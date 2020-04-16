16.04.2020 00:19:00

VanadiumCorp reports 87.3 m grading 0.64% V2O5 and 53.37% Fe2O3 at Lac Doré, Québec − Additional Davis Tube testing results include 9.2 m grading 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5

VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results for an additional seven (7) drillholes from the Company's summer-fall 2019 infill and extension drilling program at its Lac Doré Vanadium property, as well as Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork results for 19 additional composite samples from six (6) drillholes. Assay results are reported for holes LD-19-016, LD-19-017, LD-19-020, LD-19-025, LD-19-029, LD-19-034 and LD-19-036, bringing the total number of holes with complete results received to fourteen (14) out of 35 holes drilled in 2019. The Lac Doré Vanadium property is located 27 km east-southeast from the city of Chibougamau, in Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, Northern Québec. The Chibougamau area is host to several vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) deposits, including the Southwest and Armitage deposits on the adjacent Blackrock property (BlackRock Metals Inc.) and the South and North Zone deposits on the Mont Sorcier project to the North (Vanadium One Iron Corp).

The 2019 drill program targeted the Company's Lac Doré Vanadium prospect where historical drilling and surface channel sampling conducted between 1958 and 2013 have revealed the presence within property limits of massive, semi-massive and disseminated bands of VTM mineralization along a 2-km long by 200-m wide and minimum 200 m deep corridor.

The Lac Doré Vanadium property lies on the southern flank of the Lac Doré anorthosite complex of Chibougamau and straddles the layered magmatic zone, which hosts the VTM mineralization. This layered magmatic zone has been traced by historical geophysics, drilling and mapping over a linear distance of 20 km.

Highlights:

  • Complete assay results received for an additional seven (7) drill (Figure 1).
  • All seven holes intersected significant VTM mineralization.
  • Best intercepts include:
    • Hole LD-19-016 intersected 31.6 m* grading 0.66% V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 2), including 4.0 m* grading 0.73% V2O5;
    • Hole LD-19-017 intersected 39.5 m* grading 0.65% V2O5, including 6.0 m* grading 0.77% V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 3);
    • Hole LD-19-020 intersected 7.4 m* grading 0.81 % V2O5 (from 127.7 m to 135.1 m core-length; Table 2; Figure 4);
    • Hole LD-19-025 intersected 52.4 m* grading 0.69% V2O5, including 11.2 m* grading 0.74 % V2O5
    • Hole LD-19-029 intersected 87.3 m* grading 0.64% V2O5 Table 2; Figure 6;
    • LD-19-034 intersected 31.0 m* grading 0.55% V2O5 including 10.1 m* grading 0.66 % V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 7);
    • Hole LD-19-036 intersected 19.1 m* grading 0.58% V2O5 including 8.7 m* grading 0.68 % V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 5);
  • Mineralization occurs as layers of massive, semi-massive and disseminated magnetite.
  • Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork on composite samples of VTM mineralized core from drillholes LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-019, LD-19-023 and LD-19-037 (Table 1) show magnetite contents ranging from ~22% to 62%, and included the following results:
    • 13.7m* containing 41.9% magnetics with 1.40% V2O5 (LD-19-001)
    • 9.5m* containing 28.3% magnetics with 1.58% V2O5; (LD-19-002)
    • 9.2m* containing 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5 (LD-19-005)
    • 12.5m* containing 50.4% magnetics with 1.38% V2O5 (LD-19-019)
    • 10.6m* containing 61.5% magnetics with 1.10% V2O5 (LD-19-023)
    • 6.1m* containing 21.5% magnetics with 1.70% V2O5 (LD-19-037)
  • Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork results are consistent with previous results and confirm the presence of magnetite concentrates with V2O5 > 1.5% in the lower (P1 or P0) stratigraphic units.
  • High-vanadium concentrates have low TiO2 values, ranging from 1.21% to 6.33% in >1.5% V2O5 samples

* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-023, and LD-19-037, -55° for LD-19-019).

 

Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp, states: "We feel that these additional assay results are our best to date, and the second batch of Davis Tube tests continues to show consistent zones where magnetite concentrate grades exceed of 1.5% V2O5. We look forward to more results from drillcore assays and Davis Tube testwork over the coming weeks."

Davis Tube testwork results

Results from the first batch of samples submitted for Davis Tube Testwork is shown in Table 2 below.

Table 1: Summary of Davis Tube results for drillholes LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-019, LD-19-23 and LD-19-037, with percentages of magnetics and magnetite concentrates grades for Fe2O3, V2O5, TiO2, SiO2 and Al2O3, intersected core lengths, estimated true thicknesses, and magnetite-bearing stratigraphic zones.

Sample

BHID

FROM
(m)

TO
(m)

CORE
LENGTH
(m)

ESTIMATED
TRUE
THICKNESS (m)

Zone

Mag
%

Fe2O3
(%)

TiO2
(%)

V2O5
(%)

SiO2
(%)

Al2O3
(%)

DT2-1

LD-19-001

198.0

212.8

14.8

13.4

P2

41.9

91.40

7.79

1.40

0.84

0.80

DT2-2

272.8

278.5

5.7

5.2

P1

35.4

94.10

4.87

1.56

1.19

0.83

DT2-3

307.0

318.1

11.1

10.1

P1

28.1

92.70

6.33

1.55

0.89

0.76

DT2-4

LD-19-002

91.3

104.3

13.0

11.8

P2

62.3

85.70

11.20

1.15

1.56

1.44

DT2-5

165.3

176.6

11.3

10.2

P1

28.3

93.00

4.95

1.58

1.18

1.10

DT2-6

181.0

185.9

4.8

4.4

P1

25.2

95.00

4.27

1.63

0.80

0.75

DT2-7

LD-19-005

121.3

135.9

14.6

13.2

P2

33.6

97.20

3.14

1.49

0.53

0.56

DT2-8

243.0

254.0

11.0

10.0

P1

24.6

98.20

2.08

1.67

0.53

0.45

DT2-9

LD-19-019

48.7

63.9

15.2

12.5

P2

50.4

92.70

7.22

1.38

0.40

0.58

DT2-10

134.3

145.4

11.1

9.1

P1

26.6

95.80

2.44

1.62

0.83

0.69

DT2-11

LD-19-023

18.7

30.3

11.6

10.5

P3

60.9

86.60

13.10

0.98

0.67

0.60

DT2-12

69.0

80.8

11.8

10.7

P2

61.5

85.60

13.00

1.10

1.34

1.03

DT2-13

128.3

135.8

7.5

6.8

P2

27.1

96.20

2.64

1.52

0.81

0.91

DT2-14

199.5

204.5

5.0

4.5

P2

44.9

90.50

8.15

1.46

0.97

0.92

DT2-15

213.0

223.3

10.3

9.3

P2

38.9

89.90

8.71

1.39

0.95

0.86

DT2-16

LD-19-037

99.2

105.4

6.2

5.6

P3

46.6

92.80

6.45

1.21

0.77

0.81

DT2-17

229.5

237.9

8.4

7.6

P2

57.4

84.50

12.00

1.28

0.77

3.16

DT2-18

291.1

297.8

6.7

6.1

P2/P1

21.5

95.20

1.21

1.70

1.87

1.35

DT2-19

303.7

315.9

12.2

11.1

P1

23.4

96.10

2.78

1.64

0.76

0.69

 

True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-023, LD-19-037 and -55 forLD-19-019).

Davis Tube tests were carried out at SGS Canada Inc's facilities in Val d'Or, Quebec. Samples were composited over the intervals in Table 1 using pulp rejects from samples previously prepared for assay. The samples had already been pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. Composites were prepared using relative proportions based on weights of the core samples submitted (i.e. these are weighted-average composites). The composite was further pulverized to 80% passing 38 μm, and a 20g subsample of the composite was taken for the Davis Tube testing. Samples were added to the Davis tube and the tube was allowed to agitate for a period of four (4) minutes, after which the magnets were interrupted, and the magnetic concentrate was collected. The tailings were collected in a pail.  Both the magnetic concentrate and non-magnetic tailings were filtered, dried, and weighed. The two products were analyzed for Major elements SiO2, Al2O3, Fe2O3, MgO, CaO, Na2O, K2O, TiO2, P2O5, MnO, Cr2O3, V2O5, and LOI by Whole Rock Analysis (WRA), as per the procedure outlined below. QAQC protocol was for two samples to be subject to repeat tests.

Table 2: Summary of the significant intersections, with weighted average grades for V2O5, Fe2O3 and TiO2, intersected core lengths, and estimated true thicknesses.

