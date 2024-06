Vanda Receives Revised Takeover Proposal From Future Pak; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), Thursday announced that it has received a revised proposal from Future Pak, LLC to takeover the company for $8.50-$9.00 per share in cash plus certain Contingent Value Rights.

The biopharmaceutical company added that the new proposal will be carefully reviewed and evaluated by the board before making a final decision.

Currently, Vanda's stock is moving up 13.20 percent, to $6.70 over the previous close of $5.92 on the Nasdaq.