 % over

59.30 56.92 % over

10.50 10.13 % over



192.0 193.5 1.5 0.78 4.6 m

55.80 4.6 m

9.91 4.6 m



193.5 195.0 1.5 0.78



55.50



9.95





195.0 196.5 1.5 0.56



41.10



7.07





196.5 198.0 1.5 0.84 0.81 % over

59.40 58.36 % over

10.50 10.11 % over



198.0 199.5 1.5 0.71 3.7 m

53.00 3.7 m

8.92 3.7 m



199.5 200.2 0.7 0.98



67.60



11.80





200.2 201.8 1.6 0.31



23.70



3.86





201.8 202.8 1.1 0.88



62.10



10.80





202.8 204.6 1.8 0.30



24.10



3.72





204.6 207.0 2.4 0.82



56.90



9.95





214.9 215.5 0.6 0.92 0.62 % over 0.52 % over 64.00 44.14 % over 37.16 % over 10.70 7.35 % over 6.04 % over

215.5 217.0 1.5 0.41 7.35 m 19.2 m 30.10 7.3 m 19.2 m 4.97 7.3 m 19.2 m 217.0 218.7 1.7 0.80



55.70



9.21



218.7 220.5 1.8 0.35



25.60



4.14



220.5 222.3 1.8 0.81



57.20



9.75



222.3 224.8 2.6 0.04



5.91



0.50



224.8 226.7 1.9 1.03 1.03 % over 1.9 m

69.90 69.90 % over 1.9 m

11.90 11.90 % over 1.9 m



226.7 229.0 2.3 0.15



13.40



1.99





229.0 230.9 1.9 0.13



14.10



1.78





230.9 232.4 1.5 0.79 0.84 % over

54.50 57.70 % over

8.97 9.43 % over



232.4 234.1 1.7 0.89 3.2 m

60.60 3.2 m

9.84 3.2 m



246.0 247.5 1.5 0.50

0.55 % over 36.10

39.90 % over 5.65

6.04 % over

247.5 249.0 1.5 0.54

7.5 m 39.00

7.5 m 5.92

7.5 m

249.0 250.8 1.8 0.51



38.40



5.69





250.8 252.0 1.2 0.46



32.50



4.80





252.0 253.5 1.5 0.74 0.74 % over 1.5 m

52.30 52.30 % over 1.5 m

7.98 7.98 % over 1.5 m

LD-19-034 101.2 102.5 1.3 0.50 0.50 % over 1.35 m 0.43 % over 64.90 64.90 % over 1.35 m 56.85 % over 16.40 16.40 % over 1.35 m 13.91 % over 102.5 104.0 1.5 0.42

5.8 m 55.90

5.8 m 13.50

5.8 m 104.0 105.5 1.5 0.39



52.00



12.20



105.5 107.0 1.5 0.40



55.40



13.80



130.6 131.3 0.7 0.44

0.40 % over 49.40

44.05 % over 11.90

10.21 % over

131.3 131.7 0.4 0.08

8.4 m 12.80

8.4 m 2.36

8.4 m

131.7 133.0 1.3 0.46



54.20



12.70





133.0 134.3 1.3 0.10



17.20



2.42



LD-19-034 134.3 135.5 1.2 0.51 0.49 % over

52.70 50.53 % over

12.80 12.09 % over

135.5 137.0 1.5 0.49 4.7 m

49.70 4.7 m

12.20 4.7 m

137.0 137.4 0.4 0.07



12.90



1.52



137.4 139.0 1.6 0.58



59.10



14.10



142.4 143.6 1.2 0.51

0.49 % over 53.40

52.55 % over 12.70

12.03 % over 143.6 145.0 1.4 0.45

6.7 m 48.80

6.7 m 11.10

6.7 m

145.0 146.2 1.2 0.40



44.20



10.00





146.2 147.3 1.1 0.68 0.55 % over

67.70 57.46 % over

16.30 13.03 % over



147.3 147.8 0.5 0.18 2.9 m

23.90 2.9 m

4.63 2.9 m



147.8 149.1 1.3 0.58



61.70



13.50





153.4 154.5 1.1 0.65 0.65 % over 1.1 m

62.60 62.60 % over 1.1 m

14.10 14.10 % over 1.1 m



156.4 158.5 2.1 0.72 0.72 % over 2.1 m 0.60 % over 65.80 65.80 % over 2.1 m 52.69 % over 16.00 16.00 % over 2.1 m 11.69 % over