HOLE-ID

FROM

(m)

TO

(m)

CORE
LENGTH
(m)

True
Thickness
(Luke)

V2O5
(%)

Fe2O3
(%)

TiO2
(%)

Zone

LD-19-016

2.90

24.70

21.8

19.8

0.43

49.76

11.66

P3

LD-19-016

51.30

60.20

8.9

8.1

0.55

55.37

12.89

P2

INCLUDING

53.00

55.10

2.1

1.9

0.64

63.41

14.75


AND

57.00

60.20

3.2

2.9

0.66

62.22

15.26


LD-19-016

66.90

102.25

35.4

32.1

0.66

53.73

10.63

P2

INCLUDING

68.00

72.00

4.0

3.6

0.73

65.50

14.59


AND

84.00

94.50

10.5

9.5

0.75

57.80

11.07


AND

98.50

102.25

3.8

3.4

0.79

57.99

10.52


LD-19-016

108.20

124.50

16.3

14.8

0.67

49.35

8.45

P2

INCLUDING

108.20

112.50

4.3

3.9

0.81

58.97

10.50


AND

123.00

124.50

1.5

1.4

0.95

67.50

11.50


LD-19-016

132.90

133.90

1.0

0.9

0.83

61.70

10.30

P1

LD-19-016

141.00

150.70

9.7

8.8

0.61

43.08

7.08

P1

INCLUDING

145.10

146.80

1.7

1.5

0.94

65.10

10.70


AND

149.80

150.70

0.9

0.8

0.96

67.30

10.90


LD-19-016

155.85

159.40

3.6

3.3

0.82

57.08

9.18

P1

LD-19-016

173.70

183.00

9.3

8.4

0.56

39.56

6.09

P0

LD-19-017

6.30

50.40

44.1

40.0

0.65

51.76

10.09

P2-A

INCLUDING

24.00

30.00

6.0

5.4

0.77

58.35

11.25


AND

33.00

35.75

2.8

2.5

0.78

56.90

10.40


AND

39.00

50.40

11.4

10.3

0.69

49.36

8.43


LD-19-017

55.15

61.75

6.6

6.0

0.60

42.15

6.89

P2

INCLUDING

55.15

58.85

3.7

3.4

0.67

46.62

7.60


AND

61.00

61.75

0.8

0.7

0.90

61.50

10.10


LD-19-017

82.85

103.60

20.8

18.9

0.48

34.60

5.12

P1

INCLUDING

91.90

94.00

2.1

1.9

0.70

49.10

7.41


AND

99.00

100.50

1.5

1.4

0.73

50.90

7.79


LD-19-020

115.30

137.20

21.9

16.8

0.72

55.31

10.93

P2

INCLUDING

118.30

120.20

1.9

1.5

0.83

62.93

13.22


AND

127.70

135.10

7.4

5.7

0.81

60.48

11.81


LD-19-020

139.30

147.10

7.8

6.0

0.76

55.38

10.46

P2

INCLUDING

142.10

142.60

0.5

0.4

0.92

65.50

12.60


AND

144.00

147.10

3.1

2.4

0.89

63.77

11.90


LD-19-020

153.70

173.30

19.6

15.0

0.68

49.48

8.59

P2

INCLUDING

153.70

156.20

2.5

1.9

0.80

56.82

10.31


AND

158.90

163.70

4.8

3.7

0.82

58.63

10.38


AND

166.00

167.40

1.4

1.1

0.89

64.40

10.90


AND

170.00

173.30

3.3

2.5

0.90

64.13

10.78


LD-19-020

184.60

197.00

12.4

9.5

0.60

43.39

6.98

P1

INCLUDING

186.90

188.10

1.2

0.9

0.94

66.50

10.80

P1

AND

191.00

192.90

1.9

1.5

0.87

63.07

10.09

P1

AND

195.80

197.00

1.2

0.9

0.95

67.60

11.10

P1

LD-19-025

1.50

10.20

8.7

6.7

0.34

43.97

9.27

P2

LD-19-025

26.00

27.70

1.7

1.3

0.36

52.88

10.66

P2

LD-19-025

30.40

33.50

3.1

2.4

0.36

47.79

10.46

P2

LD-19-025

45.15

63.00

17.9

13.7

0.43

54.73

12.75

P2

LD-19-025

63.95

66.35

2.4

1.8

0.35

43.50

10.62

P2

LD-19-025

67.80

75.85

8.1

6.2

0.47

53.64

13.68

P2

LD-19-025

78.90

86.00

7.1

5.4

0.48

51.71

13.29

P2

LD-19-025

101.90

105.10

3.2

2.5

0.41

43.99

10.37

P2

INCLUDING

101.90

103.00

1.1

0.8

0.54

57.50

14.00

P2

LD-19-025

110.65

138.60

28.0

21.4

0.53

54.24

12.55

P2

INCLUDING

121.50

127.05

5.6

4.3

0.64

62.61

15.18


AND

134.35

138.60

4.3

3.3

0.66

63.93

14.42


LD-19-025

140.70

141.65

1.0

0.8

0.73

67.00

15.40

P2

LD-19-025

153.30

216.9

63.6

48.7

0.69

56.39

11.48

P2

INCLUDING

153.30

164.50

11.2

8.6

0.74

65.96

14.62


AND

192.00

196.00

4.0

3.1

0.75

59.98

11.58


AND

197.00

206.00

9.0

6.9

0.77

57.75

11.19


AND

211.80

216.85

5.1

3.9

0.82

59.85

11.09


LD-19-025

223.60

224.55

1.0

0.8

0.88

59.10

10.70

P1

LD-19-025

227.30

233.40

6.1

4.7

0.68

48.53

8.40

P1

INCLUDING

227.30

228.90

1.6

1.2

0.88

61.69

10.53


AND

230.90

233.40

2.5

1.9

0.86

60.30

10.65


LD-19-025

246.00

260.60

14.6

11.2

0.58

41.46

6.72

P1

INCLUDING

247.60

249.45

1.9

1.5

0.90

62.39

10.46

P1

AND

253.00

254.85

1.9

1.5

0.90

63.43

10.32

P1

AND

258.80

260.60

1.8

1.4

0.84

58.40

9.25

P1

LD-19-029

5.00

33.30

28.3

21.7

0.44

54.15

13.16

P3

INCLUDING

20.00

26.00

6.0

4.6

0.54

61.30

15.77

P3

LD-19-029

84.30

89.20

4.9

3.8

0.48

53.29

12.49

P2

LD-19-029

93.10

183.00

89.9

68.9

0.67

56.62

11.71

P2

INCLUDING

107.50

111.00

3.5

2.7

0.72

67.29

15.49


AND

114.00

120.00

6.0

4.6

0.72

63.38

13.78


AND

129.00

132.00

3.0

2.3

0.72

61.55

13.10


AND

136.50

139.50

3.0

2.3

0.76

62.85

13.05


AND

142.50

148.50

6.0

4.6

0.72

59.05

12.03


AND

154.50

169.50

15.0

11.5

0.74

56.75

11.16


AND

169.50

174.00

4.5

3.4

0.87

63.80

12.43


AND

178.50

183.00

4.5

3.4

0.79

56.40

10.28


AND

185.00

185.50

0.5

0.4

0.92

66.10

12.30


AND

190.40

195.00

4.6

3.5

0.80

56.92

10.13


AND

196.50

200.20

3.7

2.8

0.81

58.36

10.11


LD-19-029

214.90

234.05

19.2

14.7

0.52

37.16

6.04

P2

INCLUDING

214.90

222.25

7.4

5.7

0.62

44.14

7.35


AND

224.80

226.70

1.9

1.5

1.03

69.90

11.90


AND

230.90

234.05

3.2

2.5

0.84

57.70

9.43


LD-19-029

246.00

253.50

7.5

5.7

0.55

39.90

6.04

P1

INCLUDING

252.00

253.50

1.5

1.1

0.74

52.30

7.98


LD-19-034

101.15

107.00

5.9

5.3

0.43

56.85

13.91

P2

INCLUDING

101.15

102.50

1.4

1.3

0.50

64.90

16.40


LD-19-034

130.60

139.00

8.4

