|
09.11.2022 02:30:00
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at November 2022 Investor Conferences
WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2022:
The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (7:20 a.m. Eastern Time).
The corporate presentations given at the Stifel and Jefferies conferences may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-at-november-2022-investor-conferences-301672344.html
SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
|10,50
|1,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.