|
03.04.2024 03:18:01
Vanda's Fanapt Gets FDA Approval For Acute Treatment Of Bipolar I Disorder; Stock Up In After-hours
(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fanapt (iloperidone) tablets for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults.
VNDA closed Tuesday's regular trading at $3.91 down $0.21 or 5.10%. But in the after-hours trading, the stock up $1.19 or 30.43%.
Fanapt is an atypical antipsychotic agent that has been used for the acute treatment of patients with schizophrenia since its FDA approval in 2009.
Bipolar disorder is a serious, highly prevalent psychiatric chronic condition affecting approximately 2.8% of the U.S. adult population, with 83% of them classified as severe. Bipolar disorder is a group of disorders that are characterized by periods of elevated mood alternating with periods of depressed mood.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.23
|Ausblick: Vanda Pharmaceuticals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs
|4,96
|29,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Plus-- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt zog am Mittwoch an. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.