|
16.04.2020 00:19:00
VanadiumCorp reports 87.3 m grading 0.64% V2O5 and 53.37% Fe2O3 at Lac Doré, Québec − Additional Davis Tube testing results include 9.2 m grading 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5
TSX-V: "VRB"
VANCOUVER, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ -
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results for an additional seven (7) drillholes from the Company's summer-fall 2019 infill and extension drilling program at its Lac Doré Vanadium property, as well as Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork results for 19 additional composite samples from six (6) drillholes. Assay results are reported for holes LD-19-016, LD-19-017, LD-19-020, LD-19-025, LD-19-029, LD-19-034 and LD-19-036, bringing the total number of holes with complete results received to fourteen (14) out of 35 holes drilled in 2019. The Lac Doré Vanadium property is located 27 km east-southeast from the city of Chibougamau, in Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, Northern Québec. The Chibougamau area is host to several vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) deposits, including the Southwest and Armitage deposits on the adjacent Blackrock property (BlackRock Metals Inc.) and the South and North Zone deposits on the Mont Sorcier project to the North (Vanadium One Iron Corp).
The 2019 drill program targeted the Company's Lac Doré Vanadium prospect where historical drilling and surface channel sampling conducted between 1958 and 2013 have revealed the presence within property limits of massive, semi-massive and disseminated bands of VTM mineralization along a 2-km long by 200-m wide and minimum 200 m deep corridor.
The Lac Doré Vanadium property lies on the southern flank of the Lac Doré anorthosite complex of Chibougamau and straddles the layered magmatic zone, which hosts the VTM mineralization. This layered magmatic zone has been traced by historical geophysics, drilling and mapping over a linear distance of 20 km.
Highlights:
- Complete assay results received for an additional seven (7) drill (Figure 1).
- All seven holes intersected significant VTM mineralization.
- Best intercepts include:
- Hole LD-19-016 intersected 31.6 m* grading 0.66% V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 2), including 4.0 m* grading 0.73% V2O5;
- Hole LD-19-017 intersected 39.5 m* grading 0.65% V2O5, including 6.0 m* grading 0.77% V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 3);
- Hole LD-19-020 intersected 7.4 m* grading 0.81 % V2O5 (from 127.7 m to 135.1 m core-length; Table 2; Figure 4);
- Hole LD-19-025 intersected 52.4 m* grading 0.69% V2O5, including 11.2 m* grading 0.74 % V2O5
- Hole LD-19-029 intersected 87.3 m* grading 0.64% V2O5 Table 2; Figure 6;
- LD-19-034 intersected 31.0 m* grading 0.55% V2O5 including 10.1 m* grading 0.66 % V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 7);
- Hole LD-19-036 intersected 19.1 m* grading 0.58% V2O5 including 8.7 m* grading 0.68 % V2O5 (Table 2; Figure 5);
- Mineralization occurs as layers of massive, semi-massive and disseminated magnetite.
- Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork on composite samples of VTM mineralized core from drillholes LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-019, LD-19-023 and LD-19-037 (Table 1) show magnetite contents ranging from ~22% to 62%, and included the following results:
- 13.7m* containing 41.9% magnetics with 1.40% V2O5 (LD-19-001)
- 9.5m* containing 28.3% magnetics with 1.58% V2O5; (LD-19-002)
- 9.2m* containing 24.6% magnetics with 1.67% V2O5 (LD-19-005)
- 12.5m* containing 50.4% magnetics with 1.38% V2O5 (LD-19-019)
- 10.6m* containing 61.5% magnetics with 1.10% V2O5 (LD-19-023)
- 6.1m* containing 21.5% magnetics with 1.70% V2O5 (LD-19-037)
- Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork results are consistent with previous results and confirm the presence of magnetite concentrates with V2O5 > 1.5% in the lower (P1 or P0) stratigraphic units.
- High-vanadium concentrates have low TiO2 values, ranging from 1.21% to 6.33% in >1.5% V2O5 samples
* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-023, and LD-19-037, -55° for LD-19-019).
Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp, states: "We feel that these additional assay results are our best to date, and the second batch of Davis Tube tests continues to show consistent zones where magnetite concentrate grades exceed of 1.5% V2O5. We look forward to more results from drillcore assays and Davis Tube testwork over the coming weeks."
Davis Tube testwork results
Results from the first batch of samples submitted for Davis Tube Testwork is shown in Table 2 below.
Table 1: Summary of Davis Tube results for drillholes LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-019, LD-19-23 and LD-19-037, with percentages of magnetics and magnetite concentrates grades for Fe2O3, V2O5, TiO2, SiO2 and Al2O3, intersected core lengths, estimated true thicknesses, and magnetite-bearing stratigraphic zones.
Sample
BHID
FROM
TO
CORE
ESTIMATED
Zone
Mag
Fe2O3
TiO2
V2O5
SiO2
Al2O3
DT2-1
LD-19-001
198.0
212.8
14.8
13.4
P2
41.9
91.40
7.79
1.40
0.84
0.80
DT2-2
272.8
278.5
5.7
5.2
P1
35.4
94.10
4.87
1.56
1.19
0.83
DT2-3
307.0
318.1
11.1
10.1
P1
28.1
92.70
6.33
1.55
0.89
0.76
DT2-4
LD-19-002
91.3
104.3
13.0
11.8
P2
62.3
85.70
11.20
1.15
1.56
1.44
DT2-5
165.3
176.6
11.3
10.2
P1
28.3
93.00
4.95
1.58
1.18
1.10
DT2-6
181.0
185.9
4.8
4.4
P1
25.2
95.00
4.27
1.63
0.80
0.75
DT2-7
LD-19-005
121.3
135.9
14.6
13.2
P2
33.6
97.20
3.14
1.49
0.53
0.56
DT2-8
243.0
254.0
11.0
10.0
P1
24.6
98.20
2.08
1.67
0.53
0.45
DT2-9
LD-19-019
48.7
63.9
15.2
12.5
P2
50.4
92.70
7.22
1.38
0.40
0.58
DT2-10
134.3
145.4
11.1
9.1
P1
26.6
95.80
2.44
1.62
0.83
0.69
DT2-11
LD-19-023
18.7
30.3
11.6
10.5
P3
60.9
86.60
13.10
0.98
0.67
0.60
DT2-12
69.0
80.8
11.8
10.7
P2
61.5
85.60
13.00
1.10
1.34
1.03
DT2-13
128.3
135.8
7.5
6.8
P2
27.1
96.20
2.64
1.52
0.81
0.91
DT2-14
199.5
204.5
5.0
4.5
P2
44.9
90.50
8.15
1.46
0.97
0.92
DT2-15
213.0
223.3
10.3
9.3
P2
38.9
89.90
8.71
1.39
0.95
0.86
DT2-16
LD-19-037
99.2
105.4
6.2
5.6
P3
46.6
92.80
6.45
1.21
0.77
0.81
DT2-17
229.5
237.9
8.4
7.6
P2
57.4
84.50
12.00
1.28
0.77
3.16
DT2-18
291.1
297.8
6.7
6.1
P2/P1
21.5
95.20
1.21
1.70
1.87
1.35
DT2-19
303.7
315.9
12.2
11.1
P1
23.4
96.10
2.78
1.64
0.76
0.69
True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-001, LD-19-002, LD-19-005, LD-19-023, LD-19-037 and -55 forLD-19-019).
Davis Tube tests were carried out at SGS Canada Inc's facilities in Val d'Or, Quebec. Samples were composited over the intervals in Table 1 using pulp rejects from samples previously prepared for assay. The samples had already been pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. Composites were prepared using relative proportions based on weights of the core samples submitted (i.e. these are weighted-average composites). The composite was further pulverized to 80% passing 38 μm, and a 20g subsample of the composite was taken for the Davis Tube testing. Samples were added to the Davis tube and the tube was allowed to agitate for a period of four (4) minutes, after which the magnets were interrupted, and the magnetic concentrate was collected. The tailings were collected in a pail. Both the magnetic concentrate and non-magnetic tailings were filtered, dried, and weighed. The two products were analyzed for Major elements SiO2, Al2O3, Fe2O3, MgO, CaO, Na2O, K2O, TiO2, P2O5, MnO, Cr2O3, V2O5, and LOI by Whole Rock Analysis (WRA), as per the procedure outlined below. QAQC protocol was for two samples to be subject to repeat tests.
Table 2: Summary of the significant intersections, with weighted average grades for V2O5, Fe2O3 and TiO2, intersected core lengths, and estimated true thicknesses.
