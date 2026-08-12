Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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12.08.2026 18:48:01
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF vs. Invesco Biotech ETF: Which Fund Fits Your Investing Style?
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) provides lower-cost exposure to established drug manufacturers with lower historical volatility, while Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEMKT:PBE) targets high-growth biotech companies at a higher expense.These two healthcare funds offer distinct ways to play the life sciences sector. While the VanEck fund concentrates on major pharmaceutical giants, the Invesco fund focuses on companies in the biotech and genomic space, selecting them based on factors like earnings growth and price momentum.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Invesco Ltd
|27,66
|-1,04%