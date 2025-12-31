Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 29% After FDA Clears Motion Sickness Drug

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) shares jumped 29.13%, trading at $9.08, up $2.05, after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NEREUS (tradipitant) for the prevention of vomiting induced by motion sickness, the first such approval in over 40 years.

The FDA's decision was based on positive results from pivotal clinical trials demonstrating significant reductions in vomiting compared with placebo, positioning NEREUS as a novel treatment for a condition affecting millions of adults.

On the day of the announcement, VNDA opened near $7.50, climbed to an intraday high above $9.20, and saw a low near $7.45, compared with a previous close below $7.10. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was indicating strong investor interest following the regulatory milestone. Vanda's 52-week range reflects typical biotech volatility influenced by regulatory and clinical developments.