HOLE-ID
FROM
TO
CORE
True
V2O5
Fe2O3
TiO2
Zone
LD-19-016
2.90
24.70
21.8
19.8
0.43
49.76
11.66
P3
LD-19-016
51.30
60.20
8.9
8.1
0.55
55.37
12.89
P2
INCLUDING
53.00
55.10
2.1
1.9
0.64
63.41
14.75
AND
57.00
60.20
3.2
2.9
0.66
62.22
15.26
LD-19-016
66.90
102.25
35.4
32.1
0.66
53.73
10.63
P2
INCLUDING
68.00
72.00
4.0
3.6
0.73
65.50
14.59
AND
84.00
94.50
10.5
9.5
0.75
57.80
11.07
AND
98.50
102.25
3.8
3.4
0.79
57.99
10.52
LD-19-016
108.20
124.50
16.3
14.8
0.67
49.35
8.45
P2
INCLUDING
108.20
112.50
4.3
3.9
0.81
58.97
10.50
AND
123.00
124.50
1.5
1.4
0.95
67.50
11.50
LD-19-016
132.90
133.90
1.0
0.9
0.83
61.70
10.30
P1
LD-19-016
141.00
150.70
9.7
8.8
0.61
43.08
7.08
P1
INCLUDING
145.10
146.80
1.7
1.5
0.94
65.10
10.70
AND
149.80
150.70
0.9
0.8
0.96
67.30
10.90
LD-19-016
155.85
159.40
3.6
3.3
0.82
57.08
9.18
P1
LD-19-016
173.70
183.00
9.3
8.4
0.56
39.56
6.09
P0
LD-19-017
6.30
50.40
44.1
40.0
0.65
51.76
10.09
P2-A
INCLUDING
24.00
30.00
6.0
5.4
0.77
58.35
11.25
AND
33.00
35.75
2.8
2.5
0.78
56.90
10.40
AND
39.00
50.40
11.4
10.3
0.69
49.36
8.43
LD-19-017
55.15
61.75
6.6
6.0
0.60
42.15
6.89
P2
INCLUDING
55.15
58.85
3.7
3.4
0.67
46.62
7.60
AND
61.00
61.75
0.8
0.7
0.90
61.50
10.10
LD-19-017
82.85
103.60
20.8
18.9
0.48
34.60
5.12
P1
INCLUDING
91.90
94.00
2.1
1.9
0.70
49.10
7.41
AND
99.00
100.50
1.5
1.4
0.73
50.90
7.79
LD-19-020
115.30
137.20
21.9
16.8
0.72
55.31
10.93
P2
INCLUDING
118.30
120.20
1.9
1.5
0.83
62.93
13.22
AND
127.70
135.10
7.4
5.7
0.81
60.48
11.81
LD-19-020
139.30
147.10
7.8
6.0
0.76
55.38
10.46
P2
INCLUDING
142.10
142.60
0.5
0.4
0.92
65.50
12.60
AND
144.00
147.10
3.1
2.4
0.89
63.77
11.90
LD-19-020
153.70
173.30
19.6
15.0
0.68
49.48
8.59
P2
INCLUDING
153.70
156.20
2.5
1.9
0.80
56.82
10.31
AND
158.90
163.70
4.8
3.7
0.82
58.63
10.38
AND
166.00
167.40
1.4
1.1
0.89
64.40
10.90
AND
170.00
173.30
3.3
2.5
0.90
64.13
10.78
LD-19-020
184.60
197.00
12.4
9.5
0.60
43.39
6.98
P1
INCLUDING
186.90
188.10
1.2
0.9
0.94
66.50
10.80
P1
AND
191.00
192.90
1.9
1.5
0.87
63.07
10.09
P1
AND
195.80
197.00
1.2
0.9
0.95
67.60
11.10
P1
LD-19-025
1.50
10.20
8.7
6.7
0.34
43.97
9.27
P2
LD-19-025
26.00
27.70
1.7
1.3
0.36
52.88
10.66
P2
LD-19-025
30.40
33.50
3.1
2.4
0.36
47.79
10.46
P2
LD-19-025
45.15
63.00
17.9
13.7
0.43
54.73
12.75
P2
LD-19-025
63.95
66.35
2.4
1.8
0.35
43.50
10.62
P2
LD-19-025
67.80
75.85
8.1
6.2
0.47
53.64
13.68
P2
LD-19-025
78.90
86.00
7.1
5.4
0.48
51.71
13.29
P2
LD-19-025
101.90
105.10
3.2
2.5
0.41
43.99
10.37
P2
INCLUDING
101.90
103.00
1.1
0.8
0.54
57.50
14.00
P2
LD-19-025
110.65
138.60
28.0
21.4
0.53
54.24
12.55
P2
INCLUDING
121.50
127.05
5.6
4.3
0.64
62.61
15.18
AND
134.35
138.60
4.3
3.3
0.66
63.93
14.42
LD-19-025
140.70
141.65
1.0
0.8
0.73
67.00
15.40
P2
LD-19-025
153.30
216.9
63.6
48.7
0.69
56.39
11.48
P2
INCLUDING
153.30
164.50
11.2
8.6
0.74
65.96
14.62
AND
192.00
196.00
4.0
3.1
0.75
59.98
11.58
AND
197.00
206.00
9.0
6.9
0.77
57.75
11.19
AND
211.80
216.85
5.1
3.9
0.82
59.85
11.09
LD-19-025
223.60
224.55
1.0
0.8
0.88
59.10
10.70
P1
LD-19-025
227.30
233.40
6.1
4.7
0.68
48.53
8.40
P1
INCLUDING
227.30
228.90
1.6
1.2
0.88
61.69
10.53
AND
230.90
233.40
2.5
1.9
0.86
60.30
10.65
LD-19-025
246.00
260.60
14.6
11.2
0.58
41.46
6.72
P1
INCLUDING
247.60
249.45
1.9
1.5
0.90
62.39
10.46
P1
AND
253.00
254.85
1.9
1.5
0.90
63.43
10.32
P1
AND
258.80
260.60
1.8
1.4
0.84
58.40
9.25
P1
LD-19-029
5.00
33.30
28.3
21.7
0.44
54.15
13.16
P3
INCLUDING
20.00
26.00
6.0
4.6
0.54
61.30
15.77
P3
LD-19-029
84.30
89.20
4.9
3.8
0.48
53.29
12.49
P2
LD-19-029
93.10
183.00
89.9
68.9
0.67
56.62
11.71
P2
INCLUDING
107.50
111.00
3.5
2.7
0.72
67.29
15.49
AND
114.00
120.00
6.0
4.6
0.72
63.38
13.78
AND
129.00
132.00
3.0
2.3
0.72
61.55
13.10
AND
136.50
139.50
3.0
2.3
0.76
62.85
13.05
AND
142.50
148.50
6.0
4.6
0.72
59.05
12.03
AND
154.50
169.50
15.0
11.5
0.74
56.75
11.16
AND
169.50
174.00
4.5
3.4
0.87
63.80
12.43
AND
178.50
183.00
4.5
3.4
0.79
56.40
10.28
AND
185.00
185.50
0.5
0.4
0.92
66.10
12.30
AND
190.40
195.00
4.6
3.5
0.80
56.92
10.13
AND
196.50
200.20
3.7
2.8
0.81
58.36
10.11
LD-19-029
214.90
234.05
19.2
14.7
0.52
37.16
6.04
P2
INCLUDING
214.90
222.25
7.4
5.7
0.62
44.14
7.35
AND
224.80
226.70
1.9
1.5
1.03
69.90
11.90
AND
230.90
234.05
3.2
2.5
0.84
57.70
9.43
LD-19-029
246.00
253.50
7.5
5.7
0.55
39.90
6.04
P1
INCLUDING
252.00
253.50
1.5
1.1
0.74
52.30
7.98
LD-19-034
101.15
107.00
5.9
5.3
0.43
56.85
13.91
P2
INCLUDING
101.15
102.50
1.4
1.3
0.50
64.90
16.40
LD-19-034
130.60
139.00
8.4
7.6
0.40
44.05
10.21
P2
INCLUDING
134.30
139.00
4.7
4.3
0.49
50.53
12.09
LD-19-034
142.40
149.10
6.7
6.1
0.49
52.55
12.03
P2
INCLUDING
146.20
149.10
2.9
2.6
0.55
57.46
13.03
LD-19-034
156.40
175.50
19.1
17.3
0.60
52.69
11.69
P2
INCLUDING
156.40
158.50
2.1
1.9
0.72
65.80
16.00
AND
162.90
175.50
12.6
11.4
0.68
57.78
12.88
LD-19-034
180.80
215.25
34.5
31.3
0.55
41.90
7.29
P2
INCLUDING
180.80
190.90
10.1
9.2
0.66
48.99
9.35
AND
193.80
195.10
1.3
1.2
0.87
62.60
11.70
AND
201.00
206.90
5.9
5.3
0.67
47.99
8.48
AND
210.60
215.25
4.7
4.3
0.70
49.58
8.54
LD-19-034
221.50
230.30
8.8
8.0
0.55
40.05
6.43
P2
INCLUDING
224.40
226.00
1.6
1.5
0.67
47.60
8.02
AND
229.00
230.30
1.3
1.2
0.73
51.30
8.30
LD-19-034
235.20
237.90
2.7
2.4
0.81
55.91
8.97
P2
LD-19-034
248.30
255.40
7.1
6.4
0.57
40.01
6.08
P1
INCLUDING
253.30
255.40
2.1
1.9
0.70
48.89
7.42
LD-19-036
4.80
6.05
1.3
1.2
0.70
63.10
14.30
P2
LD-19-036
17.75
24.20
6.5
5.9
0.63
56.21
12.25
P2
LD-19-036
27.60
48.90
21.3
19.3
0.58
48.93
9.02
P2
INCLUDING
27.60
36.30
8.7
7.9
0.68
55.82
11.31
AND
39.20
45.00
5.8
5.3
0.72
55.30
10.40
AND
46.00
48.90
2.9
2.6
0.69
52.83
9.29
LD-19-036
50.65
63.35
12.7
11.5
0.66
48.30
8.21
P2
INCLUDING
52.00
54.00
2.0
1.8
0.81
58.25
10.44
AND
56.50
59.40
2.9
2.6
0.73
54.04
9.32
AND
60.30
63.35
3.1
2.8
0.72
49.95
8.53
LD-19-036
83.50
91.70
8.2
7.4
0.51
37.88
5.85
P2
LD-19-036
97.40
100.50
3.1
2.8
0.62
45.51
6.84
P2
INCLUDING
99.00
100.50
1.5
1.4
0.81
56.30
8.95
LD-19-036
113.00
124.60
11.6
10.5
0.49
35.19
5.38
P1
LD-19-036
154.35
158.00
3.7
3.4
0.50
34.68
4.99
P0
* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-016, LD-19-017, LD-19-034 and LD-19-036, -60° for LD-19-020, LD-19-025 and LD-19-029).