7.6

0.40

44.05

10.21

P2

INCLUDING

134.30

139.00

4.7

4.3

0.49

50.53

12.09


LD-19-034

142.40

149.10

6.7

6.1

0.49

52.55

12.03

P2

INCLUDING

146.20

149.10

2.9

2.6

0.55

57.46

13.03


LD-19-034

156.40

175.50

19.1

17.3

0.60

52.69

11.69

P2

INCLUDING

156.40

158.50

2.1

1.9

0.72

65.80

16.00


AND

162.90

175.50

12.6

11.4

0.68

57.78

12.88


LD-19-034

180.80

215.25

34.5

31.3

0.55

41.90

7.29

P2

INCLUDING

180.80

190.90

10.1

9.2

0.66

48.99

9.35


AND

193.80

195.10

1.3

1.2

0.87

62.60

11.70


AND

201.00

206.90

5.9

5.3

0.67

47.99

8.48


AND

210.60

215.25

4.7

4.3

0.70

49.58

8.54


LD-19-034

221.50

230.30

8.8

8.0

0.55

40.05

6.43

P2

INCLUDING

224.40

226.00

1.6

1.5

0.67

47.60

8.02


AND

229.00

230.30

1.3

1.2

0.73

51.30

8.30


LD-19-034

235.20

237.90

2.7

2.4

0.81

55.91

8.97

P2

LD-19-034

248.30

255.40

7.1

6.4

0.57

40.01

6.08

P1

INCLUDING

253.30

255.40

2.1

1.9

0.70

48.89

7.42


LD-19-036

4.80

6.05

1.3

1.2

0.70

63.10

14.30

P2

LD-19-036

17.75

24.20

6.5

5.9

0.63

56.21

12.25

P2

LD-19-036

27.60

48.90

21.3

19.3

0.58

48.93

9.02

P2

INCLUDING

27.60

36.30

8.7

7.9

0.68

55.82

11.31


AND

39.20

45.00

5.8

5.3

0.72

55.30

10.40


AND

46.00

48.90

2.9

2.6

0.69

52.83

9.29


LD-19-036

50.65

63.35

12.7

11.5

0.66

48.30

8.21

P2

INCLUDING

52.00

54.00

2.0

1.8

0.81

58.25

10.44


AND

56.50

59.40

2.9

2.6

0.73

54.04

9.32


AND

60.30

63.35

3.1

2.8

0.72

49.95

8.53


LD-19-036

83.50

91.70

8.2

7.4

0.51

37.88

5.85

P2

LD-19-036

97.40

100.50

3.1

2.8

0.62

45.51

6.84

P2

INCLUDING

99.00

100.50

1.5

1.4

0.81

56.30

8.95


LD-19-036

113.00

124.60

11.6

10.5

0.49

35.19

5.38

P1

LD-19-036

154.35

158.00

3.7

3.4

0.50

34.68

4.99

P0

 

* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-016, LD-19-017, LD-19-034 and LD-19-036, -60° for LD-19-020, LD-19-025 and LD-19-029).

  • LD-19-016 drilled at -45o to a depth of 192 m
  • LD-19-017 drilled at -45o to a depth of 120 m
  • Hole LD-19-020 drilled at -60o to a depth of 201 m
  • LD-19-025 drilled at -60o to a depth of 270 m
  • Hole LD-19-029 drilled at -60o to a depth of 270 m
  • LD-19-034 drilled at -45o to a depth of 330 m
  • LD-19-036 drilled at -45o to a depth of 210 m

2019 exploration program

The summer-fall 2019 exploration program conducted at the Lac Doré Vanadium property was designed by the Company with the aid of mining industry consultants InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec and CSA Global of Vancouver, BC. The exploration program was managed by InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec under the supervision of the Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Québec.

The infill and extension drilling program was the main component of the 2019 exploration program. Thirty-five (35) holes were drilled (total: 9,196 m) within the outline of the corridor hosting banded VTM mineralization that was the focus of historic drilling, including 28 holes drilled to map the continuity of VTM mineralization between historic holes (7,642 m) and seven (7) holes drilled to twin historic holes (total: 1,554 m). The drilling was carried out by Miikan Drilling Ltd of Chibougamau.

Drill core samples (half-core) are submitted to SGS Canada Inc.'s facilities in Val d'Or and Quebec City, Quebec for preparation. The entire sample is dried as required and crushed to 75% passing 2 mm. A 1000-1500 g subsample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm and ~150 g subsample taken for head assays.

Samples are then shipped to SGS Canada Inc.'s facility at Lakefield, Ontario for Whole Rock Analysis (WRA) performed by X-Ray Fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF). The SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 standard certified for the methods used, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The suite of elements analysed includes SiO2, Al2O3, Fe2O3, MgO, CaO, Na2O, K2O, TiO2, P2O5, MnO, Cr2O3, V2O5, and Loss on Ignition (LOI).

Strict QA/QC protocols designed by InnovExplo and CSA Global was implemented to ensure the assay results are relevant, reliable and in accordance with industry standards, CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines (CIM Exploration Guidelines, 2018) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) disclosure requirements. 

The QAQC Protocol is as follows:

  • Minimum 5% appropriate VTM standards to be inserted into the sample stream (i.e. 1 standard per 20 samples);
  • Minimum 5% blanks to be inserted into the sample stream;
  • All coarse rejects and pulps to be collected from the laboratory;
  • 5% of pulps to be resubmitted to SGS in later batches as duplicates with new sample numbers;
  • 5% of pulps to be submitted to an umpire laboratory.

The details of the first results received from the laboratory are presented in table below (Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined):

Hole Id

From

To

Core length

V2O5 (%)

High Grade interval V2O5 (>0.6%)

Grade interval V2O5 (>0.3%)

Fe2O3 (%)

High Grade interval Fe2O3 (>45%)

Grade interval Fe2O3 (>30%)

TiO2 (%)

High Grade interval TiO2 (>9%)

Grade interval TiO2 (>5%)