158.5 160.9 2.4 0.19

19.1 m 22.80

19.1 m 4.12

19.1 m

160.9 162.0 1.1 0.66



59.40



13.90





162.0 162.9 0.9 0.11



22.40



2.42





162.9 165.0 2.1 0.68 0.68 % over

60.60 57.78 % over

14.20 12.88 % over



165.0 166.5 1.5 0.72 12.6 m

63.10 12.6 m

14.40 12.6 m



166.5 168.0 1.5 0.71



62.80



14.10





168.0 169.5 1.5 0.68



58.00



13.10





169.5 171.0 1.5 0.63



53.70



11.90





171.0 172.5 1.5 0.66



54.90



12.00





172.5 174.0 1.5 0.73



56.70



12.10





174.0 175.5 1.5 0.66



51.30



10.70





180.8 182.5 1.7 0.66 0.66 % over 0.55 % over 51.30 48.99 % over 41.90 % over 9.79 9.35 % over 7.29 % over

182.5 184.0 1.5 0.78 10.1 m 34.5 m 57.80 10.1 % over 34.5 % over 11.30 10.1 % over 34.5 % over

184.0 185.5 1.5 0.71



54.30



10.10





185.5 187.1 1.6 0.76



55.50



10.70





187.1 188.5 1.4 0.27



19.80



4.12





188.5 190.9 2.4 0.70



51.20



9.50





190.9 192.0 1.1 0.20



25.50



2.85





192.0 193.8 1.8 0.51



38.40



6.57



193.8 195.1 1.3 0.87 0.87 % over 1.3 m

62.60 62.60 % over 1.3 m

11.70 11.70 % over 1.3 m

195.1 196.7 1.6 0.19



23.90



2.79



196.7 198.5 1.8 0.12



13.10



1.99



198.5 200.0 1.5 0.46



37.90



5.97



200.0 201.0 1.0 0.30



29.10



3.88



201.0 203.3 2.3 0.78 0.67 % over

54.30 47.99 % over

10.00 8.48 % over



203.3 204.3 1.0 0.32 5.9 m

27.70 5.9 % over

3.88 5.9 % over



204.3 206.0 1.7 0.71



50.60



9.13





206.0 206.9 0.9 0.67



49.50



8.46





206.9 209.0 2.1 0.33



27.60



3.97





209.0 210.6 1.6 0.40



31.80



4.68





210.6 212.8 2.2 0.68 0.70 % over

48.60 49.58 % over

8.33 8.54 % over



212.8 213.7 0.9 0.34 4.7 m

25.40 4.7 % over

4.29 4.7 % over



213.7 215.3 1.6 0.94



65.00



11.30





221.5 223.8 2.3 0.56

0.55 % over 39.90

40.05 % over 6.58

6.43 % over

223.8 224.4 0.6 0.36

8.8 m 28.10

8.8 m 4.38

8.8 m

224.4 226.0 1.6 0.67 0.67 % over 1.6 m

47.60 47.60 % over 1.6 m

8.02 8.02 % over 1.6 m



226.0 227.5 1.5 0.53



42.60



6.22





227.5 229.0 1.5 0.33



24.70



3.94





229.0 230.3 1.3 0.73 0.73 % over 1.3 m

51.30 51.30 % over 1.3 m

8.30 8.30 % over 1.3 m



235.2 236.5 1.3 0.74 0.81 % over

51.30 55.91 % over

8.09 8.97 % over



236.5 237.9 1.4 0.87 2.7 m

60.20 2.7 m

9.79 2.7 m

LD-19-034 248.3 250.0 1.7 0.52

0.57 % over 37.20

40.01 % over 5.65

6.08 % over 250.0 251.5 1.5 0.57

7.1 m 40.00

7.1 m 6.10

7.1 m 251.5 253.3 1.8 0.45



32.30



4.90



253.3 254.6 1.3 0.68 0.70 % over

47.90 48.89 % over

7.21 7.42 % over

254.6 255.4 0.8 0.74 2.1 m

50.50 2.1 m

7.76 2.1 m

LD-19-036 4.8 6.1 1.3 0.70 0.70 % over 1.25 m

63.10 63.10 % over 1.25 m

14.30 14.30 % over 1.25 m

17.8 19.0 1.3 0.57 0.63 % over

56.60 56.21 % over

12.90 12.25 % over

19.0 20.5 1.5 0.68 6.5 m

59.80 6.5 m

12.90 6.5 m

20.5 22.0 1.5 0.64



56.70



12.00



22.0 23.0 1.0 0.67



55.60



12.10



23.0 24.2 1.2 0.61



51.20



11.20





27.6 29.0 1.4 0.72 0.68 % over 0.58 % over 60.80 55.82 % over 48.93 % over 12.90 11.31 % over 9.02 % over