- LD-19-016 drilled at -45o to a depth of 192 m
- LD-19-017 drilled at -45o to a depth of 120 m
- Hole LD-19-020 drilled at -60o to a depth of 201 m
- LD-19-025 drilled at -60o to a depth of 270 m
- Hole LD-19-029 drilled at -60o to a depth of 270 m
- LD-19-034 drilled at -45o to a depth of 330 m
- LD-19-036 drilled at -45o to a depth of 210 m
2019 exploration program
The summer-fall 2019 exploration program conducted at the Lac Doré Vanadium property was designed by the Company with the aid of mining industry consultants InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec and CSA Global of Vancouver, BC. The exploration program was managed by InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec under the supervision of the Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Québec.
The infill and extension drilling program was the main component of the 2019 exploration program. Thirty-five (35) holes were drilled (total: 9,196 m) within the outline of the corridor hosting banded VTM mineralization that was the focus of historic drilling, including 28 holes drilled to map the continuity of VTM mineralization between historic holes (7,642 m) and seven (7) holes drilled to twin historic holes (total: 1,554 m). The drilling was carried out by Miikan Drilling Ltd of Chibougamau.
Drill core samples (half-core) are submitted to SGS Canada Inc.'s facilities in Val d'Or and Quebec City, Quebec for preparation. The entire sample is dried as required and crushed to 75% passing 2 mm. A 1000-1500 g subsample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm and ~150 g subsample taken for head assays.
Samples are then shipped to SGS Canada Inc.'s facility at Lakefield, Ontario for Whole Rock Analysis (WRA) performed by X-Ray Fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF). The SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 standard certified for the methods used, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The suite of elements analysed includes SiO2, Al2O3, Fe2O3, MgO, CaO, Na2O, K2O, TiO2, P2O5, MnO, Cr2O3, V2O5, and Loss on Ignition (LOI).
Strict QA/QC protocols designed by InnovExplo and CSA Global was implemented to ensure the assay results are relevant, reliable and in accordance with industry standards, CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines (CIM Exploration Guidelines, 2018) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) disclosure requirements.
The QAQC Protocol is as follows:
- Minimum 5% appropriate VTM standards to be inserted into the sample stream (i.e. 1 standard per 20 samples);
- Minimum 5% blanks to be inserted into the sample stream;
- All coarse rejects and pulps to be collected from the laboratory;
- 5% of pulps to be resubmitted to SGS in later batches as duplicates with new sample numbers;
- 5% of pulps to be submitted to an umpire laboratory.
The details of the first results received from the laboratory are presented in table below (Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined):
Hole Id
From
To
Core length
V2O5 (%)
High Grade interval V2O5 (>0.6%)
Grade interval V2O5 (>0.3%)
Fe2O3 (%)
High Grade interval Fe2O3 (>45%)
Grade interval Fe2O3 (>30%)
TiO2 (%)
High Grade interval TiO2 (>9%)
Grade interval TiO2 (>5%)
LD-19-016
2.9
4.5
1.6
0.47
0.43 % over
56.70
49.76 % over
13.80
11.66 % over
4.5
6.0
1.5
0.46
21.8 m
55.40
21.8 m
13.70
21.8 m
6.0
7.5
1.5
0.57
64.40
16.20
7.5
9.0
1.5
0.45
53.30
12.60
9.0
10.5
1.5
0.44
53.50
11.90
10.5
12.0
1.5
0.39
46.90
10.70
12.0
13.5
1.5
0.31
37.90
8.05
13.5
15.0
1.5
0.51
58.80
13.40
15.0
17.6
2.6
0.49
54.20
13.00
17.6
19.8
2.2
0.08
14.90
1.96
19.8
21.0
1.3
0.46
49.40
11.90
21.0
22.5
1.5
0.55
58.90
14.30
22.5
24.7
2.2
0.46
52.60
12.70
51.3
53.0
1.7
0.47
0.55 % over
51.40
55.37 % over
11.50
12.89 % over
53.0
54.0
1.0
0.68
0.64 % over
8.9 m
67.50
63.41 % over
8.9 m
15.80
14.75 % over
8.9 m
54.0
55.1
1.1
0.61
2.1 m
59.70
2.1 m
13.80
2.1 m
55.1
55.9
0.8
0.11
14.70
2.53
55.9
57.0
1.2
0.52
54.00
11.70
57.0
58.5
1.5
0.68
0.66 % over
64.40
62.22 % over
15.10
15.26 % over
58.5
60.2
1.7
0.64
3.2 m
60.30
3.2 m
15.40
3.2 m
66.9
68.0
1.1
0.54
0.66 % over
53.20
53.73 % over
11.50
10.63 % over
68.0
69.0
1.0
0.76
0.73 % over
35.35 m
66.70
65.50 % over
35.35 m
15.30
14.59 % over
35.35 m
69.0
70.5
1.5
0.74
4.0 m
66.20
4.0 m
14.70
4.0 m
70.5
72.0
1.5
0.71
64.00
14.00
72.0
73.5
1.5
0.63
54.60
11.90
73.5
75.0
1.5
0.67
56.80
12.10
75.0
76.5
1.5
0.64
55.50
11.70
76.5
78.0
1.5
0.71
59.30
12.50
78.0
79.5
1.5
0.68
55.40
11.50
79.5
81.0
1.5
0.22
30.90
3.37
81.0
82.5
1.5
0.70
55.80
11.30
82.5
84.0
1.5
0.60
48.80
9.50
84.0
85.5
1.5
0.70
0.75 % over
57.10
57.80 % over
11.00
11.07 % over
85.5
87.0
1.5
0.71
10.5 m
55.40
10.5 m
10.70
10.5 m
87.0
88.5
1.5
0.82
62.00
11.80
88.5
90.0
1.5
0.69
54.20
10.50
90.0
91.5
1.5
0.77
57.90
11.10
91.5
93.0
1.5
0.73
56.60
10.80
93.0
94.5
1.5
0.80
61.40
11.60
94.5
96.0
1.5
0.41
31.10
5.55
96.0
98.1
2.1
0.48
37.10
6.97
98.1
98.5
0.4
0.03
10.70
0.45
98.5
100.5
2.0
0.75
0.79 % over
55.00
57.99 % over
10.10
10.52 % over
100.5
