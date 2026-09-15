VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF vs VanEck Biotech ETF: Which Fund Is Better for Drug Innovation Profits?

The primary distinction between VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) and VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) lies in their industry concentration and risk profiles, as one targets stable pharmaceutical leaders while the other focuses on biotechnology firms.

Both funds provide targeted exposure to the healthcare sector using specialized indexes. While they are issued by the same provider and share nearly identical costs, they offer distinct risk-reward trade-offs. One may appeal to conservative investors seeking income and lower volatility, while the other targets growth-oriented portfolios that can withstand sharper price swings.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the end of the trading day on Sept. 10, 2026.

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