Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are proud of the progress we have made this past year with our existing products and in bringing HETLIOZ® to patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome, leading to a strong financial performance, even in the face of extraordinary challenges," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We advanced our clinical products pipeline with a number of programs in early and late-stage clinical development and we believe that our recently completed Phase III study of tradipitant in gastroparesis gets us closer to being able to provide a new treatment option for patients with this significant unmet medical need, despite the study not meeting its prespecified primary endpoint."

Financial Highlights  

Fourth Quarter of 2021

  • Total net product sales from HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® were $68.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 1% increase compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • HETLIOZ® net product sales were $44.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Fanapt® net product sales were $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 2% increase compared to $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income was $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021

  • Total net product sales from HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® were $268.7 million for the full year 2021, an 8% increase compared to $248.2 million for the full year 2020.
  • HETLIOZ® net product sales were $173.5 million for the full year 2021, an 8% increase compared to $160.7 million for the full year 2020.
  • Fanapt® net product sales were $95.1 million for the full year 2021, a 9% increase compared to $87.5 million for the full year 2020.
  • Net income was $33.2 million for the full year 2021 compared to $23.3 million for the full year 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $432.8 million as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase to Cash of $65.1 million compared to December 31, 2020.

Net Product Sales


Fourth Quarter


(in thousands)

December 31
2021


December 31
2020


$ Change


% Change



HETLIOZ® net product sales

$           44,069


$           44,171


$                 (102)


—  %



Fanapt® net product sales

23,950


23,482


468


2 %



Total revenues

$           68,019


$           67,653


$                 366


1 %













 


Full Year

(in thousands)

December 31
2021


December 31
2020


$ Change


% Change

HETLIOZ® net product sales

$       173,536


$       160,686


$          12,850


8 %

Fanapt® net product sales

95,146


87,482


7,664


9 %

Total revenues

$       268,682


$       248,168


$          20,514


8 %

Key Operational Highlights

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

  • In January 2022, Vanda announced it has settled its HETLIOZ® patent litigation against MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MSN Laboratories Private Limited. The litigation remains pending against the other defendants.1
  • In November 2021, a HETLIOZ® patient filed a federal lawsuit challenging the unlawfulness of Colorado Medicaid's prior authorization criteria, which limited HETLIOZ® coverage to totally blind patients. In response to the lawsuit, Colorado changed its criteria to cover HETLIOZ® for all Non-24 patients and to no longer restrict HETLIOZ® coverage on the basis of vision status. Since then, 10 additional states have revised their criteria to eliminate the restriction of HETLIOZ® coverage to totally blind patients.

Tradipitant

  • In February 2022, Vanda reported the results from the Phase III study (VP-VLY-686-3301) of tradipitant in gastroparesis. The study did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint, but significant treatment effects were observed when adjusting for confounding factors. Vanda plans to complete the analysis of the data of this study and prepare for submission to regulatory authorities and scientific journals.2

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

  • A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt® in acute manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder is now more than 50% enrolled and expected to complete enrollment by the end of 2022.

GAAP Financial Results

Net income was $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $33.2 million for the full year 2021 compared to net income of $23.3 million for the full year 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.58 for the full year 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.42 for the full year 2020.

2022 Financial Guidance

Vanda expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2022:

Full Year 2022

Financial Objectives

Full Year 2022

Guidance

Total revenues

$240 to $280 million

HETLIOZ® net product sales

$150 to $180 million

Fanapt® net product sales

$90 to $100 million

Year-end 2022 Cash

Greater than $440 million

Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode number 5373895. A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 5373895.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

References

  • Refer to Company press release titled "Vanda Pharmaceuticals Settles HETLIOZ® Patent Litigation with MSN" issued on January 14, 2022. https://vandapharmaceuticalsinc.gcs-web.com/node/14766/pdf
  • Refer to Company press release titled "Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Results from the Phase III Study of Tradipitant in Gastroparesis" issued on February 4, 2022. https://vandapharmaceuticalsinc.gcs-web.com/node/14786/pdf

    • About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

    CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
    Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2022 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding Vanda's plans for further analysis of the data from the tradipitant Phase III study and publication of study results and continued pursuit of regulatory approval of tradipitant for the treatment of gastroparesis and the clinical development timelines for Fanapt® are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding the strength of its business in the U.S., Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development of, and obtain regulatory approval for, tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis and Vanda's ability to complete enrollment of the Phase III clinical study of Fanapt® in bipolar disorder. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

    All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

     

    VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

    (unaudited)



    Three Months Ended


    Twelve Months Ended


    December 31
    2021


    December 31
    2020


    December 31
    2021


    December 31
    2020

    Revenues:








    HETLIOZ® net product sales

    $             44,069


    $             44,171


    $           173,536


    $           160,686

    Fanapt® net product sales

    23,950


    23,482


    95,146


    87,482

    Total revenues

    68,019


    67,653


    268,682


    248,168

    Operating expenses:








    Cost of goods sold excluding amortization

    6,236


    6,412


    25,629


    23,364

    Research and development

    19,331


    14,849


    75,363


    55,577

    Selling, general and administrative

    33,447


    35,571


    124,047


    140,510

    Intangible asset amortization

    369


    370


    1,478


    1,478

    Total operating expenses

    59,383


    57,202


    226,517


    220,929

    Income from operations

    8,636


    10,451


    42,165


    27,239

    Other income (expense)

    (26)


    473


    199


    4,416

    Income before income taxes

    8,610


    10,924


    42,364


    31,655

    Provision for income taxes

    1,532


    2,734


    9,212


    8,318

    Net income

    $                7,078


    $                8,190


    $             33,152


    $             23,337

    Net income per share, basic

    $                  0.13


    $                  0.15


    $                  0.60


    $                  0.43

    Net income per share, diluted

    $                  0.12


    $                  0.15


    $                  0.58


    $                  0.42

    Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

    55,787,252


    54,731,042


    55,548,122


    54,427,683

    Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

    57,229,805


    55,596,697


    56,921,836


    55,190,802

     

    VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (in thousands)
    (unaudited)



    December 31
    2021


    December 31
    2020

    ASSETS




    Current assets:




    Cash and cash equivalents

    $                52,071


    $                61,031

    Marketable securities

    380,742


    306,709

    Accounts receivable, net

    32,467


    30,036

    Inventory

    1,025


    1,280

    Prepaid expenses and other current assets

    11,996


    10,089

    Total current assets

    478,301


    409,145

    Property and equipment, net

    3,113


    4,136

    Operating lease right-of-use assets

    9,272


    10,459

    Intangible assets, net

    20,081


    21,559

    Deferred tax assets

    74,878


    81,516

    Non-current inventory and other

    8,147


    6,641

    Total assets

    $              593,792


    $              533,456

    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




    Current liabilities:




    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

    $                34,438


    $                31,509

    Product revenue allowances

    39,981


    34,427

    Total current liabilities

    74,419


    65,936

    Operating lease non-current liabilities

    10,055


    11,497

    Other non-current liabilities

    4,390


    2,757

    Total liabilities

    88,864


    80,190

    Stockholders' equity:




    Common stock

    56


    55

    Additional paid-in capital

    669,223


    650,300

    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

    (175)


    239

    Accumulated deficit

    (164,176)


    (197,328)

    Total stockholders' equity

    504,928


    453,266

    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

    $              593,792


    $              533,456

    Corporate Contact:
    Kevin Moran
    Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    202-734-3400
    pr@vandapharma.com 

    Elizabeth Van Every
    Head of Corporate Affairs
    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
    202-734-3400
    pr@vandapharma.com 