102.3
1.8
0.84
3.8 m
61.40
3.8 m
11.00
3.8 m
108.2
109.5
1.3
0.82
0.81 % over
0.67 % over
60.40
58.97 % over
49.35 % over
10.60
10.50 % over
8.45 % over
109.5
111.0
1.5
0.81
4.3 m
16.3 m
60.20
4.3 m
16.3 m
10.70
4.3 m
16.3 m
111.0
112.5
1.5
0.79
56.50
10.20
112.5
114.0
1.5
0.60
44.00
7.72
114.0
115.5
1.5
0.77
57.00
9.85
115.5
117.3
1.8
0.77
56.00
9.61
117.3
119.0
1.7
0.22
19.60
2.87
119.0
120.0
1.0
0.80
57.50
9.81
120.0
121.5
1.5
0.27
24.10
3.44
121.5
123.0
1.5
0.65
46.90
7.89
123.0
124.5
1.5
0.95
0.95 % over 1.5 m
67.50
67.50 % over 1.5 m
11.50
11.50 % over 1.5 m
LD-19-016
132.9
133.9
1.0
0.83
0.83 % over 1.0 m
61.70
61.70 % over 1.0 m
10.30
10.30 % over 1.0 m
141.0
142.6
1.6
0.79
0.61 % over
55.70
43.08 % over
9.48
7.08 % over
142.6
145.1
2.5
0.42
9.7 m
30.20
9.7 m
4.94
9.7 m
145.1
146.8
1.7
0.94
0.94 % over 1.7 m
65.10
65.10 % over 1.7 m
10.70
10.70 % over 1.7 m
146.8
148.3
1.5
0.31
23.30
3.66
148.3
149.8
1.5
0.44
31.40
5.13
149.8
150.7
0.9
0.96
0.96 % over 0.9 m
67.30
67.30 % over 0.9 m
10.90
10.90 % over 0.9 m
155.9
158.0
2.2
0.77
0.82 % over
54.20
57.08 % over
8.71
9.18 % over
158.0
159.4
1.4
0.89
3.6 m
61.50
3.6 m
9.91
3.6 m
173.7
175.5
1.8
0.57
0.56 % over
39.20
39.55 % over
6.56
6.09 % over
175.5
177.0
1.5
0.37
9.3 m
26.30
9.3 m
4.05
9.3 m
177.0
178.5
1.5
0.60
42.60
6.54
178.5
180.0
1.5
0.54
38.90
5.79
180.0
181.5
1.5
0.56
39.60
5.93
181.5
183.0
1.5
0.73
50.80
7.56
LD-19-017
6.3
8.0
1.7
0.70
0.65 % over
63.90
51.76 % over
15.20
10.09 % over
8.0
9.0
1.0
0.53
44.10 m
51.10
44.10 m
11.50
44.10 m
9.0
10.5
1.5
0.67
61.90
14.10
10.5
12.0
1.5
0.78
67.40
15.70
12.0
13.5
1.5
0.68
60.50
13.40
13.5
15.0
1.5
0.70
60.00
13.30
15.0
16.5
1.5
0.67
55.60
12.10
16.5
18.0
1.5
0.70
56.90
12.30
18.0
19.5
1.5
0.68
55.50
11.60
19.5
21.0
1.5
0.67
53.60
10.60
21.0
22.5
1.5
0.67
52.00
10.50
22.5
24.0
1.5
0.61
49.50
9.60
24.0
25.5
1.5
0.76
0.77 % over
59.20
58.35 % over
11.60
11.25 % over
25.5
27.0
1.5
0.73
6.0 m
54.60
6.0 m
10.60
6.0 m
27.0
28.5
1.5
0.77
58.10
11.10
28.5
30.0
1.5
0.82
61.50
11.70
30.0
31.5
1.5
0.58
42.90
8.05
31.5
33.0
1.5
0.56
41.40
7.44
33.0
34.5
1.5
0.71
0.78 % over
52.90
56.90 % over
9.48
10.40 % over
34.5
35.8
1.3
0.86
2.8 m
61.70
2.8 m
11.50
2.8 m
35.8
37.5
1.8
0.17
25.30
2.51
37.5
39.0
1.5
0.14
15.80
2.12
39.0
40.5
1.5
0.72
0.69 % over
52.60
49.36 % over
9.22
8.43 % over
40.5
42.2
1.7
0.80
11.4 m
58.10
11.4 m
10.20
11.4 m
42.2
43.8
1.7
0.53
38.20
6.00
43.8
45.3
1.5
0.85
60.30
10.50
45.3
46.0
0.8
0.20
13.70
1.83
46.0
47.8
1.8
0.71
50.40
8.67
47.8
48.6
0.8
0.31
24.60
4.02
48.6
50.4
1.9
0.93
63.80
11.00
55.2
56.3
1.1
0.75
0.67 % over
0.60 % over
49.80
46.62 % over
42.15 % over
8.52
7.60 % over
6.89 % over
56.3
57.2
1.0
0.44
3.7 m
6.6 m
34.30
3.7 m
6.6 m
4.92
3.7 m
6.6 m
57.2
58.9
1.7
0.74
51.60
8.53
58.9
61.0
2.2
0.38
27.70
4.56
61.0
61.8
0.8
0.90
0.90 % over 0.8
61.50
61.50 % over 0.8
10.10
10.10 % over 0.8
65.9
67.6
1.7
0.69
0.69 % over 1.7 m
47.60
47.60 % over 1.7 m
7.75
7.75 % over 1.7 m
82.9
84.4
1.6
0.49
0.48 % over
35.80
34.60 % over
5.37
5.12 % over
84.4
86.0
1.6
0.45
20.8 m
32.10
20.8 m
4.84
20.8 m
LD-19-017
86.0
87.5
1.5
0.47
34.10
4.97
87.5
89.0
1.5
0.52
35.70
5.34
89.0
90.6
1.6
0.57
40.00
5.92
90.6
91.9
1.3
0.16
12.70
1.75
91.9
94.0
2.1
0.70
0.70 % over 2.1 m
49.10
49.10 % over 2.1 m
7.41
7.41 % over 2.1 m
94.0
95.7
1.7
0.51
37.20
5.33
95.7
96.5
0.8
0.19
15.20
1.88
96.5
98.1
1.6
0.58
40.10
6.07
98.1
99.0
0.9
0.16
12.10
1.87
99.0
100.5
1.5
0.73
0.73 % over 1.5 m
50.90
50.90 % over 1.5 m
7.79
7.79 % over 1.5 m
100.5
102.0
1.5
0.44
32.90
4.76
102.0
103.6
1.6
0.39
29.20
4.18
LD-19-020
115.3
116.8
1.5
0.73
0.72 % over
57.30
55.31 % over
12.20
10.93 % over
116.8
118.3
1.5
0.63
21.90 m
50.60
21.90 m
10.10
21.90 m
118.3
119.2
0.9
0.80
0.83 % over
60.30
62.93 % over
12.80
13.22 % over
119.2
120.2
1.0
0.85
1.9 m
65.30
1.9 m
13.60
1.9 m
120.2
122.0
1.8
0.64
50.10
9.96
122.0
122.9
0.9
0.77
59.60
12.00
122.9
123.5
0.6
0.37
30.80
5.82
123.5
124.1
0.6
0.70
60.50
11.00
124.1
125.0
0.9
0.76
57.70
11.70
125.0
125.7
0.7
0.73
57.10
10.90
125.7
126.2
0.5
0.15
17.60
2.70
126.2
127.7
1.5
0.69
53.50
10.30
127.7
129.2
1.5
0.80
0.81 % over
60.80
60.48 % over
12.10
11.81 % over
129.2
129.7
0.5
0.90
7.4 m
66.90
7.4 m
13.20
7.4 m
129.7
131.2
1.5
0.73
55.20
10.90
131.2
132.7
1.5
0.79
59.10
11.30
132.7
133.8
1.1
0.79
57.90
11.20
133.8
135.1
1.3
0.92
67.50
13.10
135.1
136.2
1.1
0.73
55.70
10.70
136.2
137.2
1.0
0.52
41.60
7.90
139.3
140.8
1.5
0.47
0.76 % over
35.40
55.38 % over
6.50
10.46 % over
140.8
141.7
0.9
0.89
7.8 m
62.20
7.8 m
12.70
7.8 m
141.7
142.1
0.4
0.35
28.10
4.60
142.1
142.6
0.5
0.92
0.92 % over 0.5 m
65.50
65.50 % over 0.5 m
12.60
12.60 % over 0.5 m
142.6
144.0
1.4
0.79
58.00
11.00
144.0
144.8
0.8
0.84
0.89 % over
59.80
63.77 % over
11.20
11.90 % over
144.8
146.3
1.5
0.87
3.1 m
63.10
3.1 m
11.80
3.1 m
146.3
147.1
0.8
0.96
69.00
12.80
153.7
155.1
1.4
0.73
0.80 % over
0.68 % over
53.70
56.82 % over
49.48 % over
9.69
10.31 % over
8.59 % over
155.1
156.2
1.1
0.88
2.5 m
19.60 m
60.80
2.5 m
19.60 m
11.10
2.5 m
19.60 m
156.2
156.8
0.6
0.61
43.40
