Vancouver Dentist Announces a Breath of Fresh Air for Smile City Square Dental Patients

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Dr. Kelvin Mah of Smile City Square Dental Centre is pleased to announce that the patients and staff of his Vancouver dental clinic will receive an early present this holiday season - the gift of highly purified air during their dental appointment.

According to Dr. Mah, "Our mission is Enriching Lives, One Smile at a Time. A core principle of this mission is not only to meet but, where relevant, exceed the health and safety guidelines set out by government and regulatory bodies. It is for that reason that we have invested in advanced Air Purification technology from PuraAir to further enhance our routine infection control practices".

PuraAir technology collects air "at-source" (directly above the mouths of patients during dental procedures) then filters away particulates and aerosols. The technology not only cleans the air in the operatory but also sterilizes it with UV light, killing any virus, bacteria, or mold that may be present.

Dr. Mah explains "When I learned about this new Air Purification solution I decided to be one of the very first users - it will help me protect my patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and well into the future. Clean Fresh Air helps protect patients not only from coronavirus infection, but also other respiratory-based illnesses and allergic disorders."

To learn more about the surgical grade air at Smile City Square Dental please visit the Fresh Air at Smile City Square page on Dr. Mah's website. Patients are also welcome to call the office at: 604-568-8158 or to contact the office by email at: smile@smilecitysquare.com