29.0 30.5 1.5 0.68 8.7 m 21.30 m 56.40 8.7 m 21.30 m 11.60 8.7 m 21.30 m

30.5 32.0 1.5 0.66



55.40



11.40





32.0 33.5 1.5 0.75



61.90



12.10





33.5 35.0 1.5 0.69



52.40



10.70





35.0 36.3 1.3 0.54



47.20



8.95





36.3 37.8 1.5 0.03



19.00



0.68





37.8 39.2 1.4 0.05



22.30



0.84





39.2 40.7 1.5 0.72 0.72 % over

55.40 55.30 % over

10.70 10.40 % over



40.7 41.6 0.9 0.55 5.8 m

45.10 5.8 m

8.04 5.8 m



41.6 43.0 1.4 0.79



59.90



11.40





43.0 44.0 1.0 0.78



60.10



11.00





44.0 45.0 1.0 0.70



53.10



10.10





45.0 46.0 1.0 0.27



22.80



4.21





46.0 47.5 1.5 0.68 0.69 % over

51.00 52.83 % over

9.18 9.29 % over



47.5 48.9 1.4 0.71 2.9 m

54.80 2.9 m

9.40 2.9 m



50.7 52.0 1.4 0.66

0.66 % over 50.60

48.30 % over 8.66

8.21 % over

52.0 53.0 1.0 0.85 0.81 % over 12.7 m 61.50 58.25 % over 12.7 m 11.20 10.44 % over 12.7 m

53.0 54.0 1.0 0.77 2.0 m

55.00 2.0 m

9.68 2.0 m



54.0 55.0 1.0 0.37



29.30



4.48





55.0 56.5 1.5 0.58



44.50



6.94





56.5 58.0 1.5 0.79 0.73 % over

58.10 54.04 % over

9.98 9.32 % over

58.0 59.4 1.4 0.67 2.9 m

49.70 2.9 m

8.62 2.9 m

59.4 60.3 0.9 0.32



26.00



4.16



60.3 60.9 0.6 0.76 0.72 % over

53.40 49.95 % over

9.03 8.53 % over

60.9 61.9 1.0 0.43 3.1 m

28.60 3.1 m

5.25 3.1 m

61.9 63.4 1.5 0.89



62.10



10.40





68.2 69.2 1.0 0.50 0.60 % over

37.20 44.18 % over

5.88 6.92 % over



69.2 70.0 0.8 0.72 1.8 m

52.90 1.8 m

8.22 1.8 m



83.5 85.1 1.6 0.66

0.51 % over 48.30

37.88 % over 7.73

5.85 % over

85.1 86.3 1.2 0.31

8.2 m 23.40

8.2 m 3.72

8.2 m

86.3 87.8 1.5 0.53



39.40



6.02





87.8 89.3 1.5 0.51



40.00



5.64





89.3 90.8 1.5 0.38



27.40



4.37





90.8 91.7 1.0 0.67



48.70



7.62





97.4 99.0 1.6 0.44

0.62 % over 35.40

45.51 % over 4.87

6.84 % over

99.0 100.5 1.5 0.81 0.81 % over 1.5 m 3.1 m 56.30 56.30 % over 1.5 m 3.1 m 8.95 8.95 % over 1.5 m 3.1 m

113.0 114.3 1.3 0.56

0.49 % over 39.30

35.19 % over 6.48

5.38 % over

114.3 115.0 0.7 0.61 0.61 % over 0.7 m 11.6 m 41.00 41.00 % over 0.7 m 11.6 m 6.56 6.56 % over 0.7 m 11.6 m

115.0 116.2 1.2 0.26



19.40



2.87





116.2 117.7 1.5 0.55



39.60



5.93





117.7 119.0 1.3 0.54



38.50



5.91





119.0 120.0 1.0 0.65 0.56 % over

46.80 39.90 % over

6.99 6.01 % over

LD-19-036 120.0 120.8 0.8 0.16 3.3 m

12.70 3.3 m

1.83 3.3 m

120.8 122.3 1.5 0.72



49.80



7.59



122.3 123.2 0.9 0.21



16.20



2.51



123.2 124.6 1.4 0.48



35.30



5.21



154.4 155.2 0.8 0.35

0.50 % over 25.00

34.68 % over 3.57

4.99 % over 155.2 156.7 1.5 0.53

3.7 m 37.20

3.7 m 5.43

3.7 m

156.7 158.0 1.3 0.56



38.10



5.42





Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Pelletier, B.Sc., P.Geo. (Québec) from InnovExplo, a consultant to the Company and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing an exclusive clean energy storage supply chain with XRG® vanadium redox flow battery technology, jointly owned process technology and it's wholly owned and strategic vanadium resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada. The Company's key mining assets contain vanadium, titanium and iron in VTM and include the Lac Doré Project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc. and the Iron-T Project near the Glencore (Bracemac-McLeod) Matagami Copper-Zinc Mine.