7.59
156.8
158.3
1.5
0.73
52.30
9.56
158.3
158.9
0.6
0.39
29.20
5.03
158.9
160.0
1.1
0.77
0.82 % over
55.80
58.63 % over
9.89
10.38 % over
160.0
161.5
1.5
0.89
4.8 m
62.70
4.8 m
11.20
4.8 m
161.5
162.4
0.9
0.59
44.10
7.57
162.4
163.7
1.3
0.94
66.40
11.80
163.7
164.5
0.8
0.14
12.80
1.73
164.5
166.0
1.5
0.37
28.40
4.86
166.0
167.4
1.4
0.89
0.89 % over 1.4 m
64.40
64.40 % over 1.4 m
10.90
10.90 % over 1.4 m
167.4
168.9
1.5
0.26
21.90
3.54
168.9
170.0
1.1
0.45
33.50
5.41
170.0
171.5
1.5
0.85
0.90 % over
60.70
64.13 % over
10.30
10.78 % over
LD-19-020
171.5
172.5
1.0
0.97
3.3 m
69.30
3.3 m
11.50
3.3 m
172.5
173.3
0.8
0.90
64.10
10.80
184.6
185.6
1.0
0.46
0.60 % over
33.20
43.39 % over
5.48
6.98 % over
185.6
186.9
1.3
0.56
12.4 m
41.30
12.4 m
6.73
12.4 m
186.9
188.1
1.2
0.94
0.94 % over 1.2 m
66.50
66.50 % over 1.2 m
10.80
10.80 % over 1.2 m
188.1
189.5
1.4
0.26
20.90
2.80
189.5
191.0
1.5
0.60
43.60
7.10
191.0
192.0
1.0
0.92
0.87 % over
65.20
63.07 % over
10.60
10.09 % over
192.0
192.9
0.9
0.82
1.9 m
60.70
1.9 m
9.52
1.9 m
192.9
194.4
1.5
0.30
22.10
3.59
194.4
195.8
1.4
0.41
30.40
4.90
195.8
197.0
1.2
0.95
0.95 % over 1.2 m
67.60
67.60 % over 1.2 m
11.10
11.10 % over 1.2 m
LD-19-025
1.5
3.0
1.5
0.45
0.34 % over
55.80
43.97 % over
12.40
9.27 % over
3.0
4.5
1.5
0.31
8.7 m
40.40
8.7 m
8.72
8.7 m
4.5
6.0
1.5
0.32
42.90
9.14
6.0
7.4
1.4
0.32
42.90
8.76
7.4
8.4
1.0
0.23
31.60
6.25
8.4
9.4
1.0
0.35
46.00
9.43
9.4
10.2
0.8
0.35
45.30
9.17
26.0
27.0
1.0
0.36
0.36 % over
51.40
52.88 % over
10.50
10.66 % over
27.0
27.7
0.7
0.37
1.7 m
55.00
1.7 m
10.90
1.7 m
30.4
31.9
1.5
0.32
0.36 % over
44.90
47.79 % over
9.56
10.46 % over
31.9
33.5
1.6
0.39
3.1 m
50.50
3.1 m
11.30
3.1 m
45.2
46.0
0.9
0.48
0.43 % over
63.50
54.73 % over
15.50
12.75 % over
46.0
47.5
1.5
0.44
17.9 m
54.90
17.9 m
13.20
17.9 m
47.5
49.0
1.5
0.48
58.30
13.70
49.0
50.5
1.5
0.39
49.50
11.20
50.5
52.0
1.5
0.53
63.30
14.80
52.0
53.5
1.5
0.49
61.30
14.30
53.5
55.0
1.5
0.43
55.20
12.70
55.0
56.5
1.5
0.36
52.70
11.00
56.5
57.7
1.2
0.45
57.70
13.10
57.7
58.0
0.3
0.36
45.90
10.80
58.0
59.5
1.5
0.48
59.80
14.90
59.5
61.0
1.5
0.40
53.90
13.20
61.0
61.3
0.3
0.39
51.30
12.50
61.3
62.0
0.7
0.04
12.60
1.40
62.0
63.0
1.0
0.40
52.40
12.30
64.0
65.1
1.1
0.37
0.35 % over
42.40
43.50 % over
11.10
10.62 % over
65.1
65.6
0.5
0.09
2.4 m
24.10
2.4 m
0.92
2.4 m
65.6
66.4
0.8
0.47
56.00
15.40
67.8
69.0
1.2
0.45
0.47 % over
56.20
53.64 % over
13.40
13.68 % over
69.0
70.0
1.0
0.46
8.1 m
57.40
8.1 m
13.90
8.1 m
70.0
70.9
0.9
0.52
63.00
15.70
70.9
71.6
0.7
0.18
26.30
4.67
71.6
72.0
0.4
0.47
31.90
17.90
72.0
73.5
1.5
0.55
60.20
15.40
73.5
75.0
1.5
0.52
59.00
14.90
75.0
75.9
0.8
0.47
47.40
11.90
78.9
80.4
1.5
0.57
0.48 % over
62.30
51.71 % over
15.90
13.29 % over
80.4
81.9
1.5
0.48
7.1 m
56.20
7.1 m
13.80
7.1 m
81.9
82.5
0.6
0.54
58.20
14.80
82.5
83.0
0.5
0.36
41.80
9.94
LD-19-025
83.0
84.0
1.0
0.41
44.90
11.10
84.0
84.8
0.8
0.29
30.60
7.05
84.8
86.0
1.2
0.60
53.50
16.00
89.0
90.1
1.1
0.63
0.63 % over 1.1 m
61.20
61.20 % over 1.1 m
16.50
16.50 % over 1.1 m
101.9
103.0
1.1
0.54
0.54 % over 1.1 m
0.41 % over
57.50
57.50 % over 1.1 m
43.99 % over
14.00
14.00 % over 1.1 m
10.37 % over
103.0
103.8
0.8
0.45
3.2 m
50.70
3.2 m
12.70
3.2 m
103.8
104.4
0.6
0.11
14.70
2.86
104.4
105.1
0.7
0.43
40.20
8.45
110.7
112.0
1.3
0.54
0.53 % over
61.40
54.24 % over
14.60
12.55 % over
112.0
113.0
1.0
0.54
27.95 m
55.90
27.95 m
13.80
27.95 m
113.0
114.0
1.0
0.57
57.20
14.00
114.0
115.0
1.0
0.55
57.40
14.00
115.0
116.0
1.0
0.63
62.30
15.50
116.0
117.0
1.0
< 0.01
0.49
0.10
117.0
118.5
1.5
0.48
48.10
11.70
118.5
119.6
1.1
0.46
47.40
11.50
119.6
121.1
1.5
0.58
57.90
14.10
121.1
121.5
0.4
0.39
45.20
9.81
121.5
122.5
1.0
0.59
0.64 % over
57.30
62.61 % over
14.30
15.18 % over
122.5
123.0
0.5
0.66
5.6 m
65.00
5.6 m
15.80
5.6 m
123.0
124.5
1.5
0.59
59.10
13.90
124.5
126.0
1.5
0.70
68.80
16.70
126.0
127.1
1.1
0.64
62.70
15.40
127.1
128.3
1.3
0.07
27.30
1.29
128.3
129.7
1.4
0.72
67.60
16.40
129.7
131.2
1.5
0.57
57.10
13.10
131.2
132.1
0.9
0.19
24.50
4.63
132.1
133.2
1.1
0.65
66.60
14.80
133.2
133.8
0.6
0.50
54.00
11.30
133.8
134.4
0.5
0.10
17.10
2.37
134.4
135.4
1.0
0.60
0.66 % over
60.50
63.93 % over
13.30
14.42 % over
135.4
136.0
0.7
0.61
4.3 m
61.20
4.3 m
13.60
4.3 m
136.0
137.5
1.5
0.71
67.50
15.40
137.5
138.6
1.1
0.68
63.80
14.60
140.7
141.7
1.0
0.73
0.73 % over 0.95 m
67.00
67.00 % over 0.95 m
15.40
15.40 % over 0.95 m
153.3
154.0
0.7
0.70
0.74 % over
0.69 % over
62.50
65.96 % over
56.39 % over
13.80
14.62 % over
11.48 % over
154.0
155.5
1.5
0.73
11.2 m
63.55 m
63.70
11.2 m
63.55 m
13.80
11.2 m
63.55 m
155.5
157.0
1.5
0.74
66.50
14.80
157.0
158.5
1.5
0.76
69.30
15.40
158.5
160.0
1.5
0.70
64.10
14.20
160.0
161.5
1.5
0.75
65.20
14.50
161.5
163.0
1.5
0.78
69.30
15.60
163.0
164.5
1.5
0.76
65.20
14.40
164.5
165.8
1.3
0.61
55.20
11.80
165.8
167.1
1.3
0.65
56.30
12.20
167.1
167.6
0.5
0.13
19.70
2.77
167.6
169.0
1.4
0.64
55.10
11.90
169.0
170.5
1.5
0.66
57.30
12.30
170.5
171.5
1.0
0.67
58.30
12.30
171.5
172.3
0.8
0.60
53.20
11.30
172.3
173.5
1.2
0.62
53.60
11.30
