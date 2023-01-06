|
06.01.2023 15:00:00
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
The corporate presentation given at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301715460.html
SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