LD-19-016

2.9

4.5

1.6

0.47


0.43 % over

56.70

49.76 % over


13.80

11.66 % over


4.5

6.0

1.5

0.46


21.8 m

55.40

21.8 m


13.70

21.8 m


6.0

7.5

1.5

0.57



64.40



16.20



7.5

9.0

1.5

0.45



53.30



12.60



9.0

10.5

1.5

0.44



53.50



11.90



10.5

12.0

1.5

0.39



46.90



10.70



12.0

13.5

1.5

0.31



37.90



8.05




13.5

15.0

1.5

0.51



58.80



13.40




15.0

17.6

2.6

0.49



54.20



13.00




17.6

19.8

2.2

0.08



14.90



1.96




19.8

21.0

1.3

0.46



49.40



11.90




21.0

22.5

1.5

0.55



58.90



14.30




22.5

24.7

2.2

0.46



52.60



12.70




51.3

53.0

1.7

0.47


0.55 % over

51.40


55.37 % over

11.50


12.89 % over


53.0

54.0

1.0

0.68

0.64 % over

8.9 m

67.50

63.41 % over

8.9 m

15.80

14.75 % over

8.9 m


54.0

55.1

1.1

0.61

2.1 m


59.70

2.1 m


13.80

2.1 m



55.1

55.9

0.8

0.11



14.70



2.53




55.9

57.0

1.2

0.52



54.00



11.70




57.0

58.5

1.5

0.68

0.66 % over


64.40

62.22 % over


15.10

15.26 % over



58.5

60.2

1.7

0.64

3.2 m


60.30

3.2 m


15.40

3.2 m



66.9

68.0

1.1

0.54


0.66 % over

53.20


53.73 % over

11.50


10.63 % over


68.0

69.0

1.0

0.76

0.73 % over

35.35 m

66.70

65.50 % over

35.35 m

15.30

14.59 % over

35.35 m


69.0

70.5

1.5

0.74

4.0 m


66.20

4.0 m


14.70

4.0 m



70.5

72.0

1.5

0.71



64.00



14.00




72.0

73.5

1.5

0.63



54.60



11.90



73.5

75.0

1.5

0.67



56.80



12.10



75.0

76.5

1.5

0.64



55.50



11.70



76.5

78.0

1.5

0.71



59.30



12.50



78.0

79.5

1.5

0.68



55.40



11.50




79.5

81.0

1.5

0.22



30.90



3.37




81.0

82.5

1.5

0.70



55.80



11.30




82.5

84.0

1.5

0.60



48.80



9.50




84.0

85.5

1.5

0.70

0.75 % over


57.10

57.80 % over


11.00

11.07 % over



85.5

87.0

1.5

0.71

10.5 m


55.40

10.5 m


10.70

10.5 m



87.0

88.5

1.5

0.82



62.00



11.80




88.5

90.0

1.5

0.69



54.20



10.50




90.0

91.5

1.5

0.77



57.90



11.10




91.5

93.0

1.5

0.73



56.60



10.80




93.0

94.5

1.5

0.80



61.40



11.60




94.5

96.0

1.5

0.41



31.10



5.55




96.0

98.1

2.1

0.48



37.10



6.97




98.1

98.5

0.4

0.03



10.70



0.45




98.5

100.5

2.0

0.75

0.79 % over


55.00

57.99 % over


10.10

10.52 % over



100.5

102.3

1.8

0.84

3.8 m


61.40

3.8 m


11.00

3.8 m



108.2

109.5

1.3

0.82

0.81 % over

0.67 % over

60.40

58.97 % over

49.35 % over

10.60

10.50 % over

8.45 % over


109.5

111.0

1.5

0.81

4.3 m

16.3 m

60.20

4.3 m

16.3 m

10.70

4.3 m

16.3 m


111.0

112.5

1.5

0.79



56.50



10.20




112.5

114.0

1.5

0.60



44.00



7.72




114.0

115.5

1.5

0.77



57.00



9.85




115.5

117.3

1.8

0.77



56.00



9.61




117.3

119.0

1.7

0.22



19.60



2.87




119.0

120.0

1.0

0.80



57.50



9.81




120.0

121.5

1.5

0.27



24.10



3.44




121.5

123.0

1.5

0.65



46.90



7.89




123.0

124.5

1.5

0.95

0.95 % over 1.5 m


67.50

67.50 % over 1.5 m


11.50

11.50 % over 1.5 m


LD-19-016

132.9

133.9

1.0

0.83

0.83 % over 1.0 m


61.70

61.70 % over 1.0 m


10.30

10.30 % over 1.0 m


141.0

142.6

1.6

0.79


0.61 % over

55.70


43.08 % over

9.48


7.08 % over

142.6

145.1

2.5

0.42


9.7 m

30.20


9.7 m

4.94


9.7 m

145.1

146.8

1.7

0.94

0.94 % over 1.7 m


65.10

65.10 % over 1.7 m


10.70

10.70 % over 1.7 m


146.8

148.3

1.5

0.31



23.30



3.66




148.3

149.8

1.5

0.44



31.40



5.13




149.8

150.7

0.9

0.96

0.96 % over 0.9 m


67.30

67.30 % over 0.9 m


10.90

10.90 % over 0.9 m



155.9

158.0

2.2

0.77

0.82 % over


54.20

57.08 % over


8.71

9.18 % over



158.0

159.4

1.4

0.89

3.6 m


61.50

3.6 m


9.91

3.6 m



173.7

175.5

1.8

0.57


0.56 % over

39.20


39.55 % over

6.56


6.09 % over


175.5

177.0

1.5

0.37


9.3 m

26.30


9.3 m

4.05


9.3 m


177.0

178.5

1.5

0.60



42.60



6.54




178.5

180.0

1.5

0.54



38.90



5.79




180.0

181.5

1.5

0.56



39.60



5.93




181.5

183.0

1.5

0.73



50.80



7.56



LD-19-017

6.3

8.0

1.7

0.70


0.65 % over

63.90


51.76 % over

15.20


10.09 % over

8.0

9.0

1.0

0.53


44.10 m

51.10


44.10 m

11.50


44.10 m

9.0

10.5

1.5

0.67



61.90



14.10



10.5

12.0

1.5

0.78



67.40



15.70



12.0

13.5

1.5

0.68



60.50



13.40



13.5

15.0

1.5

0.70



60.00



13.30




15.0

16.5

1.5

0.67



55.60



12.10




16.5

18.0

1.5

0.70



56.90



12.30




18.0

19.5

1.5

0.68



55.50



11.60




19.5

21.0

1.5

0.67



53.60



10.60



21.0

22.5

1.5

0.67



52.00



10.50



22.5

24.0

1.5

0.61



49.50



9.60



24.0

25.5

1.5

0.76

0.77 % over


59.20

58.35 % over


11.60

11.25 % over


25.5

27.0

1.5

0.73

6.0 m


54.60

6.0 m


10.60

6.0 m


27.0

28.5

1.5

0.77



58.10



11.10




28.5

30.0

1.5

0.82



61.50



11.70




30.0

31.5

1.5

0.58



42.90



8.05




31.5

33.0

1.5

0.56



41.40



7.44




33.0

34.5

1.5

0.71

0.78 % over


52.90

56.90 % over


9.48

10.40 % over



34.5

35.8

1.3

0.86

2.8 m


61.70

2.8 m


11.50

2.8 m



35.8

37.5

1.8

0.17



25.30



2.51




37.5

39.0

1.5

0.14



15.80



2.12




39.0

40.5

1.5

0.72

0.69 % over


52.60

49.36 % over


9.22

8.43 % over



40.5

42.2

1.7

0.80

11.4 m


58.10

11.4 m


10.20

11.4 m



42.2

43.8

1.7

0.53



38.20



6.00




43.8

45.3

1.5

0.85



60.30



10.50




45.3

46.0

0.8

0.20



13.70



1.83




46.0

47.8

1.8

0.71



50.40



8.67




47.8

48.6

0.8

0.31



24.60



4.02




48.6

50.4

1.9

0.93



63.80



11.00




55.2

56.3

1.1

0.75

0.67 % over

0.60 % over

49.80

46.62 % over

42.15 % over

8.52

7.60 % over

6.89 % over


56.3

57.2

1.0

0.44

3.7 m

6.6 m

34.30

3.7 m

6.6 m

4.92

3.7 m

6.6 m


57.2

58.9

1.7

0.74



51.60



8.53




58.9

61.0

2.2

0.38



27.70



4.56




61.0

61.8

0.8

0.90

0.90 % over 0.8


61.50

61.50 % over 0.8


10.10

10.10 % over 0.8



65.9

67.6

1.7

0.69

0.69 % over 1.7 m


47.60

47.60 % over 1.7 m


7.75

7.75 % over 1.7 m



82.9

84.4

1.6

0.49


0.48 % over

35.80


34.60 % over

5.37


5.12 % over


84.4

86.0

1.6

0.45


20.8 m

32.10


20.8 m

4.84


20.8 m

LD-19-017

86.0

87.5

1.5

0.47



34.10



4.97



87.5

89.0

1.5

0.52



35.70



5.34



89.0

90.6

1.6

0.57



40.00



5.92



90.6

91.9

1.3

0.16



12.70



1.75



91.9

94.0

2.1

0.70

0.70 % over 2.1 m


49.10

49.10 % over 2.1 m


7.41

7.41 % over 2.1 m


94.0

95.7

1.7

0.51



37.20



5.33




95.7

96.5

0.8

0.19



15.20



1.88




96.5

98.1

1.6

0.58



40.10



6.07




98.1

99.0

0.9

0.16



12.10



1.87




99.0

100.5

1.5

0.73

0.73 % over 1.5 m


50.90

50.90 % over 1.5 m


7.79

7.79 % over 1.5 m



100.5

102.0

1.5

0.44



32.90



4.76




102.0

103.6