173.5
175.0
1.5
0.62
52.90
11.00
175.0
176.5
1.5
0.61
52.50
10.90
176.5
178.0
1.5
0.73
61.70
12.80
178.0
179.5
1.5
0.67
53.00
11.60
179.5
181.0
1.5
0.65
51.70
10.90
LD-19-025
181.0
182.5
1.5
0.73
60.40
12.50
182.5
184.0
1.5
0.75
60.60
12.50
184.0
185.5
1.5
0.55
46.00
8.93
185.5
187.0
1.5
0.76
61.20
12.20
187.0
188.5
1.5
0.78
63.30
12.40
188.5
190.0
1.5
0.58
47.40
9.13
190.0
191.0
1.0
0.79
61.50
12.20
191.0
192.0
1.0
0.46
38.40
7.33
192.0
193.5
1.5
0.76
0.75 % over
62.10
59.98 % over
11.70
11.58 % over
193.5
195.0
1.5
0.76
4.0 m
60.10
4.0 m
11.50
4.0 m
195.0
196.0
1.0
0.73
56.60
11.50
196.0
196.7
0.7
0.66
50.30
10.40
196.7
197.0
0.3
0.57
44.40
8.63
197.0
198.5
1.5
0.78
0.77 % over
58.70
57.75 % over
11.50
11.19 % over
198.5
199.7
1.2
0.84
9.0 m
62.60
9.0 m
12.30
9.0 m
199.7
201.0
1.3
0.68
51.90
10.10
201.0
202.0
1.0
0.74
52.30
10.70
202.0
203.5
1.5
0.77
57.90
11.00
203.5
205.0
1.5
0.85
63.60
12.10
205.0
206.0
1.0
0.72
54.60
10.20
206.0
206.9
0.8
0.67
49.10
9.38
206.9
208.0
1.2
0.26
22.10
4.14
208.0
209.0
0.9
0.26
22.40
4.07
209.0
210.5
1.6
0.77
55.70
10.20
210.5
211.8
1.3
0.63
46.80
8.43
211.8
213.0
1.2
0.80
0.82 % over
57.50
59.85 % over
10.60
11.09 % over
213.0
214.5
1.5
0.77
5.05 m
57.00
5.0 m
10.60
5.0 m
214.5
216.0
1.5
0.87
62.40
11.50
216.0
216.9
0.8
0.87
63.70
11.90
223.6
224.6
1.0
0.88
0.88 over 0.95 m
59.10
59.10 over 0.95 m
10.70
10.70 over 0.95 m
227.3
228.3
1.0
0.95
0.88 % over
0.68 % over
66.00
61.69 % over
48.53 % over
11.30
10.53 % over
8.40 % over
228.3
228.9
0.6
0.76
1.60 m
6.1 m
54.50
1.6 m
6.1 m
9.25
1.6 m
6.1 m
228.9
230.1
1.2
0.22
17.70
2.85
230.1
230.9
0.8
0.43
31.70
5.42
230.9
231.5
0.5
0.88
0.86 % over
61.70
60.30 % over
10.50
10.65 % over
231.5
231.8
0.3
0.52
2.50 m
38.10
2.5 m
6.31
2.5 m
231.8
232.5
0.8
0.97
67.30
11.70
232.5
233.4
0.9
0.88
61.00
11.30
246.0
246.8
0.8
0.70
0.58 % over
49.80
41.46 % over
8.53
6.72 % over
246.8
247.6
0.8
0.41
14.60 m
29.10
14.60 m
4.95
14.60 m
247.6
248.4
0.8
0.94
0.90 % over
63.30
62.39 % over
10.80
10.46 % over
248.4
249.5
1.0
0.87
1.85 m
61.70
1.8 m
10.20
1.8 m
249.5
250.0
0.6
0.36
27.60
4.39
250.0
251.2
1.2
0.24
17.90
2.94
251.2
252.2
1.0
0.60
43.40
7.03
252.2
253.0
0.8
0.57
41.60
6.69
253.0
253.9
0.9
0.99
0.90 % over
69.20
63.43 % over
11.30
10.32 % over
253.9
254.3
0.3
0.43
1.85 m
32.70
1.8 m
5.25
1.8 m
254.3
254.9
0.6
1.04
72.70
11.80
254.9
256.0
1.2
0.29
22.40
3.47
256.0
256.9
0.9
0.42
30.10
4.95
256.9
257.2
0.3
0.67
38.60
8.19
257.2
258.0
0.8
0.16
16.20
1.22
258.0
258.8
0.8
0.20
17.10
2.53
258.8
260.0
1.2
0.80
0.84 % over
55.90
58.40 % over
8.82
9.25 % over
260.0
260.6
0.6
0.91
1.80 m
63.40
1.8 m
10.10
1.8 m
LD-19-029
5.0
7.0
2.0
0.47
0.44 % over
59.80
54.15 % over
14.90
13.16 % over
7.0
9.2
2.2
0.41
28.3 m
53.50
28.3 m
12.30
28.3 m
9.2
9.9
0.7
0.06
15.90
1.55
9.9
12.0
2.1
0.46
57.90
14.40
12.0
14.0
2.0
0.36
49.20
11.40
14.0
16.0
2.0
0.44
54.10
12.80
16.0
18.0
2.0
0.42
52.00
12.40
18.0
20.0
2.0
0.45
53.70
13.40
20.0
22.0
2.0
0.57
0.54 % over
63.90
61.30 % over
16.60
15.77 % over
22.0
24.0
2.0
0.53
6.0 m
60.40
6.0 m
15.60
6.0 m
24.0
26.0
2.0
0.52
59.60
15.10
26.0
27.6
1.6
0.46
54.80
13.40
27.6
29.0
1.4
0.22
33.40
7.30
29.0
31.0
2.0
0.44
53.40
12.80
31.0
33.3
2.3
0.50
58.90
14.10
84.3
86.4
2.1
0.41
0.48 % over
48.60
53.29 % over
11.20
12.49 % over
86.4
87.8
1.4
0.50
4.9 m
56.70
4.9 m
13.30
4.9 m
87.8
89.2
1.4
0.55
56.90
13.60
93.1
95.0
1.9
0.72
0.64 % over
71.90
53.37 % over
17.00
10.67 % over
95.0
96.2
1.2
0.59
113.90 m
58.50
113.90 m
13.90
113.90 m
96.2
97.3
1.1
0.09
14.10
2.28
97.3
99.5
2.2
0.59
61.20
13.60
99.5
101.9
2.4
0.68
66.00
15.00
101.9
103.2
1.3
0.24
39.80
5.40
103.2
104.5
1.3
0.66
60.90
14.40
104.5
106.0
1.5
0.69
65.00
14.80
106.0
107.5
1.5
0.63
60.40
14.00
107.5
109.0
1.5
0.73
0.72 % over
68.20
67.29 % over
15.60
15.49 % over
109.0
111.0
2.0
0.71
3.5 m
66.60
3.5 m
15.40
3.5 m
111.0
112.5
1.5
0.41
41.70
8.43
112.5
114.0
1.5
0.66
60.80
13.50
114.0
115.5
1.5
0.76
0.72 % over
68.00
63.38 % over
14.90
13.78 % over
115.5
117.0
1.5
0.71
6.0 m
62.30
6.0 m
13.70
6.0 m
117.0
118.5
1.5
0.67
59.70
12.70
118.5
120.0
1.5
0.72
63.50
13.80
120.0
121.5
1.5
0.69
60.40
13.10
121.5
123.0
1.5
0.66
59.20
12.30
123.0
124.5
1.5
0.67
58.00
12.30
124.5
126.0
1.5
0.49
43.50
9.17
126.0
127.5
1.5
0.64
55.20
11.70
127.5
129.0
1.5
0.59
50.90
10.60
129.0
130.5
1.5
0.71
0.72 % over
60.80
61.55 % over
12.90
13.10 % over
130.5
132.0
1.5
0.73
3.0 m
62.30
3.0 m
13.30
3.0 m
132.0
133.5
1.5
0.63
53.50
11.20
133.5
136.5
3.0
0.62
53.90
10.90
136.5
138.0
1.5
0.78
0.76 % over
65.60
62.85 % over
13.60
13.05 % over
138.0
139.5
1.5
0.73
3.0 m
60.10
3.0 m
12.50
3.0 m
139.5
141.0
1.5
0.62
54.50
10.60
141.0
142.5
1.5
0.61
50.80
10.50
142.5
144.0
1.5
0.70
0.72 % over
58.20
59.05 % over
12.00
12.03 % over
144.0
145.5
1.5
0.67
6.0 m
55.70
6.0 m
11.20
6.0 m
145.5
147.0
1.5
0.74
60.60
12.40
147.0
148.5
1.5
0.76
61.70
12.50
148.5
150.0
1.5
0.60
50.00
9.89
150.0
151.5
1.5
0.61
49.80
9.88
151.5
153.0
1.5
0.61
50.60
9.91
153.0
154.5
1.5
0.68
56.10
10.90
154.5
156.0
1.5
0.83
0.74 % over
66.10
56.75 % over
13.20
11.16 % over
