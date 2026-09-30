Vanda Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJT3 / ISIN: US9216591084
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30.09.2026 05:42:28
Vanda's HETLIOZ Meets Phase 3 Goal In Delayed Sleep-Wake Phase Disorder; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) reported positive topline results from a Phase 3 study of HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) 20 mg in adults with Delayed Sleep-Wake Phase Disorder (DSWPD).
The study met its primary endpoint, with patients treated with HETLIOZ shifting sleep onset 37.1 minutes earlier than placebo.
According to the company, 60% of HETLIOZ-treated participants shifted sleep at least 30 minutes earlier compared with 15% of patients receiving placebo.
HETLIOZ is already approved in the U.S. for Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome. Vanda plans to discuss the data with the FDA and submit a supplemental New Drug Application for DSWPD.
Vanda's shares closed Tuesday's trading at $5.03, down 2.71%. In overnight trading, the stock is at $5.54, up 10.14%.
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