1.6

0.39



29.20



4.18



LD-19-020

115.3

116.8

1.5

0.73


0.72 % over

57.30


55.31 % over

12.20


10.93 % over

116.8

118.3

1.5

0.63


21.90 m

50.60


21.90 m

10.10


21.90 m

118.3

119.2

0.9

0.80

0.83 % over


60.30

62.93 % over


12.80

13.22 % over


119.2

120.2

1.0

0.85

1.9 m


65.30

1.9 m


13.60

1.9 m


120.2

122.0

1.8

0.64



50.10



9.96



122.0

122.9

0.9

0.77



59.60



12.00




122.9

123.5

0.6

0.37



30.80



5.82




123.5

124.1

0.6

0.70



60.50



11.00




124.1

125.0

0.9

0.76



57.70



11.70




125.0

125.7

0.7

0.73



57.10



10.90




125.7

126.2

0.5

0.15



17.60



2.70




126.2

127.7

1.5

0.69



53.50



10.30




127.7

129.2

1.5

0.80

0.81 % over


60.80

60.48 % over


12.10

11.81 % over



129.2

129.7

0.5

0.90

7.4 m


66.90

7.4 m


13.20

7.4 m



129.7

131.2

1.5

0.73



55.20



10.90




131.2

132.7

1.5

0.79



59.10



11.30




132.7

133.8

1.1

0.79



57.90



11.20



133.8

135.1

1.3

0.92



67.50



13.10



135.1

136.2

1.1

0.73



55.70



10.70



136.2

137.2

1.0

0.52



41.60



7.90



139.3

140.8

1.5

0.47


0.76 % over

35.40


55.38 % over

6.50


10.46 % over


140.8

141.7

0.9

0.89


7.8 m

62.20


7.8 m

12.70


7.8 m


141.7

142.1

0.4

0.35



28.10



4.60




142.1

142.6

0.5

0.92

0.92 % over 0.5 m


65.50

65.50 % over 0.5 m


12.60

12.60 % over 0.5 m



142.6

144.0

1.4

0.79



58.00



11.00




144.0

144.8

0.8

0.84

0.89 % over


59.80

63.77 % over


11.20

11.90 % over



144.8

146.3

1.5

0.87

3.1 m


63.10

3.1 m


11.80

3.1 m



146.3

147.1

0.8

0.96



69.00



12.80




153.7

155.1

1.4

0.73

0.80 % over

0.68 % over

53.70

56.82 % over

49.48 % over

9.69

10.31 % over

8.59 % over


155.1

156.2

1.1

0.88

2.5 m

19.60 m

60.80

2.5 m

19.60 m

11.10

2.5 m

19.60 m


156.2

156.8

0.6

0.61



43.40



7.59




156.8

158.3

1.5

0.73



52.30



9.56




158.3

158.9

0.6

0.39



29.20



5.03




158.9

160.0

1.1

0.77

0.82 % over


55.80

58.63 % over


9.89

10.38 % over



160.0

161.5

1.5

0.89

4.8 m


62.70

4.8 m


11.20

4.8 m



161.5

162.4

0.9

0.59



44.10



7.57




162.4

163.7

1.3

0.94



66.40



11.80




163.7

164.5

0.8

0.14



12.80



1.73




164.5

166.0

1.5

0.37



28.40



4.86




166.0

167.4

1.4

0.89

0.89 % over 1.4 m


64.40

64.40 % over 1.4 m


10.90

10.90 % over 1.4 m



167.4

168.9

1.5

0.26



21.90



3.54




168.9

170.0

1.1

0.45



33.50



5.41




170.0

171.5

1.5

0.85

0.90 % over


60.70

64.13 % over


10.30

10.78 % over


LD-19-020

171.5

172.5

1.0

0.97

3.3 m


69.30

3.3 m


11.50

3.3 m


172.5

173.3

0.8

0.90



64.10



10.80



184.6

185.6

1.0

0.46


0.60 % over

33.20


43.39 % over

5.48


6.98 % over

185.6

186.9

1.3

0.56


12.4 m

41.30


12.4 m

6.73


12.4 m

186.9

188.1

1.2

0.94

0.94 % over 1.2 m


66.50

66.50 % over 1.2 m


10.80

10.80 % over 1.2 m



188.1

189.5

1.4

0.26



20.90



2.80




189.5

191.0

1.5

0.60



43.60



7.10




191.0

192.0

1.0

0.92

0.87 % over


65.20

63.07 % over


10.60

10.09 % over



192.0

192.9

0.9

0.82

1.9 m


60.70

1.9 m


9.52

1.9 m



192.9

194.4

1.5

0.30



22.10



3.59




194.4

195.8

1.4

0.41



30.40



4.90




195.8

197.0

1.2

0.95

0.95 % over 1.2 m


67.60

67.60 % over 1.2 m


11.10

11.10 % over 1.2 m


LD-19-025

1.5

3.0

1.5

0.45


0.34 % over

55.80


43.97 % over

12.40


9.27 % over

3.0

4.5

1.5

0.31


8.7 m

40.40


8.7 m

8.72


8.7 m

4.5

6.0

1.5

0.32



42.90



9.14



6.0

7.4

1.4

0.32



42.90



8.76



7.4

8.4

1.0

0.23



31.60



6.25



8.4

9.4

1.0

0.35



46.00



9.43




9.4

10.2

0.8

0.35



45.30



9.17




26.0

27.0

1.0

0.36


0.36 % over

51.40

52.88 % over


10.50

10.66 % over



27.0

27.7

0.7

0.37


1.7 m

55.00

1.7 m


10.90

1.7 m



30.4

31.9

1.5

0.32


0.36 % over

44.90

47.79 % over


9.56

10.46 % over



31.9

33.5

1.6

0.39


3.1 m

50.50

3.1 m


11.30

3.1 m



45.2

46.0

0.9

0.48


0.43 % over

63.50

54.73 % over


15.50

12.75 % over



46.0

47.5

1.5

0.44


17.9 m

54.90

17.9 m


13.20

17.9 m



47.5

49.0

1.5

0.48



58.30



13.70




49.0

50.5

1.5

0.39



49.50



11.20



50.5

52.0

1.5

0.53



63.30



14.80



52.0

53.5

1.5

0.49



61.30



14.30



53.5

55.0

1.5

0.43



55.20



12.70



55.0

56.5

1.5

0.36



52.70



11.00



56.5

57.7

1.2

0.45



57.70



13.10




57.7

58.0

0.3

0.36



45.90



10.80




58.0

59.5

1.5

0.48



59.80



14.90




59.5

61.0

1.5

0.40



53.90



13.20




61.0

61.3

0.3

0.39



51.30



12.50




61.3

62.0

0.7

0.04



12.60



1.40




62.0

63.0

1.0

0.40



52.40



12.30




64.0

65.1

1.1

0.37


0.35 % over

42.40


43.50 % over

11.10

10.62 % over



65.1

65.6

0.5

0.09


2.4 m

24.10


2.4 m

0.92

2.4 m



65.6

66.4

0.8

0.47



56.00



15.40




67.8

69.0

1.2

0.45


0.47 % over

56.20


53.64 % over

13.40


13.68 % over


69.0

70.0

1.0

0.46


8.1 m

57.40


8.1 m

13.90


8.1 m


70.0

70.9

0.9

0.52



63.00



15.70




70.9

71.6

0.7

0.18



26.30



4.67




71.6

72.0

0.4

0.47



31.90



17.90




72.0

73.5

1.5

0.55



60.20



15.40




73.5

75.0

1.5

0.52



59.00



14.90




75.0

75.9

0.8

0.47



47.40



11.90




78.9

80.4

1.5

0.57


0.48 % over

62.30


51.71 % over

15.90


13.29 % over


80.4

81.9

1.5

0.48


7.1 m

56.20


7.1 m

13.80


7.1 m


81.9

82.5

0.6

0.54



58.20



14.80




82.5

83.0

0.5

0.36



41.80



9.94



LD-19-025

83.0

84.0

1.0

0.41



44.90



11.10



84.0

84.8

0.8

0.29



30.60



7.05



84.8

86.0

1.2

0.60



53.50



16.00



89.0

90.1

1.1

0.63

0.63 % over 1.1 m


61.20

61.20 % over 1.1 m


16.50

16.50 % over 1.1 m


101.9

103.0

1.1

0.54

0.54 % over 1.1 m

0.41 % over

57.50

57.50 % over 1.1 m

43.99 % over

14.00

14.00 % over 1.1 m

10.37 % over


103.0

103.8

0.8

0.45


3.2 m

50.70


3.2 m

12.70


3.2 m


103.8

104.4

0.6

0.11



14.70



2.86




104.4

105.1

0.7

0.43



40.20



8.45




110.7

112.0

1.3

0.54


0.53 % over

61.40


54.24 % over

14.60


12.55 % over


112.0

113.0

1.0

0.54


27.95 m

55.90


27.95 m

13.80


27.95 m


113.0

114.0

1.0

0.57



57.20



14.00




114.0

115.0

1.0

0.55



57.40



14.00




115.0

116.0

1.0

0.63



62.30



15.50




116.0

117.0

1.0

< 0.01



0.49



0.10




117.0

118.5

1.5

0.48



48.10



11.70




118.5

119.6

1.1

0.46



47.40



11.50




119.6

121.1

1.5

0.58



57.90



14.10




121.1

121.5

0.4

0.39



45.20



9.81




121.5

122.5

1.0

0.59

0.64 % over


57.30

62.61 % over


14.30

15.18 % over



122.5

123.0

0.5

0.66

5.6 m


65.00

5.6 m


15.80

5.6 m



123.0

124.5

1.5

0.59



59.10



13.90




124.5

126.0