156.0
157.5
1.5
0.63
15.0 m
49.80
15.0 m
10.10
15.0 m
157.5
159.0
1.5
0.78
59.90
12.20
159.0
160.5
1.5
0.62
50.10
9.70
LD-19-029
160.5
162.0
1.5
0.71
56.00
10.90
162.0
163.5
1.5
0.77
58.50
11.50
163.5
165.0
1.5
0.75
56.10
11.00
165.0
166.5
1.5
0.81
60.10
11.60
166.5
168.0
1.5
0.75
57.50
11.10
168.0
169.5
1.5
0.72
53.40
10.30
169.5
171.0
1.5
0.85
0.87 % over
62.80
63.80 % over
12.00
12.43 % over
171.0
172.5
1.5
0.85
4.5 m
63.40
4.5 m
12.20
4.5 m
172.5
174.0
1.5
0.91
65.20
13.10
174.0
175.5
1.5
0.64
47.60
8.93
175.5
177.0
1.5
0.29
22.10
4.13
177.0
178.5
1.5
0.54
40.90
7.33
178.5
180.0
1.5
0.72
0.79 % over
52.20
56.40 % over
9.44
10.28 % over
180.0
181.5
1.5
0.82
4.5 m
58.10
4.5 m
10.60
4.5 m
181.5
183.0
1.5
0.82
58.90
10.80
183.0
184.0
1.0
0.25
30.20
3.61
184.0
185.0
1.0
0.17
24.20
2.41
185.0
185.5
0.5
0.92
0.92 % over 0.5 m
66.10
66.10 % over 0.5 m
12.30
12.30 % over 0.5 m
185.5
187.5
2.0
0.11
17.20
1.59
187.5
189.0
1.5
0.10
15.90
1.44
189.0
190.4
1.4
0.16
15.70
2.27
190.4
192.0
1.6
0.83
0.80 % over
59.30
56.92 % over
10.50
10.13 % over
192.0
193.5
1.5
0.78
4.6 m
55.80
4.6 m
9.91
4.6 m
193.5
195.0
1.5
0.78
55.50
9.95
195.0
196.5
1.5
0.56
41.10
7.07
196.5
198.0
1.5
0.84
0.81 % over
59.40
58.36 % over
10.50
10.11 % over
198.0
199.5
1.5
0.71
3.7 m
53.00
3.7 m
8.92
3.7 m
199.5
200.2
0.7
0.98
67.60
11.80
200.2
201.8
1.6
0.31
23.70
3.86
201.8
202.8
1.1
0.88
62.10
10.80
202.8
204.6
1.8
0.30
24.10
3.72
204.6
207.0
2.4
0.82
56.90
9.95
214.9
215.5
0.6
0.92
0.62 % over
0.52 % over
64.00
44.14 % over
37.16 % over
10.70
7.35 % over
6.04 % over
215.5
217.0
1.5
0.41
7.35 m
19.2 m
30.10
7.3 m
19.2 m
4.97
7.3 m
19.2 m
217.0
218.7
1.7
0.80
55.70
9.21
218.7
220.5
1.8
0.35
25.60
4.14
220.5
222.3
1.8
0.81
57.20
9.75
222.3
224.8
2.6
0.04
5.91
0.50
224.8
226.7
1.9
1.03
1.03 % over 1.9 m
69.90
69.90 % over 1.9 m
11.90
11.90 % over 1.9 m
226.7
229.0
2.3
0.15
13.40
1.99
229.0
230.9
1.9
0.13
14.10
1.78
230.9
232.4
1.5
0.79
0.84 % over
54.50
57.70 % over
8.97
9.43 % over
232.4
234.1
1.7
0.89
3.2 m
60.60
3.2 m
9.84
3.2 m
246.0
247.5
1.5
0.50
0.55 % over
36.10
39.90 % over
5.65
6.04 % over
247.5
249.0
1.5
0.54
7.5 m
39.00
7.5 m
5.92
7.5 m
249.0
250.8
1.8
0.51
38.40
5.69
250.8
252.0
1.2
0.46
32.50
4.80
252.0
253.5
1.5
0.74
0.74 % over 1.5 m
52.30
52.30 % over 1.5 m
7.98
7.98 % over 1.5 m
LD-19-034
101.2
102.5
1.3
0.50
0.50 % over 1.35 m
0.43 % over
64.90
64.90 % over 1.35 m
56.85 % over
16.40
16.40 % over 1.35 m
13.91 % over
102.5
104.0
1.5
0.42
5.8 m
55.90
5.8 m
13.50
5.8 m
104.0
105.5
1.5
0.39
52.00
12.20
105.5
107.0
1.5
0.40
55.40
13.80
130.6
131.3
0.7
0.44
0.40 % over
49.40
44.05 % over
11.90
10.21 % over
131.3
131.7
0.4
0.08
8.4 m
12.80
8.4 m
2.36
8.4 m
131.7
133.0
1.3
0.46
54.20
12.70
133.0
134.3
1.3
0.10
17.20
2.42
LD-19-034
134.3
135.5
1.2
0.51
0.49 % over
52.70
50.53 % over
12.80
12.09 % over
135.5
137.0
1.5
0.49
4.7 m
49.70
4.7 m
12.20
4.7 m
137.0
137.4
0.4
0.07
12.90
1.52
137.4
139.0
1.6
0.58
59.10
14.10
142.4
143.6
1.2
0.51
0.49 % over
53.40
52.55 % over
12.70
12.03 % over
143.6
145.0
1.4
0.45
6.7 m
48.80
6.7 m
11.10
6.7 m
145.0
146.2
1.2
0.40
44.20
10.00
146.2
147.3
1.1
0.68
0.55 % over
67.70
57.46 % over
16.30
13.03 % over
147.3
147.8
0.5
0.18
2.9 m
23.90
2.9 m
4.63
2.9 m
147.8
149.1
1.3
0.58
61.70
13.50
153.4
154.5
1.1
0.65
0.65 % over 1.1 m
62.60
62.60 % over 1.1 m
14.10
14.10 % over 1.1 m
156.4
158.5
2.1
0.72
0.72 % over 2.1 m
0.60 % over
65.80
65.80 % over 2.1 m
52.69 % over
16.00
16.00 % over 2.1 m
11.69 % over
158.5
160.9
2.4
0.19
19.1 m
22.80
19.1 m
4.12
19.1 m
160.9
162.0
1.1
0.66
59.40
13.90
162.0
162.9
0.9
0.11
22.40
2.42
162.9
165.0
2.1
0.68
0.68 % over
60.60
57.78 % over
14.20
12.88 % over
165.0
166.5
1.5
0.72
12.6 m
63.10
12.6 m
14.40
12.6 m
166.5
168.0
1.5
0.71
62.80
14.10
168.0
169.5
1.5
0.68
58.00
13.10
169.5
171.0
1.5
0.63
53.70
11.90
171.0
172.5
1.5
0.66
54.90
12.00
172.5
174.0
1.5
0.73
56.70
12.10
174.0
175.5
1.5
0.66
51.30
10.70
180.8
182.5
1.7
0.66
0.66 % over
0.55 % over
51.30
48.99 % over
41.90 % over
9.79
9.35 % over
7.29 % over
182.5
184.0
1.5
0.78
10.1 m
34.5 m
57.80
10.1 % over
34.5 % over
11.30
10.1 % over
34.5 % over
184.0
185.5
1.5
0.71
54.30
10.10
185.5
187.1
1.6
0.76
55.50
10.70
187.1
188.5
1.4
0.27
19.80
4.12
188.5
190.9
2.4
0.70
51.20
9.50
190.9
192.0
1.1
0.20
25.50
2.85
192.0
193.8
1.8
0.51
38.40
6.57
193.8
195.1
1.3
0.87
0.87 % over 1.3 m
62.60
62.60 % over 1.3 m
11.70
11.70 % over 1.3 m
195.1
196.7
1.6
0.19
23.90
2.79
196.7
198.5
1.8
0.12
13.10
1.99
198.5
200.0
1.5
0.46
37.90
5.97
200.0
201.0
1.0
0.30
29.10
3.88
201.0
203.3
2.3
0.78
0.67 % over
54.30
47.99 % over
10.00
8.48 % over
203.3
204.3
1.0
0.32
5.9 m
27.70
5.9 % over
3.88
5.9 % over
204.3
206.0
1.7
0.71
50.60
9.13
206.0
206.9
0.9
0.67
49.50
8.46
206.9
209.0
2.1
0.33
27.60
3.97
209.0
210.6
1.6
0.40
31.80
4.68
210.6
212.8
2.2
0.68
0.70 % over
48.60
49.58 % over
8.33
8.54 % over
212.8
213.7
0.9
0.34
4.7 m
25.40
4.7 % over
4.29
4.7 % over
213.7
215.3
1.6
0.94
65.00
11.30
221.5
223.8
2.3
0.56
0.55 % over
39.90
40.05 % over
6.58
6.43 % over
223.8
224.4
0.6
0.36
