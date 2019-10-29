VanDyke Software Releases VShell 4.5 (Official) Server with an HTTPS Enterprise Edition for Secure, Simple Web-Based File Transfer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, announced today the official release of the VShell® 4.5 server.

VShell 4.5 Enterprise Edition with HTTPS Provides a Secure, Simple Web Interface for Easy File Transfer with Windows, Linux, and Mac Servers

"VShell Enterprise with HTTPS provides customers with a secure file transfer solution that doesn't require end users to install or learn a client-side application," said Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell. "When it is easy for users to transfer their files securely, network administrators have fewer worries and less work."

WebDAV support is another new feature in VShell 4.5 Enterprise with HTTPS. Users can connect with a WebDAV client to upload and download files securely. Users can also take advantage of WebDAV functionality to edit and collaborate on content.

Workgroup Edition Provides More Concurrent Connections

The Workgroup Edition for VShell 4.5 allows 25 simultaneous connections (previously 10). With more than double the previous number of concurrent connections, the Workgroup Edition is more cost-effective than ever.

Folder Monitor Increases Automation Capabilities

For many years, VShell has supported triggers for automated data and business processing. Triggers can be configured to run commands or transfer files in response to events such as file uploads. New in VShell 4.5 for Windows, a folder monitor can trigger actions such as transferring files as soon as they appear in the monitored directory.

New Wizard Simplifies Configuration for CUCM File Transfer

A new wizard makes it even easier to configure VShell to receive uploads from Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM).

VShell 4.5 Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 4.5 can be downloaded from the company's website at www.vandyke.com. VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Argiro said, "Our multi-protocol file transfer server combines security with convenience and flexibility. Moreover, it's backed by real people who will be there if an issue comes up. With VShell, you can offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® Secure Shell server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

SOURCE VanDyke Software, Inc.