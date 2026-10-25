VanEck Biotech vs. Invesco Healthcare: Which ETF Offers More Potential for Long-Term Growth?

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) offers concentrated exposure to the high-growth biotechnology industry, while Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPH) provides equal-weighted access across the broader healthcare sector.

Investors seeking healthcare exposure must choose between deep specialization and broad diversification. The VanEck fund targets a narrow slice of genetic research and drug manufacturing, whereas the Invesco fund levels the playing field across 61 major healthcare companies within the S&P 500, balancing exposure between industry giants and mid-sized firms.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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