8.8 m
28.10
8.8 m
4.38
8.8 m
224.4
226.0
1.6
0.67
0.67 % over 1.6 m
47.60
47.60 % over 1.6 m
8.02
8.02 % over 1.6 m
226.0
227.5
1.5
0.53
42.60
6.22
227.5
229.0
1.5
0.33
24.70
3.94
229.0
230.3
1.3
0.73
0.73 % over 1.3 m
51.30
51.30 % over 1.3 m
8.30
8.30 % over 1.3 m
235.2
236.5
1.3
0.74
0.81 % over
51.30
55.91 % over
8.09
8.97 % over
236.5
237.9
1.4
0.87
2.7 m
60.20
2.7 m
9.79
2.7 m
LD-19-034
248.3
250.0
1.7
0.52
0.57 % over
37.20
40.01 % over
5.65
6.08 % over
250.0
251.5
1.5
0.57
7.1 m
40.00
7.1 m
6.10
7.1 m
251.5
253.3
1.8
0.45
32.30
4.90
253.3
254.6
1.3
0.68
0.70 % over
47.90
48.89 % over
7.21
7.42 % over
254.6
255.4
0.8
0.74
2.1 m
50.50
2.1 m
7.76
2.1 m
LD-19-036
4.8
6.1
1.3
0.70
0.70 % over 1.25 m
63.10
63.10 % over 1.25 m
14.30
14.30 % over 1.25 m
17.8
19.0
1.3
0.57
0.63 % over
56.60
56.21 % over
12.90
12.25 % over
19.0
20.5
1.5
0.68
6.5 m
59.80
6.5 m
12.90
6.5 m
20.5
22.0
1.5
0.64
56.70
12.00
22.0
23.0
1.0
0.67
55.60
12.10
23.0
24.2
1.2
0.61
51.20
11.20
27.6
29.0
1.4
0.72
0.68 % over
0.58 % over
60.80
55.82 % over
48.93 % over
12.90
11.31 % over
9.02 % over
29.0
30.5
1.5
0.68
8.7 m
21.30 m
56.40
8.7 m
21.30 m
11.60
8.7 m
21.30 m
30.5
32.0
1.5
0.66
55.40
11.40
32.0
33.5
1.5
0.75
61.90
12.10
33.5
35.0
1.5
0.69
52.40
10.70
35.0
36.3
1.3
0.54
47.20
8.95
36.3
37.8
1.5
0.03
19.00
0.68
37.8
39.2
1.4
0.05
22.30
0.84
39.2
40.7
1.5
0.72
0.72 % over
55.40
55.30 % over
10.70
10.40 % over
40.7
41.6
0.9
0.55
5.8 m
45.10
5.8 m
8.04
5.8 m
41.6
43.0
1.4
0.79
59.90
11.40
43.0
44.0
1.0
0.78
60.10
11.00
44.0
45.0
1.0
0.70
53.10
10.10
45.0
46.0
1.0
0.27
22.80
4.21
46.0
47.5
1.5
0.68
0.69 % over
51.00
52.83 % over
9.18
9.29 % over
47.5
48.9
1.4
0.71
2.9 m
54.80
2.9 m
9.40
2.9 m
50.7
52.0
1.4
0.66
0.66 % over
50.60
48.30 % over
8.66
8.21 % over
52.0
53.0
1.0
0.85
0.81 % over
12.7 m
61.50
58.25 % over
12.7 m
11.20
10.44 % over
12.7 m
53.0
54.0
1.0
0.77
2.0 m
55.00
2.0 m
9.68
2.0 m
54.0
55.0
1.0
0.37
29.30
4.48
55.0
56.5
1.5
0.58
44.50
6.94
56.5
58.0
1.5
0.79
0.73 % over
58.10
54.04 % over
9.98
9.32 % over
58.0
59.4
1.4
0.67
2.9 m
49.70
2.9 m
8.62
2.9 m
59.4
60.3
0.9
0.32
26.00
4.16
60.3
60.9
0.6
0.76
0.72 % over
53.40
49.95 % over
9.03
8.53 % over
60.9
61.9
1.0
0.43
3.1 m
28.60
3.1 m
5.25
3.1 m
61.9
63.4
1.5
0.89
62.10
10.40
68.2
69.2
1.0
0.50
0.60 % over
37.20
44.18 % over
5.88
6.92 % over
69.2
70.0
0.8
0.72
1.8 m
52.90
1.8 m
8.22
1.8 m
83.5
85.1
1.6
0.66
0.51 % over
48.30
37.88 % over
7.73
5.85 % over
85.1
86.3
1.2
0.31
8.2 m
23.40
8.2 m
3.72
8.2 m
86.3
87.8
1.5
0.53
39.40
6.02
87.8
89.3
1.5
0.51
40.00
5.64
89.3
90.8
1.5
0.38
27.40
4.37
90.8
91.7
1.0
0.67
48.70
7.62
97.4
99.0
1.6
0.44
0.62 % over
35.40
45.51 % over
4.87
6.84 % over
99.0
100.5
1.5
0.81
0.81 % over 1.5 m
3.1 m
56.30
56.30 % over 1.5 m
3.1 m
8.95
8.95 % over 1.5 m
3.1 m
113.0
114.3
1.3
0.56
0.49 % over
39.30
35.19 % over
6.48
5.38 % over
114.3
115.0
0.7
0.61
0.61 % over 0.7 m
11.6 m
41.00
41.00 % over 0.7 m
11.6 m
6.56
6.56 % over 0.7 m
11.6 m
115.0
116.2
1.2
0.26
19.40
2.87
116.2
117.7
1.5
0.55
39.60
5.93
117.7
119.0
1.3
0.54
38.50
5.91
119.0
120.0
1.0
0.65
0.56 % over
46.80
39.90 % over
6.99
6.01 % over
LD-19-036
120.0
120.8
0.8
0.16
3.3 m
12.70
3.3 m
1.83
3.3 m
120.8
122.3
1.5
0.72
49.80
7.59
122.3
123.2
0.9
0.21
16.20
2.51
123.2
124.6
1.4
0.48
35.30
5.21
154.4
155.2
0.8
0.35
0.50 % over
25.00
34.68 % over
3.57
4.99 % over
155.2
156.7
1.5
0.53
3.7 m
37.20
3.7 m
5.43
3.7 m
156.7
158.0
1.3
0.56
38.10
5.42
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Pelletier, B.Sc., P.Geo. (Québec) from InnovExplo, a consultant to the Company and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing an exclusive clean energy storage supply chain with XRG® vanadium redox flow battery technology, jointly owned process technology and it's wholly owned and strategic vanadium resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada. The Company's key mining assets contain vanadium, titanium and iron in VTM and include the Lac Doré Project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc. and the Iron-T Project near the Glencore (Bracemac-McLeod) Matagami Copper-Zinc Mine.
On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:
Adriaan Bakker
________________________
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated use of Private Placement proceeds and anticipated receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "will", "subject to", "expect" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets and risks that may impact the Company's business, operations and financial condition. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks an uncertainties. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street-Handel endet rot -- Konjunktursorgen: ATX im Sturzflug -- DAX rutscht bis Handelsende deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien schließen im Minus
In den USA werden Verluste verzeichnet. In Wien stürzte der ATX im Mittwochshandel ab. Auch in Frankfurt waren zur Wochenmitte deutliche Verluste zu sehen. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.