Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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20.03.2026 14:45:00
VanEck Associates More Than Doubled Its Stake in AST SpaceMobile. Is Now a Smart Time to Buy Shares of the Satellite Manufacturer?
VanEck Associates increased its holdings of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock by 125% in Q3 2025, as MarketBeat reported last week. The NYC-based privately owned investment manager now owns 782,041 shares of the satellite telecommunications start-up, a stake worth $69.7 million. Sound impressive? It gets better (for VanEck). According to SEC filings, the company's AST SpaceMobile stake was only worth $38.4 million at the time it disclosed its purchases. That means VanEck has already made an 81% profit on AST in less than six months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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09.11.25
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)