1.5

0.70



68.80



16.70




126.0

127.1

1.1

0.64



62.70



15.40




127.1

128.3

1.3

0.07



27.30



1.29




128.3

129.7

1.4

0.72



67.60



16.40




129.7

131.2

1.5

0.57



57.10



13.10




131.2

132.1

0.9

0.19



24.50



4.63




132.1

133.2

1.1

0.65



66.60



14.80




133.2

133.8

0.6

0.50



54.00



11.30




133.8

134.4

0.5

0.10



17.10



2.37



134.4

135.4

1.0

0.60

0.66 % over


60.50

63.93 % over


13.30

14.42 % over


135.4

136.0

0.7

0.61

4.3 m


61.20

4.3 m


13.60

4.3 m


136.0

137.5

1.5

0.71



67.50



15.40



137.5

138.6

1.1

0.68



63.80



14.60



140.7

141.7

1.0

0.73

0.73 % over 0.95 m


67.00

67.00 % over 0.95 m


15.40

15.40 % over 0.95 m



153.3

154.0

0.7

0.70

0.74 % over

0.69 % over

62.50

65.96 % over

56.39 % over

13.80

14.62 % over

11.48 % over


154.0

155.5

1.5

0.73

11.2 m

63.55 m

63.70

11.2 m

63.55 m

13.80

11.2 m

63.55 m


155.5

157.0

1.5

0.74



66.50



14.80




157.0

158.5

1.5

0.76



69.30



15.40




158.5

160.0

1.5

0.70



64.10



14.20




160.0

161.5

1.5

0.75



65.20



14.50




161.5

163.0

1.5

0.78



69.30



15.60




163.0

164.5

1.5

0.76



65.20



14.40




164.5

165.8

1.3

0.61



55.20



11.80




165.8

167.1

1.3

0.65



56.30



12.20




167.1

167.6

0.5

0.13



19.70



2.77




167.6

169.0

1.4

0.64



55.10



11.90




169.0

170.5

1.5

0.66



57.30



12.30




170.5

171.5

1.0

0.67



58.30



12.30




171.5

172.3

0.8

0.60



53.20



11.30




172.3

173.5

1.2

0.62



53.60



11.30




173.5

175.0

1.5

0.62



52.90



11.00




175.0

176.5

1.5

0.61



52.50



10.90




176.5

178.0

1.5

0.73



61.70



12.80




178.0

179.5

1.5

0.67



53.00



11.60




179.5

181.0

1.5

0.65



51.70



10.90



LD-19-025

181.0

182.5

1.5

0.73



60.40



12.50



182.5

184.0

1.5

0.75



60.60



12.50



184.0

185.5

1.5

0.55



46.00



8.93



185.5

187.0

1.5

0.76



61.20



12.20



187.0

188.5

1.5

0.78



63.30



12.40



188.5

190.0

1.5

0.58



47.40



9.13



190.0

191.0

1.0

0.79



61.50



12.20




191.0

192.0

1.0

0.46



38.40



7.33




192.0

193.5

1.5

0.76

0.75 % over


62.10

59.98 % over


11.70

11.58 % over



193.5

195.0

1.5

0.76

4.0 m


60.10

4.0 m


11.50

4.0 m



195.0

196.0

1.0

0.73



56.60



11.50




196.0

196.7

0.7

0.66



50.30



10.40




196.7

197.0

0.3

0.57



44.40



8.63




197.0

198.5

1.5

0.78

0.77 % over


58.70

57.75 % over


11.50

11.19 % over



198.5

199.7

1.2

0.84

9.0 m


62.60

9.0 m


12.30

9.0 m



199.7

201.0

1.3

0.68



51.90



10.10




201.0

202.0

1.0

0.74



52.30



10.70




202.0

203.5

1.5

0.77



57.90



11.00




203.5

205.0

1.5

0.85



63.60



12.10




205.0

206.0

1.0

0.72



54.60



10.20




206.0

206.9

0.8

0.67



49.10



9.38




206.9

208.0

1.2

0.26



22.10



4.14




208.0

209.0

0.9

0.26



22.40



4.07




209.0

210.5

1.6

0.77



55.70



10.20




210.5

211.8

1.3

0.63



46.80



8.43




211.8

213.0

1.2

0.80

0.82 % over


57.50

59.85 % over


10.60

11.09 % over



213.0

214.5

1.5

0.77

5.05 m


57.00

5.0 m


10.60

5.0 m



214.5

216.0

1.5

0.87



62.40



11.50




216.0

216.9

0.8

0.87



63.70



11.90




223.6

224.6

1.0

0.88

0.88 over 0.95 m


59.10

59.10 over 0.95 m


10.70

10.70 over 0.95 m



227.3

228.3

1.0

0.95

0.88 % over

0.68 % over

66.00

61.69 % over

48.53 % over

11.30

10.53 % over

8.40 % over


228.3

228.9

0.6

0.76

1.60 m

6.1 m

54.50

1.6 m

6.1 m

9.25

1.6 m

6.1 m


228.9

230.1

1.2

0.22



17.70



2.85



230.1

230.9

0.8

0.43



31.70



5.42



230.9

231.5

0.5

0.88

0.86 % over


61.70

60.30 % over


10.50

10.65 % over


231.5

231.8

0.3

0.52

2.50 m


38.10

2.5 m


6.31

2.5 m


231.8

232.5

0.8

0.97



67.30



11.70



232.5

233.4

0.9

0.88



61.00



11.30



246.0

246.8

0.8

0.70


0.58 % over

49.80


41.46 % over

8.53


6.72 % over


246.8

247.6

0.8

0.41


14.60 m

29.10


14.60 m

4.95


14.60 m


247.6

248.4

0.8

0.94

0.90 % over


63.30

62.39 % over


10.80

10.46 % over



248.4

249.5

1.0

0.87

1.85 m


61.70

1.8 m


10.20

1.8 m



249.5

250.0

0.6

0.36



27.60



4.39




250.0

251.2

1.2

0.24



17.90



2.94




251.2

252.2

1.0

0.60



43.40



7.03




252.2

253.0

0.8

0.57



41.60



6.69




253.0

253.9

0.9

0.99

0.90 % over


69.20

63.43 % over


11.30

10.32 % over



253.9

254.3

0.3

0.43

1.85 m


32.70

1.8 m


5.25

1.8 m



254.3

254.9

0.6

1.04



72.70



11.80




254.9

256.0

1.2

0.29



22.40



3.47




256.0

256.9

0.9

0.42



30.10



4.95




256.9

257.2

0.3

0.67



38.60



8.19




257.2

258.0

0.8

0.16



16.20



1.22




258.0

258.8

0.8

0.20



17.10



2.53




258.8

260.0

1.2

0.80

0.84 % over


55.90

58.40 % over


8.82

9.25 % over



260.0

260.6

0.6

0.91

1.80 m


63.40

1.8 m


10.10

1.8 m


LD-19-029

5.0

7.0

2.0

0.47


0.44 % over

59.80


54.15 % over

14.90


13.16 % over

7.0

9.2

2.2

0.41


28.3 m

53.50


28.3 m

12.30


28.3 m

9.2

9.9

0.7

0.06



15.90



1.55



9.9

12.0

2.1

0.46



57.90



14.40



12.0

14.0

2.0

0.36



49.20



11.40




14.0

16.0

2.0

0.44



54.10



12.80




16.0

18.0

2.0

0.42



52.00



12.40




18.0

20.0

2.0

0.45



53.70



13.40




20.0

22.0

2.0

0.57

0.54 % over


63.90

61.30 % over


16.60

15.77 % over



22.0

24.0

2.0

0.53

6.0 m


60.40

6.0 m


15.60

6.0 m



24.0

26.0

2.0

0.52



59.60



15.10




26.0

27.6

1.6

0.46



54.80



13.40




27.6

29.0

1.4

0.22



33.40



7.30




29.0

31.0

2.0

0.44



53.40



12.80




31.0

33.3

2.3

0.50



58.90



14.10




84.3

86.4

2.1

0.41


0.48 % over

48.60


53.29 % over

11.20


12.49 % over


86.4

87.8

1.4

0.50


4.9 m

56.70


4.9 m

13.30


4.9 m


87.8

89.2

1.4

0.55



56.90



13.60




93.1

95.0

1.9

0.72


0.64 % over

71.90


53.37 % over

17.00


10.67 % over


95.0

96.2

1.2

0.59


113.90 m

58.50


113.90 m

13.90


113.90 m


96.2

97.3

1.1

0.09



14.10



2.28




97.3

99.5

2.2

0.59



61.20



13.60




99.5

101.9

2.4

0.68



66.00



15.00




101.9

103.2

1.3

0.24



39.80



5.40




103.2

104.5

1.3

0.66



60.90



14.40




104.5

106.0

1.5

0.69



65.00



14.80




106.0

107.5

1.5

0.63



60.40



14.00




107.5

109.0

1.5

0.73

0.72 % over


68.20

67.29 % over


15.60

15.49 % over



109.0

111.0

2.0

0.71

3.5 m


66.60

3.5 m


15.40

3.5 m



111.0

112.5

1.5

0.41



41.70



8.43




112.5

114.0

1.5

0.66



60.80



13.50




114.0

115.5

1.5

0.76

0.72 % over


68.00

63.38 % over


14.90

13.78 % over



115.5

117.0

1.5

0.71

6.0 m


62.30

6.0 m


13.70

6.0 m



117.0

118.5

1.5

