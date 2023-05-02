|
02.05.2023 18:46:00
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sues Federal Government for Misappropriation of Trade Secrets and Confidential Information
WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced its action against the federal government for the uncompensated taking and misuse of Vanda's trade secrets and confidential information. Vanda alleges that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) improperly provided confidential details from Vanda's drug master files for its products, HETLIOZ® and Fanapt®, to generic drug manufacturers during the FDA's review of the manufacturers' Abbreviated New Drug Applications. The action was filed in the United States Court of Federal Claims and seeks an award of economic damages. A copy of the complaint can be found here (Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. USA, case no. 1:23-cv-00629-AOB).
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-sues-federal-government-for-misappropriation-of-trade-secrets-and-confidential-information-301813525.html
SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
