|
06.09.2023 23:30:00
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The corporate presentation given at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301919896.html
SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.23
|Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)