0.67



59.70



12.70



118.5

120.0

1.5

0.72



63.50



13.80



120.0

121.5

1.5

0.69



60.40



13.10



121.5

123.0

1.5

0.66



59.20



12.30



123.0

124.5

1.5

0.67



58.00



12.30



124.5

126.0

1.5

0.49



43.50



9.17




126.0

127.5

1.5

0.64



55.20



11.70




127.5

129.0

1.5

0.59



50.90



10.60




129.0

130.5

1.5

0.71

0.72 % over


60.80

61.55 % over


12.90

13.10 % over



130.5

132.0

1.5

0.73

3.0 m


62.30

3.0 m


13.30

3.0 m



132.0

133.5

1.5

0.63



53.50



11.20




133.5

136.5

3.0

0.62



53.90



10.90




136.5

138.0

1.5

0.78

0.76 % over


65.60

62.85 % over


13.60

13.05 % over



138.0

139.5

1.5

0.73

3.0 m


60.10

3.0 m


12.50

3.0 m



139.5

141.0

1.5

0.62



54.50



10.60




141.0

142.5

1.5

0.61



50.80



10.50




142.5

144.0

1.5

0.70

0.72 % over


58.20

59.05 % over


12.00

12.03 % over



144.0

145.5

1.5

0.67

6.0 m


55.70

6.0 m


11.20

6.0 m



145.5

147.0

1.5

0.74



60.60



12.40




147.0

148.5

1.5

0.76



61.70



12.50




148.5

150.0

1.5

0.60



50.00



9.89




150.0

151.5

1.5

0.61



49.80



9.88




151.5

153.0

1.5

0.61



50.60



9.91




153.0

154.5

1.5

0.68



56.10



10.90




154.5

156.0

1.5

0.83

0.74 % over


66.10

56.75 % over


13.20

11.16 % over



156.0

157.5

1.5

0.63

15.0 m


49.80

15.0 m


10.10

15.0 m



157.5

159.0

1.5

0.78



59.90



12.20




159.0

160.5

1.5

0.62



50.10



9.70



LD-19-029

160.5

162.0

1.5

0.71



56.00



10.90



162.0

163.5

1.5

0.77



58.50



11.50



163.5

165.0

1.5

0.75



56.10



11.00



165.0

166.5

1.5

0.81



60.10



11.60



166.5

168.0

1.5

0.75



57.50



11.10



168.0

169.5

1.5

0.72



53.40



10.30



169.5

171.0

1.5

0.85

0.87 % over


62.80

63.80 % over


12.00

12.43 % over



171.0

172.5

1.5

0.85

4.5 m


63.40

4.5 m


12.20

4.5 m



172.5

174.0

1.5

0.91



65.20



13.10




174.0

175.5

1.5

0.64



47.60



8.93




175.5

177.0

1.5

0.29



22.10



4.13




177.0

178.5

1.5

0.54



40.90



7.33




178.5

180.0

1.5

0.72

0.79 % over


52.20

56.40 % over


9.44

10.28 % over



180.0

181.5

1.5

0.82

4.5 m


58.10

4.5 m


10.60

4.5 m



181.5

183.0

1.5

0.82



58.90



10.80




183.0

184.0

1.0

0.25



30.20



3.61




184.0

185.0

1.0

0.17



24.20



2.41




185.0

185.5

0.5

0.92

0.92 % over 0.5 m


66.10

66.10 % over 0.5 m


12.30

12.30 % over 0.5 m



185.5

187.5

2.0

0.11



17.20



1.59




187.5

189.0

1.5

0.10



15.90



1.44




189.0

190.4

1.4

0.16



15.70



2.27




190.4

192.0

1.6

0.83

0.80 % over


59.30

56.92 % over


10.50

10.13 % over



192.0

193.5

1.5

0.78

4.6 m


55.80

4.6 m


9.91

4.6 m



193.5

195.0

1.5

0.78



55.50



9.95




195.0

196.5

1.5

0.56



41.10



7.07




196.5

198.0

1.5

0.84

0.81 % over


59.40

58.36 % over


10.50

10.11 % over



198.0

199.5

1.5

0.71

3.7 m


53.00

3.7 m


8.92

3.7 m



199.5

200.2

0.7

0.98



67.60



11.80




200.2

201.8

1.6

0.31



23.70



3.86




201.8

202.8

1.1

0.88



62.10



10.80




202.8

204.6

1.8

0.30



24.10



3.72




204.6

207.0

2.4

0.82



56.90



9.95




214.9

215.5

0.6

0.92

0.62 % over

0.52 % over

64.00

44.14 % over

37.16 % over

10.70

7.35 % over

6.04 % over


215.5

217.0

1.5

0.41

7.35 m

19.2 m

30.10

7.3 m

19.2 m

4.97

7.3 m

19.2 m

217.0

218.7

1.7

0.80



55.70



9.21



218.7

220.5

1.8

0.35



25.60



4.14



220.5

222.3

1.8

0.81



57.20



9.75



222.3

224.8

2.6

0.04



5.91



0.50



224.8

226.7

1.9

1.03

1.03 % over 1.9 m


69.90

69.90 % over 1.9 m


11.90

11.90 % over 1.9 m



226.7

229.0

2.3

0.15



13.40



1.99




229.0

230.9

1.9

0.13



14.10



1.78




230.9

232.4

1.5

0.79

0.84 % over


54.50

57.70 % over


8.97

9.43 % over



232.4

234.1

1.7

0.89

3.2 m


60.60

3.2 m


9.84

3.2 m



246.0

247.5

1.5

0.50


0.55 % over

36.10


39.90 % over

5.65


6.04 % over


247.5

249.0

1.5

0.54


7.5 m

39.00


7.5 m

5.92


7.5 m


249.0

250.8

1.8

0.51



38.40



5.69




250.8

252.0

1.2

0.46



32.50



4.80




252.0

253.5

1.5

0.74

0.74 % over 1.5 m


52.30

52.30 % over 1.5 m


7.98

7.98 % over 1.5 m


LD-19-034

101.2

102.5

1.3

0.50

0.50 % over 1.35 m

0.43 % over

64.90

64.90 % over 1.35 m

56.85 % over

16.40

16.40 % over 1.35 m

13.91 % over

102.5

104.0

1.5

0.42


5.8 m

55.90


5.8 m

13.50


5.8 m

104.0

105.5

1.5

0.39



52.00



12.20



105.5

107.0

1.5

0.40



55.40



13.80



130.6

131.3

0.7

0.44


0.40 % over

49.40


44.05 % over

11.90


10.21 % over


131.3

131.7

0.4

0.08


8.4 m

12.80


8.4 m

2.36


8.4 m


131.7

133.0

1.3

0.46



54.20



12.70




133.0

134.3

1.3

0.10



17.20



2.42



LD-19-034

134.3

135.5

1.2

0.51

0.49 % over


52.70

50.53 % over


12.80

12.09 % over


135.5

137.0

1.5

0.49

4.7 m


49.70

4.7 m


12.20

4.7 m


137.0

137.4

0.4

0.07



12.90



1.52



137.4

139.0

1.6

0.58



59.10



14.10



142.4

143.6

1.2

0.51


0.49 % over

53.40


52.55 % over

12.70


12.03 % over

143.6

145.0

1.4

0.45


6.7 m

48.80


6.7 m

11.10


6.7 m


145.0

146.2

1.2

0.40



44.20



10.00




146.2

147.3

1.1

0.68

0.55 % over


67.70

57.46 % over


16.30

13.03 % over



147.3

147.8

0.5

0.18

2.9 m


23.90

2.9 m


4.63

2.9 m



147.8

149.1

1.3

0.58



61.70



13.50




153.4

154.5

1.1

0.65

0.65 % over 1.1 m


62.60

62.60 % over 1.1 m


14.10

14.10 % over 1.1 m



156.4

158.5

2.1

0.72

0.72 % over 2.1 m

0.60 % over

65.80

65.80 % over 2.1 m

52.69 % over

16.00

16.00 % over 2.1 m

11.69 % over


158.5

160.9

2.4

0.19


19.1 m

22.80


19.1 m

4.12


19.1 m


160.9

162.0

1.1

0.66



59.40



13.90




162.0

162.9

0.9

0.11



22.40



2.42




162.9

165.0

2.1

0.68

0.68 % over


60.60

57.78 % over


14.20

12.88 % over



165.0

166.5

1.5

0.72

12.6 m


63.10

12.6 m


14.40

12.6 m



166.5

168.0

1.5

0.71



62.80



14.10




168.0

169.5

1.5

0.68



58.00



13.10




169.5

171.0

1.5

0.63



53.70



11.90




171.0

172.5

1.5

0.66



54.90



12.00




172.5

174.0

1.5

0.73



56.70



12.10




174.0

175.5

1.5

0.66



51.30



10.70




180.8

182.5

1.7

0.66

0.66 % over

0.55 % over

51.30

48.99 % over

41.90 % over

9.79

9.35 % over

7.29 % over


182.5

184.0

1.5

0.78

10.1 m

34.5 m

57.80

10.1 % over

34.5 % over

11.30

10.1 % over

34.5 % over


184.0

185.5

1.5

0.71



54.30



10.10




185.5

187.1

1.6

0.76



55.50



10.70




187.1

188.5

1.4

0.27



19.80



4.12




188.5

190.9

2.4

0.70



51.20



9.50




190.9

192.0

1.1

0.20



25.50



2.85




192.0

193.8

1.8

0.51



38.40



6.57



193.8

195.1

1.3

0.87

0.87 % over 1.3 m


62.60

62.60 % over 1.3 m


11.70

11.70 % over 1.3 m


195.1

196.7

1.6

0.19



23.90



2.79



196.7

198.5

1.8

0.12



13.10



1.99



198.5

200.0

1.5

0.46



37.90



5.97



200.0

201.0

1.0

0.30



29.10



3.88



201.0

203.3

2.3

0.78

0.67 % over


54.30

47.99 % over


10.00

8.48 % over



203.3

204.3

1.0

0.32

5.9 m


27.70

5.9 % over


3.88

5.9 % over



204.3

206.0

1.7

0.71



50.60



9.13




206.0

206.9

0.9

0.67



49.50



8.46




206.9

209.0

2.1

0.33



27.60



3.97




209.0

210.6

1.6

0.40



31.80



4.68




210.6

212.8

2.2

0.68

0.70 % over


48.60

49.58 % over


8.33

8.54 % over



212.8

213.7

0.9

0.34

4.7 m


25.40

4.7 % over


4.29

4.7 % over



213.7

215.3

1.6

0.94



65.00



11.30




221.5

223.8

2.3

0.56


0.55 % over

39.90


40.05 % over

6.58


6.43 % over


223.8

224.4

0.6

0.36


8.8 m

28.10


8.8 m

4.38


8.8 m


224.4

226.0

1.6

0.67

0.67 % over 1.6 m


47.60

47.60 % over 1.6 m


8.02

8.02 % over 1.6 m



226.0

227.5

1.5

0.53



42.60



6.22




227.5

229.0

1.5

0.33



24.70



3.94




229.0

230.3

1.3

0.73

0.73 % over 1.3 m


51.30

51.30 % over 1.3 m


8.30

8.30 % over 1.3 m



235.2

236.5

1.3

0.74

0.81 % over


51.30

55.91 % over


8.09

8.97 % over



236.5

237.9

1.4

0.87

2.7 m


60.20

2.7 m


9.79

2.7 m


LD-19-034

248.3

250.0

1.7

0.52


0.57 % over

37.20


40.01 % over

5.65


6.08 % over

250.0

251.5

1.5

0.57


7.1 m

40.00


7.1 m

6.10


7.1 m

251.5

253.3

1.8

0.45



32.30



4.90



253.3

254.6

1.3

0.68

0.70 % over


47.90

48.89 % over


7.21

7.42 % over


254.6

255.4

0.8

0.74

2.1 m


50.50

2.1 m


7.76

2.1 m


LD-19-036

4.8

6.1

1.3

0.70

0.70 % over 1.25 m


63.10

63.10 % over 1.25 m


14.30

14.30 % over 1.25 m


17.8

19.0

1.3

0.57

0.63 % over


56.60

56.21 % over


12.90

12.25 % over


19.0

20.5

1.5

0.68

6.5 m


59.80

6.5 m


12.90

6.5 m


20.5

22.0

1.5

0.64



56.70



12.00



22.0

23.0

1.0

0.67



55.60



12.10



23.0

24.2

1.2

0.61



51.20



11.20




27.6

29.0

1.4

0.72

0.68 % over

0.58 % over

60.80

55.82 % over

48.93 % over

12.90

11.31 % over

9.02 % over


29.0

30.5

1.5

0.68

8.7 m

21.30 m

56.40

8.7 m

21.30 m

11.60

8.7 m

21.30 m


30.5

32.0

1.5

0.66



55.40



11.40




32.0

33.5

1.5

0.75



61.90



12.10




33.5

35.0

1.5

0.69



52.40



10.70




35.0

36.3

1.3

0.54



47.20



8.95




36.3

37.8

1.5

0.03



19.00



0.68




37.8

39.2

1.4

0.05



22.30



0.84




39.2

40.7

1.5

0.72

0.72 % over


55.40

55.30 % over


10.70

10.40 % over



40.7

41.6

0.9

0.55

5.8 m


45.10

5.8 m


8.04

5.8 m



41.6

43.0

1.4

0.79



59.90



11.40




43.0

44.0

1.0

0.78



60.10



11.00




44.0

45.0

1.0

0.70



53.10



10.10




45.0

46.0

1.0

0.27



22.80



4.21




46.0

47.5

1.5

0.68

0.69 % over


51.00

52.83 % over


9.18

9.29 % over



47.5

48.9

1.4

0.71

2.9 m


54.80

2.9 m


9.40

2.9 m



50.7

52.0

1.4

0.66


0.66 % over

50.60


48.30 % over

8.66


8.21 % over


52.0

53.0

1.0

0.85

0.81 % over

12.7 m

61.50

58.25 % over

12.7 m

11.20

10.44 % over

12.7 m


53.0

54.0

1.0

0.77

2.0 m


55.00

2.0 m


9.68

2.0 m



54.0

55.0

1.0

0.37



29.30



4.48




55.0

56.5

1.5

0.58



44.50



6.94




56.5

58.0

1.5

0.79

0.73 % over


58.10

54.04 % over


9.98

9.32 % over


58.0

59.4

1.4

0.67

2.9 m


49.70

2.9 m


8.62

2.9 m


59.4

60.3

0.9

0.32



26.00



4.16



60.3

60.9

0.6

0.76

0.72 % over


53.40

49.95 % over


9.03

8.53 % over


60.9

61.9

1.0

0.43

3.1 m


28.60

3.1 m


5.25

3.1 m


61.9

63.4

1.5

0.89



62.10



10.40




68.2

69.2

1.0

0.50

0.60 % over


37.20

44.18 % over


5.88

6.92 % over



69.2

70.0

0.8

0.72

1.8 m


52.90

1.8 m


8.22

1.8 m



83.5

85.1

1.6

0.66


0.51 % over

48.30


37.88 % over

7.73


5.85 % over


85.1

86.3

1.2

0.31


8.2 m

23.40


8.2 m

3.72


8.2 m


86.3

87.8

1.5

0.53



39.40



6.02




87.8

89.3

1.5

0.51



40.00



5.64




89.3

90.8

1.5

0.38



27.40



4.37




90.8

91.7

1.0

0.67



48.70



7.62




97.4

99.0

1.6

0.44


0.62 % over

35.40


45.51 % over

4.87


6.84 % over


99.0

100.5

1.5

0.81

0.81 % over 1.5 m

3.1 m

56.30

56.30 % over 1.5 m

3.1 m

8.95

8.95 % over 1.5 m

3.1 m


113.0

114.3

1.3

0.56


0.49 % over

39.30


35.19 % over

6.48


5.38 % over


114.3

115.0

0.7

0.61

0.61 % over 0.7 m

11.6 m

41.00

41.00 % over 0.7 m

11.6 m

6.56

6.56 % over 0.7 m

11.6 m


115.0

116.2

1.2

0.26



19.40



2.87




116.2

117.7

1.5

0.55



39.60



5.93




117.7

119.0

1.3

0.54



38.50



5.91




119.0

120.0

1.0

0.65

0.56 % over


46.80

39.90 % over


6.99

6.01 % over


LD-19-036

120.0

120.8

0.8

0.16

3.3 m


12.70

3.3 m


1.83

3.3 m


120.8

122.3

1.5

0.72



49.80



7.59



122.3

123.2

0.9

0.21



16.20



2.51



123.2

124.6

1.4

0.48



35.30



5.21



154.4

155.2

0.8

0.35


0.50 % over

25.00


34.68 % over

3.57


4.99 % over

155.2

156.7

1.5

0.53


3.7 m

37.20


3.7 m

5.43


3.7 m


156.7

158.0

1.3

0.56



38.10



5.42



 

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Pelletier, B.Sc., P.Geo. (Québec) from InnovExplo, a consultant to the Company and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing an exclusive clean energy storage supply chain with XRG® vanadium redox flow battery technology, jointly owned process technology and it's wholly owned and strategic vanadium resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada. The Company's key mining assets contain vanadium, titanium and iron in VTM and include the Lac Doré Project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc. and the Iron-T Project near the Glencore (Bracemac-McLeod) Matagami Copper-Zinc Mine.

On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker
________________________
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of Private Placement proceeds and anticipated receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the Private Placement.  Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "will", "subject to", "expect" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets and risks that may impact the Company's business, operations and financial condition. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.  Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks an uncertainties. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

VanadiumCorp reports 87.3 m grading 0.64% V2O5 and 53.37% Fe2O3 at Lac Doré, Québec − Additional Davis Tube testing results include 9.2 m grading 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5 (CNW Group/VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.)

SOURCE VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

